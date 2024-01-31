

Title: Analyzing the 2015 New Orleans Saints Roster: A Glimpse into an Eventful Football Season

Introduction:

The 2015 New Orleans Saints roster was a mix of veterans and promising young talents. With key additions and departures during the offseason, the team sought to bounce back from a disappointing 7-9 record in the previous year. In this article, we will delve into the specifics of the 2015 New Orleans Saints roster, highlighting five interesting facts and tricks, followed by answers to 15 common questions to provide a comprehensive overview of the team’s performance that year.

Interesting Facts and Tricks:

1. Drew Brees’ Dominance: Quarterback Drew Brees continued to be the driving force for the Saints in 2015. He threw for a staggering 4,870 yards and 32 touchdowns, solidifying his status as one of the league’s premier quarterbacks.

2. The Emergence of Brandin Cooks: In his second season, wide receiver Brandin Cooks showcased his explosive speed and playmaking abilities. Cooks recorded 1,138 receiving yards and nine touchdowns, establishing himself as a reliable target for Brees.

3. Defensive Struggles: The Saints’ defense faced significant challenges in 2015, ranking last in the league in both total yards allowed and passing yards allowed per game. This deficiency hindered the team’s progress and contributed to their 7-9 record.

4. Mark Ingram’s Productivity: Running back Mark Ingram enjoyed a productive season, rushing for 769 yards and six touchdowns. However, injuries limited his playing time, preventing him from reaching his full potential.

5. Special Teams Brilliance: The Saints’ special teams unit significantly contributed to the team’s success in 2015. Kicker Kai Forbath had a stellar season, converting 87.5% of his field goals, while return specialist Marcus Murphy provided valuable field position advantages.

Common Questions and Answers:

1. Did the Saints make any significant offseason acquisitions in 2015?

Yes, the Saints signed several notable players during the offseason, including cornerback Brandon Browner, running back C.J. Spiller, and linebacker Dannell Ellerbe.

2. Who were the key departures from the 2014 roster?

The Saints lost key players such as tight end Jimmy Graham, wide receiver Kenny Stills, and linebacker Curtis Lofton during the offseason via trades and free agency.

3. How did the offensive line perform in 2015?

The offensive line struggled with consistency in 2015, allowing 31 sacks and struggling to create running lanes for the rushing attack.

4. Which defensive players had standout performances in 2015?

Despite defensive struggles, linebacker Cameron Jordan stood out with a career-high 10 sacks. Safety Kenny Vaccaro also showcased his versatility as a playmaker.

5. How did the Saints perform against divisional rivals in 2015?

The Saints had mixed results against divisional rivals in 2015, going 4-2 in the NFC South. Notably, they swept the Carolina Panthers but split with both the Atlanta Falcons and Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

6. How did the Saints fare in close games?

The Saints struggled in close games, losing four games by three points or fewer. Their inability to close out tight matchups contributed to their disappointing record.

7. Did the Saints have any notable injuries during the season?

Yes, the Saints faced several key injuries, including wide receiver Marques Colston, who missed time due to a shoulder injury, and cornerback Keenan Lewis, who suffered a hip injury.

8. How did the Saints’ ground game perform in 2015?

The Saints’ rushing attack was inconsistent, ranking 24th in the league in yards per game. Injuries to Mark Ingram and a lack of depth at the position impacted their effectiveness.

9. Who were the breakout stars on the 2015 roster?

Alongside Brandin Cooks, rookie linebacker Stephone Anthony made an immediate impact, leading the team in tackles with 112. Safety Delvin Breaux also emerged as a reliable cornerback.

10. How did the Saints perform in the red zone?

The Saints struggled in the red zone, ranking 31st in touchdown percentage, converting only 45.9% of their trips into touchdowns.

11. Did the Saints have any Pro Bowl selections in 2015?

Yes, Drew Brees, offensive tackle Terron Armstead, and linebacker Cameron Jordan were all named to the Pro Bowl in 2015.

12. Did the Saints have any notable wins during the season?

The Saints secured impressive victories against the Dallas Cowboys, Atlanta Falcons, and Indianapolis Colts, showcasing their potential against strong opponents.

13. How did the special teams unit contribute to the team’s success?

Kicker Kai Forbath’s accurate field goal kicking and Marcus Murphy’s explosive returns provided the team with valuable points and field position advantages.

14. How did the Saints fare in prime-time games?

The Saints struggled in prime-time games, winning only one out of four matchups under the national spotlight.

15. What were the main factors contributing to the Saints’ 7-9 record?

The Saints’ defensive struggles, inconsistent offensive line, and inability to win close games were significant factors in their subpar record.

Final Thoughts:

The 2015 New Orleans Saints roster was a mix of highs and lows. While Drew Brees and Brandin Cooks provided explosive offensive performances, the team’s defensive deficiencies ultimately hindered their progress. Despite their struggles, standout individual performances and glimpses of potential showcased the talent within the team. The 2015 season served as a reminder of the importance of a well-rounded roster and the challenges of maintaining success in a highly competitive league.



