

2015 NFL Run Defense Rankings: Analyzing the Trench Battles

Introduction:

In the game of football, the ability to stop the opposing team’s running game is vital for any defense. The NFL’s run defense rankings for the 2015 season shed light on the teams that excelled in this crucial aspect of the game. In this article, we will delve into the specifics of these rankings, exploring interesting facts and tricks, as well as answering common questions surrounding run defense in the NFL.

5 Interesting Facts and Tricks:

1. Dominant Seattle Seahawks: The Seattle Seahawks secured the top spot in the 2015 NFL run defense rankings, allowing only 81.5 rushing yards per game. Led by the “Legion of Boom” and a formidable front seven, the Seahawks showcased their ability to stifle opposing rushing attacks consistently.

2. Surprising Jets: The New York Jets, known for their stout defense, ranked second in run defense in 2015, allowing just 83.4 rushing yards per game. This impressive performance was partly due to the presence of star defensive lineman Muhammad Wilkerson and the relentless pursuit of linebacker David Harris.

3. Statistically Sound Chiefs: The Kansas City Chiefs ranked third in the league in run defense, surrendering an average of 98.2 rushing yards per game. Their disciplined defensive scheme, led by then-defensive coordinator Bob Sutton, focused on limiting big plays and forcing opponents into third-and-long situations.

4. Vikings’ Purple Wall: The Minnesota Vikings finished fourth in run defense, conceding an average of 109.2 rushing yards per game. Their success can be attributed to a combination of strong defensive line play, led by Everson Griffen and Linval Joseph, and the disciplined tackling of their linebackers.

5. Giants’ Turnaround: The New York Giants had a significant improvement in their run defense from the previous season, jumping from 30th in 2014 to fifth in 2015. This turnaround can be credited to the signing of defensive tackle Damon Harrison, whose exceptional run-stuffing ability and leadership anchored the Giants’ defensive line.

15 Common Questions about NFL Run Defense Rankings:

1. What are run defense rankings?

Run defense rankings in the NFL indicate how well a team’s defense performed in terms of stopping the opposing team’s running game. It is determined by the average number of rushing yards allowed per game.

2. Why is run defense important?

Run defense is crucial because it helps control the game’s tempo, forces teams into passing situations, and reduces the opponent’s scoring opportunities. It also sets up a defense’s ability to rush the passer effectively.

3. How can a team improve its run defense?

Teams can improve their run defense by focusing on gap discipline, improving tackling techniques, strengthening their defensive line, and having linebackers who can fill gaps and shed blocks effectively.

4. Which factors contribute to a team’s success in run defense?

A team’s success in run defense depends on various factors, including the talent and cohesion of the defensive line, the ability of linebackers to read and react quickly, and the effectiveness of the secondary in providing run support.

5. Did any teams improve significantly in run defense from the previous season?

Yes, the New York Giants’ run defense showed a remarkable improvement from the 2014 season, moving from the 30th-ranked defense to the fifth-ranked defense in 2015.

6. Which teams struggled the most in run defense in 2015?

The teams that struggled the most in run defense during the 2015 season were the San Francisco 49ers, Cleveland Browns, and Chicago Bears, ranking 29th, 30th, and 32nd, respectively.

7. How did the Seattle Seahawks maintain their dominance in run defense?

The Seattle Seahawks’ success in run defense can be attributed to their talented defensive line, led by Michael Bennett and Cliff Avril, and the exceptional tackling skills of their linebackers, such as Bobby Wagner and K.J. Wright.

8. What defensive strategies are commonly employed to stop the run?

Common defensive strategies to stop the run include stacking the box with additional defenders near the line of scrimmage, filling gaps with linebackers, and employing stunts and twists along the defensive line to create disruption.

9. How does a strong pass rush impact run defense?

A strong pass rush can positively impact run defense by pressuring the quarterback, which often leads to incomplete passes or turnovers. This forces opponents into passing situations, limiting their ability to rely on the running game.

10. Did any individual players stand out in run defense during the 2015 season?

Yes, standout players in run defense during the 2015 season included linebackers Luke Kuechly of the Carolina Panthers, NaVorro Bowman of the San Francisco 49ers, and defensive tackle Aaron Donald of the Los Angeles Rams.

11. How do run defense rankings impact a team’s overall success?

Run defense rankings play a significant role in a team’s overall success by limiting opponent scoring and time of possession. A strong run defense allows an offense more opportunities to control the game and reduces the risk of giving up big plays.

12. Can a team with a weak run defense still be successful?

While a weak run defense can be a liability, teams can compensate by having a potent offense that scores quickly, forcing opponents to abandon the running game. However, a strong run defense is generally considered an essential component of a successful team.

13. How do run defense rankings impact game planning?

Run defense rankings influence game planning by identifying opponents’ strengths and weaknesses. Teams facing strong run defenses may choose to rely more on their passing game, while those facing weaker run defenses may prioritize establishing a strong ground game.

14. Have any teams consistently ranked highly in run defense over multiple seasons?

The Seattle Seahawks have consistently ranked highly in run defense, finishing in the top five from 2012 to 2015. The Baltimore Ravens and Carolina Panthers have also shown consistent success in run defense over recent seasons.

15. Can run defense rankings change significantly from year to year?

Yes, run defense rankings can change significantly from year to year due to roster changes, injuries, coaching changes, and shifts in defensive philosophies. Teams that invest in improving their run defense can see rapid improvements in their rankings.

Final Thoughts:

The 2015 NFL run defense rankings provide valuable insights into the teams that excelled in stopping the run game. From the dominant Seattle Seahawks to the surprising New York Jets, each team showcased unique strategies and personnel that contributed to their success. While run defense rankings fluctuate from year to year, investing in a strong run defense remains a crucial aspect of building a successful and well-rounded team in the NFL.



