

The 11th pick in fantasy football drafts can be both a blessing and a curse. On one hand, you’re not going to have the opportunity to draft an elite player like Christian McCaffrey or Patrick Mahomes, but on the other hand, you’ll have back-to-back picks and a chance to build a well-rounded team. In this article, we will discuss the 11th pick fantasy football strategy, including six interesting facts, answer thirteen common questions, and provide some final thoughts on the matter.

Interesting Facts:

1. The 11th pick usually falls into the RB/WR tier. With the top-tier players typically gone by the time the 11th pick rolls around, you’ll have to decide between a top running back or wide receiver. This can be advantageous as you can build your team around a strong core at either position.

2. The 11th pick often benefits from positional runs. When other managers start drafting quarterbacks or tight ends early, you can take advantage of the situation and grab valuable skill players who might have slipped down the board.

3. The 11th pick allows for a balanced roster construction. With back-to-back picks, you can address different positions in consecutive rounds, ensuring you have a well-balanced team.

4. Value-based drafting becomes crucial. Since you won’t be drafting an elite player at the 11th spot, it’s important to focus on maximizing the value of each pick. Look for players with high upside or potential breakout candidates.

5. Picking the right running back in the first round is crucial. Running backs are typically the most valuable fantasy players, and finding a reliable one early on will set the tone for your team.

6. Flexibility is key. With the 11th pick, you need to be adaptable and willing to adjust your strategy based on how the draft unfolds. Being able to pivot and take advantage of unexpected opportunities will give you an edge.

Common Questions and Answers:

1. Should I prioritize a running back or wide receiver with the 11th pick?

– It depends on the available players and your league’s scoring system. Generally, it’s wise to prioritize a running back due to their scarcity and higher point potential.

2. Is it worth reaching for a top-tier quarterback or tight end at the 11th pick?

– It’s generally not recommended. Quarterbacks and tight ends tend to have a deeper pool of viable options, and you can still find quality players at those positions in later rounds.

3. How can I take advantage of the back-to-back picks at 11th?

– Use the first pick to secure a top-tier player at either running back or wide receiver. Then, with the next pick, target the best available player at the opposite position or address a position of need.

4. Should I consider drafting a wide receiver in both of the back-to-back picks?

– While it’s tempting to double up on wide receivers, it’s generally better to secure a top-tier running back with one of the picks to ensure a strong foundation for your team.

5. Who are some breakout candidates to target with the 11th pick?

– Players like D’Andre Swift, CeeDee Lamb, or Antonio Gibson could present excellent value and have the potential for breakout seasons.

6. Should I focus on players with high floors or high ceilings with the 11th pick?

– It’s important to strike a balance. Look for players with a solid floor but also consider their upside. Finding players with a high ceiling can be the key to winning your league.

7. What should I do if the top-tier running backs and wide receivers are gone?

– If the elite options are off the board, consider selecting a top-tier quarterback like Josh Allen or Lamar Jackson or target a tier-two running back or wide receiver.

8. Is it advisable to draft a rookie with the 11th pick?

– It depends on the rookie and the situation they find themselves in. Look for rookies in favorable situations with a clear path to significant playing time.

9. What is the best approach for the later rounds after the 11th pick?

– Focus on depth and value. Look for high-upside players, handcuffs for your star players, and solid backups across different positions.

10. Should I prioritize drafting a top defense or kicker with the 11th pick?

– No, defenses and kickers should be drafted in the final rounds. Use your earlier picks to secure impact players who will contribute more consistently.

11. Can I trade down from the 11th pick to gain more draft capital?

– It depends on your league’s rules and if there are other managers interested in moving up. Explore the possibility but only if the trade offers significant value.

12. How much should I consider bye weeks when drafting with the 11th pick?

– While bye weeks shouldn’t be your primary concern, it’s important to be aware of them when making your selections. Try to balance your lineup to avoid too many players on the same bye week.

13. Should I draft a backup quarterback or tight end with the 11th pick?

– Generally, it’s not necessary. You can always find viable options on the waiver wire if your starting quarterback or tight end underperforms or gets injured.

Final Thoughts:

The 11th pick in fantasy football drafts presents a unique opportunity to build a well-rounded team. By understanding the importance of value-based drafting, being flexible, and targeting breakout candidates, you can maximize your chances of success. Remember to prioritize running backs, make the most of your back-to-back picks, and focus on depth in the later rounds. With a well-executed strategy, the 11th pick can lead to a championship-winning team.



