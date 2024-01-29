

Title: The 2000 St. Louis Rams Roster: A Legendary Team That Redefined the Game

Introduction:

The 2000 St. Louis Rams roster is widely regarded as one of the greatest teams in NFL history. Led by the “Greatest Show on Turf,” this dynamic and high-scoring team revolutionized the way football was played. In this article, we will delve into the specifics of this legendary roster, highlighting five interesting facts and tricks, addressing fifteen common questions, and concluding with some final thoughts on the team’s impact on the sport.

Interesting Facts and Tricks:

1. Offensive Dominance: The 2000 Rams were an offensive powerhouse. Led by head coach Mike Martz and quarterback Kurt Warner, their high-octane offense averaged an impressive 33.8 points per game during the regular season. This record-breaking scoring spree was largely attributed to their innovative “Air Coryell” system, which emphasized deep passing plays and a quick-strike offense.

2. Kurt Warner’s Cinderella Story: Kurt Warner’s journey from grocery store clerk to Super Bowl-winning quarterback is one of the most remarkable stories in NFL history. Warner, who was initially signed as a backup, stepped in for an injured Trent Green during the preseason and never looked back. He went on to win the league MVP award and led the Rams to a Super Bowl victory.

3. The “Greatest Show on Turf”: The Rams’ offense, aptly dubbed the “Greatest Show on Turf,” featured a star-studded cast of playmakers. The trio of wide receivers—Isaac Bruce, Torry Holt, and Az-Zahir Hakim—along with running back Marshall Faulk, formed a formidable offensive unit that kept opposing defenses on their heels.

4. Marshall Faulk’s Versatility: Marshall Faulk was the engine that drove the Rams’ offense. Not only was he an exceptional runner, but he was also a tremendous receiver out of the backfield. Faulk finished the 2000 season with a staggering 2,189 yards from scrimmage and 26 touchdowns, earning him the league MVP award.

5. Defensive Impact: While the Rams’ offense received much of the attention, the team’s defense also played a crucial role in their success. Led by defensive end Kevin Carter and linebacker London Fletcher, the defense ranked seventh in the league in points allowed per game, proving that the team was not just a one-dimensional force.

Common Questions and Answers:

1. How did the Rams acquire Kurt Warner?

The Rams signed Warner as an undrafted free agent in 1998 after he had spent time in the Arena Football League and NFL Europe. He initially served as a backup before getting his opportunity due to a preseason injury to Trent Green.

2. Who were the key offensive players on the Rams’ roster?

The key offensive players included quarterback Kurt Warner, wide receivers Isaac Bruce, Torry Holt, and Az-Zahir Hakim, and running back Marshall Faulk.

3. What made the Rams’ offense so successful?

The Rams’ offense was successful due to their innovative “Air Coryell” system, which emphasized deep passing plays and a quick-strike offense. They also had exceptional talent at every offensive position, allowing them to exploit mismatches and overwhelm opposing defenses.

4. Did the Rams’ defense contribute significantly to their success?

Yes, the Rams’ defense played a crucial role in their success. While overshadowed by the offense, the defense ranked seventh in the league in points allowed per game, ensuring that the team could win games even when the offense wasn’t firing on all cylinders.

5. How did the Rams fare in the Super Bowl?

In Super Bowl XXXIV, the Rams faced the Tennessee Titans in a thrilling game that came down to the final seconds. The Rams emerged victorious with a 23-16 win, securing their first and only Super Bowl title.

6. How many yards did Marshall Faulk gain in the 2000 season?

Marshall Faulk had an outstanding season, accumulating 2,189 yards from scrimmage (1,359 rushing yards and 830 receiving yards).

7. Who was the head coach of the 2000 Rams?

The head coach of the 2000 Rams was Mike Martz, who played a significant role in developing their innovative offensive system.

8. How many Pro Bowl selections did the Rams have in 2000?

The Rams had seven players selected to the Pro Bowl in 2000. They were Kurt Warner, Marshall Faulk, Isaac Bruce, Torry Holt, Orlando Pace, Kevin Carter, and London Fletcher.

9. What was the Rams’ regular-season record in 2000?

The Rams finished the regular season with a remarkable 13-3 record, securing the top seed in the NFC.

10. Did the Rams face any significant challenges during the season?

The Rams faced adversity during the season when starting quarterback Trent Green suffered a season-ending knee injury in the preseason. However, Kurt Warner’s emergence quickly filled the void and propelled the team to success.

11. Did the Rams continue their success in subsequent seasons?

While the Rams remained competitive in subsequent seasons, they were unable to replicate the same level of success they achieved in 2000. They reached the playoffs in 2001, 2003, and 2004 but did not make it back to the Super Bowl.

12. Did any players from the 2000 Rams roster make it to the Pro Football Hall of Fame?

Marshall Faulk, Kurt Warner, and Orlando Pace, all key members of the 2000 Rams, have been inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame.

13. What impact did the 2000 Rams have on the NFL?

The 2000 Rams revolutionized the NFL by showcasing an explosive and high-scoring offense that reshaped the league’s offensive strategies. They paved the way for the modern pass-heavy offenses seen in today’s game.

14. How did the Rams’ success impact the city of St. Louis?

The Rams’ success brought immense joy and pride to the city of St. Louis. The team’s victory in Super Bowl XXXIV remains one of the most cherished moments in the city’s sports history.

15. Are there any documentaries or books about the 2000 Rams?

Yes, there are several documentaries and books that highlight the remarkable journey of the 2000 Rams, including “The Greatest Show on Turf: The 1999 St. Louis Rams” by Jim Thomas and “America’s Game: The Super Bowl Champions” documentary on the NFL Network.

Final Thoughts:

The 2000 St. Louis Rams roster left an indelible mark on the NFL, forever changing the perception of what an offense could achieve. Their innovative approach, led by the “Greatest Show on Turf,” showcased the importance of a potent passing attack and revolutionized offensive strategies across the league. The team’s Cinderella story, led by the remarkable journey of Kurt Warner, remains an inspiration to aspiring athletes worldwide. The legacy of the 2000 Rams stands as a testament to the power of teamwork, resilience, and the pursuit of greatness.



