

Title: The 1981 St. Louis Cardinals Roster: A Memorable Season in Baseball History

Introduction:

The 1981 St. Louis Cardinals roster holds a special place in the hearts of baseball enthusiasts. This talented group of players left an indelible mark on the sport, showcasing their skills and determination throughout the season. In this article, we will delve into the details of the 1981 St. Louis Cardinals roster, exploring their achievements, unique facts, and answering common questions about this iconic team.

I. Team Overview:

The 1981 St. Louis Cardinals roster boasted a formidable lineup, consisting of both seasoned veterans and promising young talent. Under the leadership of manager Whitey Herzog, the Cardinals made significant strides during the season, leaving a lasting impact on the franchise’s legacy.

II. Interesting Facts and Tricks:

1. The Cardinals’ pitching staff was renowned for its dominance during the 1981 season. The team’s collective earned run average (ERA) was an impressive 2.94, the lowest in the National League that year.

2. During the regular season, the Cardinals led the league in stolen bases, displaying their aggressive base-running tactics. This strategy greatly contributed to their success on the field.

3. Keith Hernandez, the Cardinals’ first baseman, emerged as one of the team’s star players. Hernandez won the National League Most Valuable Player (MVP) award in 1979 and continued to excel throughout the 1981 season.

4. The Cardinals had four players named to the National League All-Star team in 1981: Keith Hernandez, Bruce Sutter, Garry Templeton, and Lonnie Smith. This demonstrates the depth of talent within the roster.

5. Whitey Herzog’s strategic approach, known as “Whiteyball,” prioritized aggressive base-running, solid defense, and smart pitching. This approach revolutionized the game and had a profound impact on the Cardinals’ success in 1981.

III. Common Questions and Answers:

1. Who was the manager of the 1981 St. Louis Cardinals roster?

Whitey Herzog served as the manager of the St. Louis Cardinals during the 1981 season.

2. Which player won the National League MVP award in 1981?

Although no Cardinals player won the MVP award in 1981, Keith Hernandez had previously won the award in 1979.

3. What was the Cardinals’ record during the 1981 season?

The Cardinals finished the regular season with a record of 59 wins and 43 losses.

4. Was the 1981 season shortened in any way?

Yes, the 1981 season was affected by a players’ strike, resulting in a two-month hiatus from mid-June to mid-August.

5. Who were some notable pitchers on the 1981 Cardinals roster?

The roster included standout pitchers such as Bob Forsch, Bruce Sutter, and John Stuper.

6. Did the Cardinals make it to the playoffs in 1981?

Yes, the Cardinals made it to the playoffs as the winner of the National League East division.

7. Who did the Cardinals face in the playoffs that year?

The Cardinals faced the National League West division winner, the Los Angeles Dodgers, in the playoffs.

8. What was the outcome of the Cardinals’ playoff series in 1981?

Unfortunately, the Cardinals lost to the Dodgers in the National League Division Series.

9. Did any Cardinals player win any individual awards in 1981?

Although no Cardinals player won any individual awards in 1981, Keith Hernandez received his sixth consecutive Gold Glove Award.

10. How did the Cardinals perform in terms of offense during the 1981 season?

The Cardinals were a well-rounded offensive team, finishing fifth in the National League in runs scored.

11. Were there any notable rookies on the 1981 Cardinals roster?

Yes, Willie McGee made his major league debut with the Cardinals in 1981 and went on to have an exceptional career.

12. What was the Cardinals’ biggest strength in 1981?

The team’s exceptional pitching staff was the Cardinals’ biggest strength, boasting a dominant ERA and a deep bullpen.

13. Did the Cardinals have any notable rivalries during the 1981 season?

The Cardinals’ biggest rivalry during the 1981 season was with the Philadelphia Phillies, as both teams battled for the National League East division title.

14. How did the Cardinals fare against their rivals in 1981?

The Cardinals held the upper hand against the Phillies, winning 11 out of the 18 games played between the two teams.

15. What impact did the 1981 Cardinals roster have on the franchise?

The 1981 Cardinals roster brought renewed excitement to the franchise, signaling the beginning of a successful era for the team. Their style of play, known as “Whiteyball,” revolutionized the game and set the stage for future success.

IV. Final Thoughts:

The 1981 St. Louis Cardinals roster will forever be remembered as a talented group of players who made significant contributions to the sport. Their aggressive base-running, dominant pitching, and strategic approach under the leadership of Whitey Herzog marked a turning point for the franchise. The legacy of the 1981 Cardinals roster continues to inspire future generations of baseball players and fans alike, reminding us of the enduring impact of a remarkable team.



