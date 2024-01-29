

Title: 2014 New Orleans Saints Roster: A Glimpse into a Promising Season

Introduction:

The 2014 New Orleans Saints roster was an exciting mix of seasoned veterans and promising young talents, poised to make an impact in the National Football League (NFL). In this article, we will delve into the team’s composition, highlighting key players, notable facts, and tricks that made this roster a force to be reckoned with. Additionally, we will answer some common questions surrounding the 2014 Saints and conclude with final thoughts on their performance.

I. Five Interesting Facts and Tricks:

1. Dynamic Offensive Duo – The 2014 season saw the continuation of the powerful offensive tandem of quarterback Drew Brees and tight end Jimmy Graham. Brees, known for his precision passing, threw for an impressive 4,952 yards and 33 touchdowns in this season. Graham, a matchup nightmare for opposing defenses, recorded 85 receptions, 889 yards, and 10 touchdowns.

2. Defensive Resurgence – The Saints’ defense played a pivotal role in their success. Under the guidance of defensive coordinator Rob Ryan, the team showcased a newfound intensity and tenacity. In 2014, they recorded 49 sacks, the highest in franchise history since 2001.

3. The Emergence of Brandin Cooks – Rookie wide receiver Brandin Cooks made an immediate impact in his first season with the Saints. His tremendous speed and elusiveness allowed him to rack up 550 receiving yards and three touchdowns, earning him the NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year award.

4. Road Warriors – The Saints displayed exceptional resilience on the road during the 2014 season. They won all eight of their away games, becoming the only team in NFL history to achieve a perfect road record in a season.

5. Brees’ Milestone Achievement – On December 7, 2014, Drew Brees became the fastest player in NFL history to reach 50,000 career passing yards. This remarkable feat showcased his exceptional talent and cemented his status as one of the all-time great quarterbacks.

II. Fifteen Common Questions and Answers:

1. Who was the head coach of the 2014 New Orleans Saints?

– The head coach was Sean Payton.

2. Which players were the team captains for the 2014 season?

– The team captains were Drew Brees, Marques Colston, Curtis Lofton, and Thomas Morstead.

3. Who was the leading rusher for the Saints in 2014?

– Mark Ingram led the team in rushing yards, accumulating 964 yards and nine touchdowns.

4. How did the Saints fare in the regular season?

– The Saints finished the regular season with a record of 7 wins and 9 losses, narrowly missing the playoffs.

5. Which player led the team in interceptions?

– Jairus Byrd led the Saints with three interceptions in the 2014 season.

6. Did any Saints players earn Pro Bowl selections in 2014?

– Drew Brees, Jimmy Graham, and Jahri Evans were selected to the Pro Bowl.

7. Who was the team’s leading tackler?

– Curtis Lofton led the Saints in tackles, recording 145 total tackles.

8. How many games did the Saints win against division rivals in 2014?

– The Saints went 3-3 against their division rivals in 2014.

9. Did the Saints make any significant trades or acquisitions during the season?

– In October 2014, the Saints traded running back Darren Sproles to the Philadelphia Eagles for a fifth-round draft pick.

10. Which player had the longest reception for the Saints in 2014?

– Kenny Stills had the longest reception, catching a 69-yard pass for a touchdown.

11. How many touchdowns did Drew Brees throw in the 2014 season?

– Brees threw 33 touchdowns in the 2014 season.

12. Who was the team’s leading tackler among defensive linemen?

– Akiem Hicks led the Saints’ defensive linemen with 59 total tackles.

13. Did the Saints have any notable injuries during the season?

– In November 2014, rookie wide receiver Brandin Cooks suffered a season-ending thumb injury.

14. How many players on the roster were drafted by the Saints?

– Out of the 53 players on the roster, 28 were drafted by the Saints.

15. What was the team’s average attendance during home games?

– The Saints averaged an attendance of 73,041 during home games in the 2014 season.

III. Final Thoughts:

The 2014 New Orleans Saints roster showcased both the strengths and potential weaknesses of the team. Despite their impressive road record and individual standout performances, the Saints fell short of their aspirations, missing the playoffs by a narrow margin. However, this season provided valuable lessons and set the stage for future success.

The offensive firepower led by Drew Brees and Jimmy Graham, combined with the emergence of young talents like Brandin Cooks, offered a glimpse into the team’s potential. The defensive improvements, under the guidance of Rob Ryan, instilled hope for future seasons.

While the 2014 Saints did not achieve their desired outcome, the roster’s composition and notable achievements make it a season worth remembering. The team’s resilience, individual milestones, and exciting gameplay provided fans with thrilling moments throughout the year. As the Saints continued to evolve and fine-tune their roster, they set the stage for a promising future filled with potential playoff runs and championship aspirations.



