

The 1985 New England Patriots Roster: A Glimpse into the Golden Era

In the history of the New England Patriots, the year 1985 holds a special place. It was a season that showcased the team’s potential and set the stage for future successes. The 1985 Patriots roster boasted an impressive lineup of talented players who left an indelible mark on the franchise’s history. In this article, we will delve into the specifics of the roster, highlighting five interesting facts and tricks, followed by 15 common questions and their answers. Finally, we will conclude with some final thoughts on this golden era of New England Patriots football.

Five Interesting Facts and Tricks:

1. The 1985 New England Patriots’ roster included two future Pro Football Hall of Famers: Andre Tippett and John Hannah. Tippett, a linebacker, played an instrumental role in the Patriots’ defense, earning five Pro Bowl selections and the NFL Defensive Player of the Year award in 1985. John Hannah, widely regarded as one of the greatest offensive linemen in NFL history, was a stalwart presence on the Patriots’ offensive line and a critical factor in their success during the 1985 season.

2. Tony Collins, the Patriots’ star running back in 1985, amassed an impressive 1,049 rushing yards, earning him a spot in the Pro Bowl. Collins was known for his agility, elusiveness, and knack for finding holes in opposing defenses. His contributions were invaluable to the Patriots’ offensive game plan.

3. Steve Grogan, the Patriots’ quarterback during the 1985 season, displayed remarkable resilience and toughness. Despite playing with various injuries, including a broken leg, Grogan led the team to victory in the AFC Championship game against the Miami Dolphins, securing their place in Super Bowl XX. His grit and determination made him a beloved figure among Patriots fans.

4. The 1985 Patriots’ defense was a force to be reckoned with, finishing the regular season ranked second in the NFL in fewest points allowed. Led by legendary coach Raymond Berry, this defense featured standout players such as Julius Adams, Don Blackmon, and Garin Veris. They exhibited exceptional teamwork and a strong understanding of Berry’s defensive schemes, which contributed to their success.

5. The 1985 Patriots’ roster also showcased some promising rookies who would go on to have notable careers. One such rookie was Irving Fryar, a wide receiver who would become a key offensive weapon for the Patriots in the years to come. Fryar’s speed, agility, and precise route-running skills made him a formidable threat to opposing defenses.

15 Common Questions and Answers:

1. Who was the head coach of the 1985 New England Patriots?

– Raymond Berry served as the head coach of the Patriots during the 1985 season.

2. How did the Patriots perform in the regular season?

– The Patriots finished the regular season with an 11-5 record, clinching the AFC East division title.

3. Who were the Patriots’ primary rivals during the 1985 season?

– The Miami Dolphins were the Patriots’ main divisional rivals, as they fiercely competed for the AFC East title.

4. Did the Patriots make it to the Super Bowl that year?

– Yes, the Patriots advanced to Super Bowl XX but ultimately lost to the dominant Chicago Bears.

5. Who was the Patriots’ starting quarterback during the 1985 season?

– Steve Grogan started the majority of games at quarterback for the Patriots in 1985.

6. How did the Patriots’ defense perform in 1985?

– The Patriots’ defense was exceptional, finishing the regular season ranked second in fewest points allowed.

7. Who was the Patriots’ leading receiver in 1985?

– Stanley Morgan led the team in receiving yards, amassing 1,087 yards and seven touchdowns.

8. Did any Patriots players make the Pro Bowl that year?

– Yes, several Patriots players earned Pro Bowl selections in 1985, including Andre Tippett, John Hannah, and Tony Collins.

9. What was the Patriots’ record against divisional opponents in 1985?

– The Patriots had a strong divisional record of 6-2 in the AFC East during the 1985 season.

10. How many games did the Patriots win at home in 1985?

– The Patriots won seven out of eight home games during the 1985 regular season.

11. Who was the Patriots’ leading tackler in 1985?

– Andre Tippett led the team in tackles, showcasing his dominance as a linebacker.

12. What was the Patriots’ overall offensive ranking in 1985?

– The Patriots’ offense ranked 11th in the NFL in terms of total yards gained during the 1985 season.

13. How many interceptions did the Patriots’ defense record in 1985?

– The Patriots’ defense intercepted a total of 25 passes during the 1985 season.

14. Which Patriots player had the most sacks in 1985?

– Andre Tippett led the Patriots in sacks, recording 16.5 sacks during the 1985 season.

15. Did any Patriots players win individual awards in 1985?

– Yes, Andre Tippett was named the NFL Defensive Player of the Year for his outstanding performance in 1985.

Final Thoughts:

The 1985 New England Patriots roster represents a pivotal era in the franchise’s history. With key players such as Andre Tippett, John Hannah, Tony Collins, and Steve Grogan, the team showcased a formidable offense and an outstanding defense. Although the Patriots fell short in Super Bowl XX, their achievements during the 1985 season set the stage for future success and laid the foundation for the dynasty that would emerge in the subsequent decades. The 1985 Patriots roster will forever be remembered as a golden era of New England Patriots football, deserving of recognition and admiration.



