2015 Nfl Defense Rankings Fantasy



2015 NFL Defense Rankings: A Fantasy Football Perspective

When it comes to fantasy football, having a solid defense can make a world of difference in your weekly matchups. In 2015, several NFL teams showcased dominant defensive performances that fantasy owners couldn’t ignore. In this article, we will delve into the 2015 NFL defense rankings and provide you with some interesting facts, tricks, and common questions regarding fantasy football defenses.

Interesting Facts:

1. Denver Broncos Dominance: The Denver Broncos defense was the standout of the 2015 season, finishing with the highest fantasy points among all defenses. Led by the likes of Von Miller and a fearsome pass rush, the Broncos recorded a league-leading 52 sacks and forced 27 turnovers. They were a force to be reckoned with and a must-start defense in fantasy.

2. Carolina Panthers’ Ballhawks: The Carolina Panthers defense was known for their ability to create turnovers in 2015. They recorded a league-high 24 interceptions, with cornerback Josh Norman leading the charge with 4 interceptions himself. Owning the Panthers defense was a surefire way to accumulate fantasy points through interceptions and defensive touchdowns.

3. Kansas City Chiefs Consistency: While not as flashy as the Broncos or Panthers, the Kansas City Chiefs defense quietly had an excellent season in 2015. They finished as the second-highest scoring fantasy defense, largely due to their ability to limit points and yards allowed. The Chiefs defense only allowed an average of 17.9 points per game and ranked seventh in total yards allowed.

4. Seattle Seahawks’ Defensive Prowess: The Seattle Seahawks have been a defensive powerhouse for several seasons, and 2015 was no different. Despite dealing with injuries to key players like safety Kam Chancellor, the Seahawks defense finished as the third-highest scoring unit in fantasy. They led the league in fewest points allowed and were a consistent source of fantasy points throughout the season.

5. New York Jets’ Sack Masters: The New York Jets defense boasted a fearsome pass rush in 2015, finishing with 43 sacks, second only to the Denver Broncos. Led by defensive end Muhammad Wilkerson and linebacker Sheldon Richardson, the Jets defense was a reliable source of fantasy points through sacks and forced fumbles.

Tricks for Fantasy Success:

1. Pay Attention to Matchups: When selecting a defense for your fantasy team, consider the matchups. Look for defenses facing weak offensive lines or turnover-prone quarterbacks. A favorable matchup can often make a mediocre defense a great fantasy play.

2. Don’t Overvalue Name Recognition: While it’s easy to be swayed by big-name defenses, sometimes lesser-known units can provide better fantasy production. Analyze the statistics and recent performances of a defense before making your decision.

3. Target Defensive Touchdowns: Defensive touchdowns are a significant source of fantasy points. Look for defenses with playmakers who have a knack for scoring defensive touchdowns, whether it be through interceptions, fumble recoveries, or even special teams plays.

4. Monitor Injuries: Injuries can significantly impact a defense’s performance. Keep an eye on injury reports and adjust your lineup accordingly. A defense missing key players may not be as effective and could be a liability in fantasy.

5. Stream Defenses: If you don’t have the luxury of owning a top-tier defense, consider streaming the position. Streaming involves picking up a defense with a favorable matchup week-to-week. This strategy can yield solid results and help you maximize your fantasy points.

Common Questions:

1. How do I assess a defense’s fantasy value?

To assess a defense’s fantasy value, consider factors such as sacks, interceptions, forced fumbles, touchdowns, points allowed, and yards allowed. Look for defenses that excel in these categories.

2. Should I prioritize drafting a defense early?

In most cases, it is not advisable to draft a defense early. Defense is a volatile position, and the difference between the top-ranked defense and the middle-of-the-pack defense is often minimal. Focus on building a strong offensive lineup before investing in a defense.

3. How often should I change my defense?

It depends on the performance of your current defense and the availability of better options on the waiver wire. If your defense consistently underperforms or faces a tough upcoming schedule, it may be wise to make a change.

4. What is the impact of weather conditions on defense?

Weather conditions, such as rain or snow, can impact a defense’s performance. Inclement weather often leads to more turnovers and conservative offensive play-calling, which can benefit fantasy defenses.

5. Can I start multiple defenses in fantasy football?

In most fantasy football leagues, you can only start one defense per week. However, some leagues may have special rules allowing for multiple defenses. Check your league’s settings to be sure.

6. Should I target defenses based on their bye weeks?

Defenses do not have as significant an impact on fantasy rosters as other positions like quarterbacks or running backs. Therefore, it is not necessary to draft or target defenses based on their bye weeks.

7. How can I spot a breakout defense before the season starts?

Look for teams that made significant defensive improvements in the offseason through free agency or the draft. Also, analyze coaching changes that may have a positive impact on a team’s defensive performance.

8. Are there any defenses I should avoid drafting?

Avoid drafting defenses that have lost key defensive players or are facing a brutal schedule. A defense facing a tough slate of offensive opponents may struggle to accumulate fantasy points.

9. Can a defense score negative points in fantasy football?

Yes, a defense can score negative points if they allow a high number of points and yards while failing to generate turnovers or sacks. It is essential to select a defense that limits their opponents’ scoring opportunities.

10. Should I trade for a top-ranked defense mid-season?

Trading for a top-ranked defense mid-season is generally not advisable. Defenses can be unpredictable, and the gap between the top-ranked defense and a streaming option may not be significant enough to warrant a trade.

11. How should I prioritize waiver wire pickups for defenses?

When looking for defenses on the waiver wire, prioritize units with favorable upcoming matchups. Analyze the offensive opponents and look for potential turnover-prone quarterbacks or weak offensive lines.

12. Can I drop a defense during their bye week?

Yes, it is common to drop a defense during their bye week and pick up a replacement from the waiver wire. Make sure to check the matchups for the following week to ensure you have a viable option.

13. Is it worth rostering multiple defenses for favorable matchups?

Rostering multiple defenses can be a viable strategy if you have the roster space. By rotating defenses based on matchups, you can maximize your chances of accumulating fantasy points.

14. Should I consider a defense’s special teams unit in fantasy football?

Special teams play can impact a defense’s fantasy value through return touchdowns, blocked kicks, or even defensive touchdowns on special teams. Consider defenses with strong special teams units as they can provide additional fantasy points.

15. Can I drop a defense after a poor performance?

If a defense underperforms consistently, it may be wise to drop them and look for a better option on the waiver wire. However, keep in mind that defensive performance can be volatile, so don’t make hasty decisions based on one bad game.

Final Thoughts:

In fantasy football, defense plays a crucial role in determining your success. Understanding the 2015 NFL defense rankings and implementing the tricks mentioned above can help you make informed decisions when it comes to drafting, starting, and streaming defenses. Stay up-to-date with injury news, analyze matchups, and adapt your strategy accordingly. By employing these strategies, you can gain a significant edge over your opponents and potentially lead your team to fantasy glory.



