

The 2005 New Orleans Saints Roster: A Memorable Era in Saints’ History

The 2005 New Orleans Saints roster holds a special place in the hearts of Saints fans. This era was marked by a team that was determined to turn their fortunes around and bring success to the city of New Orleans. In this article, we will delve into the specifics of the 2005 Saints roster, highlighting five interesting facts and tricks, and answering fifteen common questions related to this specific sports topic.

Interesting Facts and Tricks:

1. The Deuce McAllister and Reggie Bush Duo: The 2005 Saints roster featured the dynamic duo of Deuce McAllister and Reggie Bush in the backfield. McAllister, a powerful running back, and Bush, a versatile playmaker, provided a lethal combination that kept opposing defenses on their toes. Their complementary skill sets allowed the Saints to diversify their offensive approach and create mismatches for their opponents.

2. The Emergence of Marques Colston: The 2005 season saw the rise of a rookie wide receiver named Marques Colston. Despite being a seventh-round draft pick, Colston quickly established himself as a reliable target for quarterback Drew Brees. His size, speed, and hands made him a favorite target in the passing game. Colston’s breakout year set the stage for a successful career with the Saints.

3. The Resilience of the Offensive Line: The Saints’ offensive line during the 2005 season was a force to be reckoned with. Led by Pro Bowl center LeCharles Bentley, this unit provided excellent protection for Brees and opened up running lanes for McAllister and Bush. Their cohesive play and ability to withstand injuries proved to be crucial in the team’s success.

4. The Defensive Dominance of Will Smith: Defensive end Will Smith was a key contributor to the Saints’ success in 2005. His ability to rush the passer and disrupt opposing offenses made him a nightmare for quarterbacks. Smith’s relentless pursuit of the ball and knack for creating turnovers helped solidify the Saints’ defense as a formidable unit.

5. The Return of Football to New Orleans: Perhaps the most significant fact about the 2005 Saints roster was their role in bringing football back to New Orleans after Hurricane Katrina. The team’s resilience and determination to play in their home city again provided a beacon of hope for the community. Their return to the Superdome for the first game after the storm remains an iconic moment in Saints’ history.

Common Questions and Answers:

1. Who was the head coach of the 2005 New Orleans Saints?

The head coach of the 2005 Saints was Jim Haslett.

2. What was the team’s overall record in the 2005 season?

The Saints finished the 2005 season with a record of 3 wins and 13 losses.

3. Did the Saints make the playoffs in 2005?

No, the Saints did not make the playoffs in 2005.

4. Who was the starting quarterback for the Saints in 2005?

Drew Brees was the starting quarterback for the Saints in 2005.

5. How did the Saints’ offense perform in 2005?

The Saints’ offense ranked 8th in total yards and 13th in points scored in the 2005 season.

6. Who led the team in rushing yards in 2005?

Deuce McAllister led the team in rushing yards with 1,057 yards.

7. Which players made the Pro Bowl from the 2005 Saints roster?

Deuce McAllister, Will Smith, and LeCharles Bentley were selected to the Pro Bowl.

8. Did the Saints win any notable games in 2005?

One notable victory came in Week 3 when the Saints defeated the Buffalo Bills 19-7 in the first game played back in the Superdome after Hurricane Katrina.

9. How did the defense perform in 2005?

The Saints’ defense ranked 13th in total yards allowed and 19th in points allowed in the 2005 season.

10. Who led the team in receiving yards in 2005?

Joe Horn led the team in receiving yards with 1,399 yards.

11. Did the Saints have any significant injuries during the 2005 season?

Yes, the team was plagued with injuries, particularly on the offensive line, which impacted their overall performance.

12. What was the team’s biggest weakness in 2005?

One of the team’s biggest weaknesses was their pass defense, which ranked 24th in the league.

13. Did any rookies make an impact on the 2005 Saints roster?

Yes, Marques Colston had a breakout rookie season, becoming one of Brees’ favorite targets.

14. How did the Saints fare in their division in 2005?

The Saints finished last in the NFC South division in 2005.

15. What was the overall fan response to the 2005 Saints roster?

Despite the team’s record, the fan response was overwhelmingly positive. The return of football to New Orleans after Hurricane Katrina brought a sense of unity and hope to the city.

Final Thoughts:

Looking back at the 2005 New Orleans Saints roster, it is evident that this era holds a special place in the hearts of Saints fans. Despite facing numerous challenges, the team showcased resilience, determination, and an unwavering commitment to their city. The 2005 season laid the foundation for future success and served as a turning point in the Saints’ history. The combination of talented players, iconic moments, and the return of football to New Orleans has made the 2005 Saints roster an unforgettable chapter in the franchise’s story.



