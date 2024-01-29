

Title: The 1979 San Diego Chargers Roster: A Glimpse into NFL History

Introduction:

The 1979 San Diego Chargers roster is a significant chapter in NFL history. This talented team, led by Head Coach Don Coryell, left a lasting impact on the sport. In this article, we will delve into the roster of the 1979 San Diego Chargers, explore five interesting facts and tricks, answer fifteen common questions, and reflect on the team’s legacy.

The 1979 San Diego Chargers Roster:

1. Quarterbacks: Dan Fouts, James Harris, and Cliff Olander.

2. Running Backs: Chuck Muncie, Hank Bauer, Bo Matthews, and Rickey Young.

3. Wide Receivers: John Jefferson, Charlie Joiner, Dwight McDonald, and Artie Owens.

4. Offensive Linemen: Russ Washington, Doug Wilkerson, Ed White, Don Macek, and Billy Shields.

5. Defensive Linemen: Louie Kelcher, Gary Johnson, Leroy Jones, Fred Dean, and Wilbur Young.

6. Linebackers: Woodrow Lowe, Ray Preston, Bob Horn, Don Goode, and Cliff Thrift.

7. Defensive Backs: Willie Buchanon, Mike Williams, Jerome Dove, and Glen Edwards.

8. Kicker: Rolf Benirschke.

9. Punter: Billy Shields.

Interesting Facts and Tricks:

1. The Air Coryell Offense:

Under Head Coach Don Coryell, the Chargers implemented an innovative offensive system known as the “Air Coryell.” This pass-oriented offense revolutionized the game and heavily influenced modern offensive strategies.

2. Dan Fouts’ Record-Breaking Performance:

Quarterback Dan Fouts had an exceptional season in 1979, throwing for a then NFL-record 4,082 yards. Fouts’ prolific passing game was a key element of the Chargers’ success.

3. The Dynamic Receiving Duo:

Wide receivers John Jefferson and Charlie Joiner formed a formidable duo, combining for over 2,600 receiving yards and 20 touchdowns during the 1979 season. Their chemistry and playmaking ability added depth to the Chargers’ offense.

4. Defensive Dominance:

The Chargers’ defense boasted an impressive lineup, including dynamic pass rushers Fred Dean and “Mean” Louie Kelcher. Their disruptive presence helped the team lead the league in sacks during the 1979 season.

5. Playoff Run:

The 1979 San Diego Chargers enjoyed a successful playoff run. They defeated the Buffalo Bills in the divisional round and triumphed over the Pittsburgh Steelers in the AFC championship game, securing a spot in Super Bowl XIV.

Common Questions and Answers:

1. How did the 1979 San Diego Chargers fare in the regular season?

The Chargers finished the regular season with a 12-4 record, clinching the AFC West division title.

2. Who was the star player of the 1979 Chargers?

Quarterback Dan Fouts was the standout player, leading the team’s explosive offense with his record-breaking passing performance.

3. Did the Chargers win the Super Bowl in 1979?

No, the Chargers fell short in Super Bowl XIV, losing to the Pittsburgh Steelers with a score of 31-19.

4. How did the “Air Coryell” offense impact the NFL?

The “Air Coryell” offense revolutionized the passing game in the NFL, emphasizing deep throws, vertical routes, and precision passing. Its influence can still be seen in modern offenses.

5. What made the Chargers’ defense so successful?

The Chargers’ defense thrived due to a combination of strong pass rushers, disciplined linebackers, and skilled defensive backs. This combination allowed them to disrupt opposing offenses and create turnovers.

6. Who were the key players on the Chargers’ defense?

Defensive linemen Fred Dean and “Mean” Louie Kelcher, along with linebacker Woodrow Lowe, played pivotal roles in the Chargers’ defensive success.

7. How did the Chargers fare in the playoffs?

The Chargers had an impressive playoff run, defeating the Buffalo Bills and Pittsburgh Steelers to reach Super Bowl XIV.

8. What challenges did the Chargers face in Super Bowl XIV?

The Chargers struggled against the Pittsburgh Steelers’ dominant defense, limiting their offensive production and ultimately leading to their defeat.

9. Were there any notable injuries during the 1979 season?

Quarterback Dan Fouts suffered a knee injury during the regular season, but he managed to return and lead the team in the playoffs.

10. How did the 1979 Chargers compare to previous seasons?

The 1979 Chargers were one of the most successful teams in franchise history, reaching the Super Bowl for the first time.

11. Did any players from the 1979 Chargers roster make it to the Pro Football Hall of Fame?

Yes, several players from the 1979 Chargers roster were later inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame, including Dan Fouts, Charlie Joiner, and Fred Dean.

12. What impact did the 1979 Chargers roster have on future NFL teams?

The innovative offensive system and talented players on the 1979 Chargers roster influenced future NFL teams, shaping the evolution of offensive strategies and player development.

13. How did the 1979 Chargers roster contribute to the team’s legacy?

The 1979 Chargers roster left a lasting legacy as one of the most exciting and influential teams in NFL history, forever changing the way the game is played.

14. Did any players from the 1979 Chargers roster achieve individual accolades?

Yes, several players received individual accolades during the 1979 season, including Dan Fouts and Fred Dean, who were named First-Team All-Pro.

15. How did the 1979 Chargers influence the city of San Diego and its fan base?

The 1979 Chargers team instilled a sense of pride and excitement in the city of San Diego, fostering a passionate fan base that continues to support the team’s legacy even after their move to Los Angeles.

Final Thoughts:

The 1979 San Diego Chargers roster was a formidable force in the NFL, leaving an indelible mark on the sport. Their dynamic offense, revolutionary strategies, and memorable players have become a part of football history. The 1979 Chargers will forever be remembered as a team that pushed the boundaries of the game and inspired future generations.



