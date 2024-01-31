

Title: The 1970 Dallas Cowboys Team Roster: A Glimpse into the Golden Era of America’s Team

Introduction:

The 1970 Dallas Cowboys team roster was a remarkable assembly of talent that cemented the franchise’s status as “America’s Team”. This article explores the players, facts, and tricks that made this team one of the most memorable in NFL history.

1. The Star-Studded Roster:

The 1970 Dallas Cowboys boasted an incredible lineup of players, including:

– Roger Staubach (Quarterback): A future Hall of Famer, Staubach was known for his leadership and clutch-play abilities.

– Bob Lilly (Defensive Tackle): Often regarded as one of the greatest defensive players in NFL history, Lilly anchored a dominant Cowboys defense.

– Mel Renfro (Cornerback): Renfro was a key component of the Cowboys’ secondary and a seven-time Pro Bowler.

– Bob Hayes (Wide Receiver): A former Olympic gold medalist in sprinting, Hayes’ speed made him a constant threat on the field.

– Lee Roy Jordan (Linebacker): Jordan was an exceptional linebacker who played his entire career with the Cowboys and was a five-time Pro Bowler.

2. The Landry System:

Under the guidance of legendary head coach Tom Landry, the 1970 Dallas Cowboys adopted the innovative “flex defense” strategy. This system allowed defenders to adapt their positions based on the offensive formation, creating a flexible and adaptable defense that proved highly successful.

3. The Super Bowl V Appearance:

The 1970 season ended with the Dallas Cowboys reaching Super Bowl V, facing off against the Baltimore Colts. Despite a valiant effort, the Cowboys fell short, losing 16-13. It was a heartbreaking loss, but it set the stage for the team’s future success.

4. The First Thanksgiving Game Tradition:

In 1970, the Dallas Cowboys played their first Thanksgiving Day game, a tradition that has continued to this day. The Cowboys’ Thanksgiving games have become a cherished part of American football culture, with millions tuning in to watch the team play on this special holiday.

5. The Rise of “America’s Team”:

The 1970 Dallas Cowboys team, with its star-studded roster, charismatic coach, and exciting style of play, laid the foundation for the franchise to become known as “America’s Team.” The moniker was coined by NFL Films’ narrator John Facenda, and it has since become synonymous with the Dallas Cowboys.

Now, let’s address some common questions about the 1970 Dallas Cowboys:

1. How did the 1970 Dallas Cowboys perform during the regular season?

The Cowboys finished the regular season with a 10-4 record, clinching the NFC East division title.

2. Who was the most valuable player on the 1970 Dallas Cowboys team?

Roger Staubach, the team’s quarterback, was named the Most Valuable Player (MVP) of the 1970 season.

3. Did the 1970 Dallas Cowboys have any Pro Bowl selections?

Yes, the team had eight players selected to the Pro Bowl that year, including Roger Staubach, Bob Lilly, Mel Renfro, and Bob Hayes.

4. How many points did the Cowboys score in Super Bowl V?

The Cowboys scored 13 points in Super Bowl V, falling short by just three points against the Baltimore Colts.

5. How did the 1970 Dallas Cowboys’ defense rank in the league?

The Cowboys had the top-ranked defense in the NFL in 1970, allowing only 10.2 points per game.

6. Who was the head coach of the 1970 Dallas Cowboys?

Tom Landry served as the head coach of the Dallas Cowboys from 1960 to 1988, leading them to two Super Bowl wins.

7. What was the average attendance at Dallas Cowboys’ 1970 home games?

The average attendance at the Cowboys’ home games in 1970 was approximately 62,000 spectators.

8. Were there any notable rookie players on the 1970 Dallas Cowboys roster?

One notable rookie was Duane Thomas, who made an immediate impact at running back, rushing for 803 yards and five touchdowns.

9. How many turnovers did the 1970 Dallas Cowboys commit during the regular season?

The Cowboys committed a total of 45 turnovers during the 1970 regular season.

10. Did any Dallas Cowboys players win individual awards in 1970?

While Roger Staubach won the MVP award, Bob Lilly was named the NFC Defensive Player of the Year.

11. How many touchdowns did Bob Hayes score in the 1970 season?

Bob Hayes scored seven touchdowns for the Dallas Cowboys in the 1970 season.

12. Who were the Cowboys’ biggest rivals in 1970?

The Washington Football Team and the New York Giants were the Cowboys’ biggest rivals during the 1970 season.

13. Did any players from the 1970 Dallas Cowboys team make it into the Hall of Fame?

Several players from the 1970 Dallas Cowboys team, including Roger Staubach, Bob Lilly, and Mel Renfro, have been inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame.

14. What was the overall record of the Dallas Cowboys in the 1970s?

During the 1970s, the Dallas Cowboys had an impressive overall record of 104 wins and 55 losses.

15. Did the 1970 Dallas Cowboys win any Super Bowls?

While the 1970 Dallas Cowboys reached Super Bowl V, they did not win the championship that year. However, they would go on to win two Super Bowls in the 1970s (Super Bowl VI and Super Bowl XII).

Final Thoughts:

The 1970 Dallas Cowboys team roster represents a golden era in the franchise’s history. With a star-studded lineup, innovative strategies, and a memorable appearance in Super Bowl V, they laid the foundation for the team’s future success. This team not only left a lasting impact on the field but also solidified the Dallas Cowboys’ status as “America’s Team,” a title that endures to this day.



