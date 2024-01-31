

2016 Fantasy Football Week 13: A Thrilling Ride for Fantasy Enthusiasts

Fantasy football is an exhilarating journey that takes fans on a rollercoaster ride of emotions throughout the NFL season. Week 13 of the 2016 fantasy football season was no exception. As the playoffs loomed, fantasy enthusiasts were looking for that extra edge to secure their spot in the postseason. In this article, we will delve into the highlights of Week 13, present five interesting facts and tricks, address 15 common questions, and offer some final thoughts on the topic.

Week 13 Highlights:

– David Johnson’s Dominance: Arizona Cardinals’ running back, David Johnson, continued his stellar season by posting a monstrous fantasy performance in Week 13. He rushed for 84 yards and a touchdown while also adding 91 receiving yards and another touchdown. Johnson’s versatility made him a fantasy force to be reckoned with throughout the season.

– Tyreek Hill’s Explosiveness: Kansas City Chiefs’ wide receiver, Tyreek Hill, showcased his electric speed and playmaking ability in Week 13. Hill scored three touchdowns – one receiving, one rushing, and one on a punt return. His ability to contribute in multiple facets of the game made him a valuable asset to fantasy owners.

– Le’Veon Bell’s Record-Breaking Night: Pittsburgh Steelers’ running back, Le’Veon Bell, etched his name in the record books during Week 13. Bell rushed for 236 yards and three touchdowns, setting a new franchise record for rushing yards in a single game. His outstanding performance propelled many fantasy owners to victory.

– Tom Brady’s Consistency: New England Patriots’ quarterback, Tom Brady, continued his remarkable consistency in Week 13. Despite facing a tough defense in the Los Angeles Rams, Brady threw for 269 yards and a touchdown, maintaining his status as one of the most reliable fantasy quarterbacks of the season.

– Odell Beckham Jr.’s Big Game: New York Giants’ wide receiver, Odell Beckham Jr., had a breakout game in Week 13. Beckham caught 10 passes for 100 yards and two touchdowns, displaying his elite receiving skills and reminding fantasy owners of his immense potential.

Five Interesting Facts and Tricks:

1. Streaming Defenses: In Week 13, streaming defenses became a popular strategy for fantasy owners looking for an edge. By analyzing matchups and targeting defenses facing weak offenses, owners were able to capitalize on favorable situations and maximize their points.

2. Injury Impact: Injuries can have a significant impact on fantasy football. In Week 13, several key players, including Rob Gronkowski, A.J. Green, and Jordan Reed, were sidelined due to injuries. Fantasy owners who had suitable backup options were able to mitigate the impact, while others had to scramble for replacements.

3. Late Bloomers: Week 13 often sees the emergence of late bloomers who had a slow start to the season. Players like Kenneth Dixon, Tyreek Hill, and Ty Montgomery stepped up and delivered outstanding performances, providing a late-season boost to fantasy owners who had the foresight to pick them up.

4. Weather Watch: As the regular season nears its end, weather conditions become increasingly important to consider. Snow, rain, or strong winds can hinder passing offenses and affect fantasy production. Keeping an eye on the weather forecast and adjusting your lineup accordingly can be a valuable trick in Week 13.

5. Playoff Preparation: Week 13 is the final week of the regular season in many fantasy leagues. As the playoffs approach, it is crucial to evaluate your roster and make strategic moves to ensure you have the best chance of success in the postseason. This includes targeting favorable matchups, securing handcuffs, and addressing any weaknesses in your lineup.

Common Questions:

1. Should I start David Johnson every week?

Answer: Absolutely! David Johnson has been a fantasy stud all season and should be started with confidence regardless of the matchup.

2. Is Tom Brady a must-start against tough defenses?

Answer: While Tom Brady has been consistent throughout the season, it is advisable to consider the strength of the opposing defense. If a top-tier defense is facing Brady, it might be worth exploring other options on your bench.

3. How do I replace Rob Gronkowski?

Answer: Losing a player of Gronkowski’s caliber is undoubtedly a blow to any fantasy team. Look for viable options on the waiver wire, such as Ladarius Green or Eric Ebron, who can provide a decent replacement.

4. Should I trust Odell Beckham Jr. after his big game?

Answer: Beckham’s talent is undeniable, and his Week 13 performance is a testament to his ability. Trust him as a WR1 moving forward, but keep in mind that his production can be inconsistent at times.

5. What is the value of handcuffing running backs?

Answer: Handcuffing running backs involves drafting or picking up the backup of your starting running back. It provides insurance in case of injury and ensures that you have a suitable replacement ready to step in.

6. Can I rely on Tyreek Hill for consistent fantasy production?

Answer: While Hill’s explosiveness is exciting, his production can be volatile due to his role in the Chiefs’ offense. Consider him a high-risk, high-reward option and be prepared for fluctuations in his fantasy output.

7. Is Le’Veon Bell the best fantasy running back?

Answer: Le’Veon Bell has certainly made a case for being the best fantasy running back with his consistently outstanding performances. However, arguments can be made for other top-tier running backs like David Johnson or Ezekiel Elliott.

8. Should I trade for a top-tier quarterback before the playoffs?

Answer: Trading for a top-tier quarterback may not be necessary if you already have a reliable option at the position. Focus on strengthening other areas of your team, such as securing depth at running back or wide receiver, which could prove more beneficial in the playoffs.

9. How important is strength of schedule in the fantasy playoffs?

Answer: Strength of schedule can be a significant factor in the fantasy playoffs. Look for favorable matchups for your key players, especially in the critical weeks of your league’s playoffs, to maximize their potential.

10. Can rookies be trusted in the fantasy playoffs?

Answer: Rookies can be valuable assets in fantasy football, but their production can be inconsistent. While players like Ezekiel Elliott and Dak Prescott have proven themselves, it is essential to consider their matchups and their roles within their respective offenses.

11. What is the best strategy for drafting kickers and defenses?

Answer: Kickers and defenses should be drafted in the later rounds of your draft, as their production can be volatile. It is advisable to target kickers from high-scoring offenses and defenses that have favorable matchups early in the season.

12. How do I handle a player on a struggling team?

Answer: Players on struggling teams can still be valuable fantasy assets, as they often see a high volume of targets or carries. However, be cautious of their matchups and consider their potential for garbage time points.

13. Is it worth picking up a backup quarterback for the playoffs?

Answer: Picking up a backup quarterback for the playoffs can be a smart move, especially if your starting quarterback has a tough schedule. Having an alternative option who has favorable matchups during the playoff weeks can provide a safety net.

14. How do I handle players who have secured their playoff spot in the NFL?

Answer: Players on NFL teams that have secured their playoff spot might see reduced playing time in the final weeks of the regular season. Monitor news updates and consider benching or trading these players if their workload is expected to decrease significantly.

15. What is the importance of monitoring player injuries?

Answer: Monitoring player injuries is crucial in fantasy football. Injuries can significantly impact a player’s performance and availability for games. Staying updated on the injury status of your players allows you to make informed decisions and adjust your lineup accordingly.

Final Thoughts:

Week 13 of the 2016 fantasy football season provided exhilarating moments and set the stage for an exciting playoff run. As fantasy enthusiasts, it is essential to stay vigilant, analyze matchups, and make strategic decisions to give ourselves the best chance of success. Whether it’s streaming defenses, targeting late bloomers, or preparing for the playoffs, staying ahead of the curve is the key to victory. So buckle up, enjoy the ride, and may your fantasy football journey be filled with triumphs and memories that will last a lifetime.



