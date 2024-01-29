

The 2006 New Orleans Saints Roster: A Look Back at an Unforgettable Season

The 2006 New Orleans Saints roster was a force to be reckoned with in the National Football League (NFL). Led by head coach Sean Payton and star quarterback Drew Brees, the team captured the hearts of fans across the country and brought hope to a city still recovering from the devastating effects of Hurricane Katrina.

In this article, we will take a trip down memory lane and explore the 2006 New Orleans Saints roster, highlighting five interesting facts and tricks that made this team so special. Additionally, we will answer 15 common questions related to the specific sports topic and conclude with some final thoughts on the impact of the 2006 Saints roster.

Interesting Facts and Tricks:

1. The Emergence of Drew Brees:

In 2006, Drew Brees was in his first year with the New Orleans Saints after leaving the San Diego Chargers. Brees proved to be a game-changer for the team, passing for over 4,400 yards and 26 touchdowns that season. This marked the beginning of what would become a legendary career for Brees, who would go on to break numerous NFL records.

2. The Dominance of Reggie Bush:

The Saints’ first-round draft pick in 2006, Reggie Bush, brought a new level of excitement to the team. Known for his speed and agility, Bush made an immediate impact as a running back and kick returner. He recorded over 1,300 all-purpose yards and scored eight touchdowns in his rookie season, earning him the NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year award.

3. The Emotional Return to the Superdome:

After Hurricane Katrina devastated New Orleans in 2005, the Saints played their home games in multiple stadiums during the 2005 season. However, in 2006, the team finally returned to the Superdome. The emotional homecoming game against the Atlanta Falcons marked a turning point for the city and the team, as the Saints won 23-3 and set the stage for an unforgettable season.

4. The Impact of the Offensive Line:

While the star power of Brees and Bush often took the spotlight, the Saints’ offensive line played a crucial role in the team’s success. Led by Pro Bowl left tackle Jammal Brown, the offensive line provided Brees with the protection he needed to excel, allowing only 18 sacks throughout the season. Their consistent performance helped the team achieve a remarkable offensive output.

5. The “Dome Patrol” Defense:

Though the Saints were primarily known for their explosive offense in 2006, the defense, nicknamed the “Dome Patrol,” made significant contributions as well. Led by veteran linebacker Scott Fujita and defensive end Will Smith, the Saints’ defense ranked 11th in the league in points allowed per game. They played a key role in securing the team’s victories and keeping opposing offenses at bay.

Common Questions and Answers:

1. Who was the head coach of the 2006 New Orleans Saints?

Sean Payton served as the head coach of the 2006 New Orleans Saints roster.

2. Did the 2006 Saints make it to the playoffs?

Yes, the Saints won the NFC South division and advanced to the playoffs.

3. How far did the 2006 Saints go in the playoffs?

The Saints made it to the NFC Championship game but were ultimately defeated by the Chicago Bears.

4. Who was the star player on the 2006 Saints roster?

Drew Brees was the star player and quarterback of the 2006 Saints roster.

5. How many touchdowns did Drew Brees throw in the 2006 season?

Drew Brees threw 26 touchdowns in the 2006 season.

6. What awards did Reggie Bush win in 2006?

Reggie Bush won the NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year award in 2006.

7. Who was the leading receiver for the 2006 Saints?

Marques Colston led the team in receiving yards with 1,038 yards.

8. How many games did the 2006 Saints win?

The 2006 Saints won 10 regular-season games.

9. What was the Saints’ record at home in 2006?

The Saints had a perfect 8-0 record at home in 2006.

10. What was the team’s record in the NFC South division?

The Saints finished with a 4-2 record in the NFC South division in 2006.

11. Did the 2006 Saints have any Pro Bowl players?

Yes, the 2006 Saints had five Pro Bowl players: Drew Brees, Deuce McAllister, Marques Colston, Jammal Brown, and Will Smith.

12. What was the average attendance at the Superdome in 2006?

The average attendance at the Superdome in 2006 was 68,570.

13. How did the 2006 Saints compare to previous seasons?

The 2006 season marked a significant turnaround for the Saints, who had struggled in previous years and had not made the playoffs since 2000.

14. Did the 2006 Saints have any notable come-from-behind victories?

Yes, one notable come-from-behind victory occurred in Week 3 against the Atlanta Falcons when the Saints overcame a 10-point deficit in the fourth quarter to win 23-3.

15. How did the 2006 Saints’ season impact the city of New Orleans?

The 2006 Saints’ season brought a sense of hope and unity to the city of New Orleans, which was still recovering from the devastation of Hurricane Katrina. The team’s success on the field provided a much-needed distraction and symbolized the resilience of the community.

Final Thoughts:

The 2006 New Orleans Saints roster will forever hold a special place in the hearts of football fans, especially those in the city of New Orleans. This team’s remarkable journey from the aftermath of Hurricane Katrina to the NFC Championship game showcased the power of sports to uplift and inspire. The combination of talent, leadership, and a renewed sense of purpose propelled the 2006 Saints to new heights, leaving an indelible mark on the NFL and the city they call home.



