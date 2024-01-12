

Title: 10 Things We Didnʼt Know Last Week: BBC Uncovers Fascinating Discoveries, Plus 6 Extraordinary Facts

Introduction:

Every week, the BBC uncovers a plethora of fascinating discoveries, shedding light on various aspects of our world. From scientific breakthroughs to intriguing historical findings, these revelations continue to broaden our understanding of the world we live in. In this article, we bring you 10 extraordinary things we didn’t know last week, as reported by the BBC. Additionally, we will explore 6 other intriguing facts that expand our knowledge even further. Lastly, we will answer 15 common questions to satiate your curiosity.

10 Things We Didnʼt Know Last Week:

1. Ancient “Dragon Man” skull discovered: In China, paleontologists unearthed a 146,000-year-old skull belonging to a previously unrecognized human species named Homo longi, or “Dragon Man.” This discovery challenges our understanding of human evolution.

2. DNA reveals secrets of ancient Egyptian mummies: Through DNA analysis, scientists have discovered that ancient Egyptian mummies were genetically closer to modern-day Middle Eastern and Mediterranean populations than to sub-Saharan Africans.

3. World’s oldest known animal cave painting discovered: A cave painting depicting a pig-like animal, believed to be at least 45,500 years old, was found on the Indonesian island of Sulawesi. This discovery showcases the ancient artistic capabilities of our ancestors.

4. Earth’s core is growing lopsided: Researchers have discovered that the Earth’s solid inner core is growing lopsidedly faster on one side. This finding may help us understand the dynamics of our planet’s core and its impact on Earth’s magnetic field.

5. Ice Age humans used animal bones as tools: Archaeologists have found evidence that early human ancestors, up to 45,000 years ago, used animal rib bones as tools. These bones were likely used for making clothes, jewelry, or other implements.

6. The secret behind cat purring: Scientists have uncovered that cats’ purring is a form of vocalization produced by the movement of their larynx muscles. It is not only a sign of contentment but also a self-soothing mechanism when cats are injured or distressed.

7. The world’s oldest known beer factory discovered: In northern Israel, archaeologists have unearthed a 13,000-year-old beer production site, providing evidence of an early beer-making culture. This discovery predates the previous oldest known beer-making facility by 5,000 years.

8. A “Vampire’s Grave” found in Poland: Archaeologists discovered a grave in Poland containing the remains of a 16th-century individual believed to be accused of vampirism. The burial ritual, including a brick placed in the mouth to prevent the corpse from rising, reflects the fears and beliefs of the time.

9. The mystery of Lyme disease solved: Researchers have identified the ancient ancestor of the bacteria responsible for Lyme disease. This discovery allows scientists to better understand how the disease evolved and help develop more effective treatments.

10. Ancient wooden statue found in Egyptian well: A wooden statue, estimated to be over 4,000 years old, was discovered in an ancient Egyptian well. The beautifully preserved artwork provides valuable insights into the craftsmanship and artistic techniques of the time.

6 Extraordinary Facts:

1. The shortest war in history lasted only 38 minutes: Between Britain and Zanzibar in 1896, the Sultanate of Zanzibar surrendered only 38 minutes after the start of the conflict.

2. The world’s oldest known musical instrument is a 42,000-year-old flute made from a vulture’s wing bone, discovered in Germany.

3. The Great Wall of China is not visible from space without the aid of telescopic lenses, despite popular belief.

4. A single strand of spaghetti is called a “spaghetto.”

5. Honey never spoils. Archaeologists have found pots of honey in ancient Egyptian tombs that are over 3,000 years old and still perfectly edible.

6. The first photo of a black hole was captured in 2019 using a network of eight telescopes located across the globe.

15 Common Questions (with answers):

1. How old is the Earth? The Earth is estimated to be around 4.5 billion years old.

2. What causes the seasons? The Earth’s tilt on its axis causes different parts of the planet to receive varying amounts of sunlight throughout the year, resulting in the changing seasons.

3. Are humans still evolving? Yes, humans are still evolving, but the process occurs over a long time span and is difficult to observe in real-time.

4. How do birds migrate? Birds use a combination of celestial cues, landmarks, and Earth’s magnetic field to navigate during migration.

5. What is the speed of light? The speed of light in a vacuum is approximately 299,792 kilometers per second (186,282 miles per second).

6. How do plants convert sunlight into energy? Through a process called photosynthesis, plants use chlorophyll to convert sunlight, carbon dioxide, and water into glucose and oxygen.

7. Can animals communicate with each other? Yes, animals communicate through various methods, including vocalizations, body language, and chemical signals.

8. Why do leaves change color in the fall? As days shorten and temperatures drop, trees stop producing chlorophyll, revealing other pigments present in the leaves, creating the vibrant autumnal colors.

9. How do earthquakes occur? Earthquakes result from the sudden release of energy in the Earth’s crust, usually due to the movement of tectonic plates.

10. What is the Big Bang Theory? The Big Bang Theory is the prevailing cosmological model that suggests the universe originated from a highly dense and hot state around 13.8 billion years ago.

11. How do vaccines work? Vaccines stimulate the immune system by introducing a weakened or inactivated form of a pathogen, allowing the body to recognize and respond effectively if exposed to the actual pathogen later on.

12. What causes tides? Tides are primarily caused by the gravitational pull of the moon and, to a lesser extent, the sun on Earth’s oceans.

13. How do airplanes fly? Airplanes fly due to the principle of lift generated by the shape of their wings, which creates a pressure difference, allowing the aircraft to stay airborne.

14. Why is the sky blue? The sky appears blue due to a phenomenon called Rayleigh scattering, where shorter blue wavelengths of light are scattered more than longer red wavelengths by the Earth’s atmosphere.

15. How old is the universe? According to current estimates, the age of the universe is approximately 13.8 billion years.

Conclusion:

