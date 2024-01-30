

Title: The 1979 Los Angeles Rams Roster: A Glimpse into an Iconic Era

Introduction:

The 1979 Los Angeles Rams roster remains etched in the annals of American football history. This team was a force to be reckoned with, boasting an array of talented players and a dedicated coaching staff that led them to great success. In this article, we will delve into the specifics of the 1979 Rams roster, highlighting five interesting facts and tricks about the team, and answering fifteen common questions related to this era.

Five Interesting Facts and Tricks:

1. The Fearsome Foursome:

The Rams’ defensive line in 1979, famously known as the “Fearsome Foursome,” was a formidable force. Consisting of Hall of Famers Jack Youngblood, Merlin Olsen, Fred Dryer, and Larry Brooks, this group wreaked havoc on opposing quarterbacks and offensive lines. Their tenacity and skill were instrumental in the Rams’ success that season.

2. Wendell Tyler’s Breakout Season:

Running back Wendell Tyler emerged as a star player in the 1979 season. Tyler rushed for 1,109 yards and seven touchdowns, becoming the first Ram since 1963 to surpass the 1,000-yard rushing mark. His electrifying performances provided a crucial offensive spark for the team.

3. Pat Haden’s Leadership:

Quarterback Pat Haden showcased exceptional leadership skills during the 1979 season. Despite battling injuries, Haden’s poise and decision-making were instrumental in the Rams’ success. His ability to rally the team and make crucial plays in key moments solidified his standing as a respected leader.

4. The Rams’ Dominant Defense:

The Rams’ defense in 1979 was one of the best in the league. Led by defensive coordinator Bud Carson, they allowed the fewest points per game in the NFL that season. With a combination of fierce pass-rushing and strong coverage, the Rams’ defense was a force to be reckoned with.

5. A Memorable Playoff Run:

The 1979 Rams made a deep playoff run, reaching the NFC Championship Game. They defeated the Dallas Cowboys in the divisional round and earned a showdown with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers for a chance to play in the Super Bowl. Although they fell short against the Buccaneers, this playoff run showcased the team’s resilience and talent.

Fifteen Common Questions and Answers:

1. Who was the head coach of the 1979 Los Angeles Rams?

The head coach of the 1979 Rams was Ray Malavasi.

2. How did the Rams perform in the regular season?

The Rams finished the regular season with a record of 9 wins and 7 losses.

3. Who were the notable players on offense?

Besides Pat Haden and Wendell Tyler, the Rams had standout offensive players such as wide receiver Billy Waddy and tight end Terry Nelson.

4. Who were the key defensive players?

The aforementioned “Fearsome Foursome” – Jack Youngblood, Merlin Olsen, Fred Dryer, and Larry Brooks – played pivotal roles on the Rams’ defense.

5. How far did the Rams progress in the playoffs?

The Rams reached the NFC Championship Game but were defeated by the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

6. Did any Rams players make the Pro Bowl in 1979?

Yes, several Rams players were selected for the Pro Bowl, including Jack Youngblood, Merlin Olsen, and Wendell Tyler.

7. How did the Rams’ offense compare to other teams in the league?

The Rams’ offense ranked 11th in total yards and 15th in points scored during the 1979 regular season.

8. What was the Rams’ record against divisional opponents in 1979?

The Rams had a divisional record of 6 wins and 2 losses during the 1979 season.

9. How many interceptions did the Rams’ defense record in 1979?

The Rams’ defense intercepted 23 passes throughout the regular season.

10. Did any Rams players earn individual awards in 1979?

No Rams players received individual awards in 1979, but several players received Pro Bowl honors.

11. How did the Rams’ defense perform against the run?

The Rams’ defense excelled against the run, finishing 6th in rushing yards allowed during the 1979 regular season.

12. Which team eliminated the Rams from the playoffs?

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers defeated the Rams in the NFC Championship Game, ending their playoff run.

13. What was the Rams’ record in away games during the 1979 season?

The Rams had a record of 4 wins and 4 losses in away games.

14. How many points did the Rams’ defense allow per game in 1979?

The Rams’ defense allowed an average of 17.7 points per game during the regular season, the fewest in the NFL.

15. What was the Rams’ record in games decided by a touchdown or less?

The Rams had a record of 3 wins and 3 losses in games decided by a touchdown or less during the 1979 season.

Final Thoughts:

The 1979 Los Angeles Rams roster stands as a testament to the team’s talent, resilience, and collective effort. From the dominant defensive line to the breakout performances of key players, this team left an indelible mark on the franchise’s history. Although they fell short of a Super Bowl appearance, their achievements and memorable playoff run remain etched in the memories of Rams fans and football enthusiasts alike. The 1979 Rams roster will forever be celebrated as a symbol of excellence in American football.



