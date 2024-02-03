

Title: 2016 Green Bay Packers Draft Picks: A Look Back at the Future of the Franchise

Introduction:

The NFL Draft is a pivotal event for every team, as it provides an opportunity to acquire young talent that can shape the future of the franchise. In 2016, the Green Bay Packers made several notable selections that continue to impact the team to this day. This article explores the 2016 Green Bay Packers draft picks, highlighting interesting facts, tricks, and answering common questions surrounding the team’s choices that year.

1. Interesting Fact: The Packers’ first-round pick

In the 2016 NFL Draft, the Green Bay Packers selected Kenny Clark, a defensive tackle from UCLA, with their 27th overall pick. Clark has since become an integral part of the Packers’ defense, solidifying the team’s run defense and providing a consistent presence on the line.

2. Interesting Fact: The Packers’ second-round pick

With their second-round pick, the Packers selected Jason Spriggs, an offensive tackle from Indiana University. Spriggs provided depth to the offensive line during his time with the Packers, appearing in 36 games over three seasons before being traded to the Chicago Bears in 2019.

3. Interesting Fact: The Packers’ third-round pick

In the third round, the Packers chose Kyler Fackrell, an outside linebacker from Utah State. Fackrell showcased his potential during the 2018 season, recording 10.5 sacks. Although he left the Packers in free agency after the 2018 season, his impact was felt during his tenure in Green Bay.

4. Interesting Fact: The Packers’ fourth-round pick

Joe Schobert, a linebacker from the University of Wisconsin, was the Packers’ fourth-round pick in 2016. However, Schobert was traded to the Cleveland Browns before the regular season began, where he has since blossomed into a Pro Bowl player.

5. Interesting Fact: The Packers’ late-round steals

Two late-round picks in the 2016 draft have proven to be valuable finds for the Packers. In the fifth round, the team selected Trevor Davis, a wide receiver from the University of California. Davis contributed primarily on special teams, becoming a reliable returner for the Packers. Furthermore, in the sixth round, the Packers picked Kyle Murphy, an offensive tackle from Stanford. Murphy provided depth to the offensive line during his time in Green Bay.

Common Questions and Answers:

1. Who was the most impactful 2016 draft pick for the Packers?

Kenny Clark, the Packers’ first-round pick, has been the most impactful player from the 2016 draft class. He has become a cornerstone of the Packers’ defense, consistently disrupting opposing offenses.

2. Why did the Packers draft so many offensive linemen in 2016?

The Packers drafted multiple offensive linemen in 2016 to address depth concerns and invest in the long-term stability of their offensive line. This strategy proved beneficial as injuries and departures necessitated the use of these draft picks.

3. Did any undrafted free agents from the 2016 class make the Packers’ roster?

Yes, the Packers signed three undrafted free agents from the 2016 class who made the roster: Geronimo Allison (wide receiver), Marwin Evans (safety), and Kentrell Brice (safety).

4. How did the Packers’ 2016 draft class compare to other teams?

While it is challenging to compare draft classes accurately, the Packers’ 2016 draft class was generally well-regarded. It produced several impactful players who contributed to the team’s success.

5. Why did Joe Schobert leave the Packers so soon after being drafted?

The Packers traded Joe Schobert to the Cleveland Browns before the regular season began due to a combination of depth at the linebacker position and the opportunity to acquire additional assets in exchange for Schobert.

6. What other notable achievements have the 2016 draft picks accomplished?

Kenny Clark and Kyler Fackrell have both achieved double-digit sack seasons, showcasing their ability to impact opposing quarterbacks. Additionally, Trevor Davis had an impressive punt return touchdown during the 2017 season.

7. Did any of the 2016 draft picks win individual awards?

While no 2016 draft picks from the Packers won individual awards, Kenny Clark and Kyler Fackrell received recognition for their performances during specific seasons.

8. Have any of the 2016 draft picks become team captains?

Kenny Clark and Kyler Fackrell were both named team captains during their time with the Packers, demonstrating their leadership qualities and the respect they garnered from teammates.

9. Did any of the 2016 draft picks struggle with injuries?

Jason Spriggs, the Packers’ second-round pick, battled various injuries during his time in Green Bay, which limited his impact on the field.

10. How did the Packers’ 2016 draft class contribute to the team’s overall success?

The 2016 draft class helped solidify key positions on both sides of the ball, providing depth, stability, and playmaking abilities that have contributed to the Packers’ success on the field.

11. Did any of the 2016 draft picks sign contract extensions with the Packers?

As of now, only Kenny Clark has signed a contract extension with the Packers, showcasing the team’s commitment to his long-term future in Green Bay.

12. How did the 2016 draft class fare in the playoffs?

The Packers’ 2016 draft class has contributed to the team’s playoff success, with several players making crucial plays during postseason appearances.

13. Have any of the 2016 draft picks left the NFL?

While some players from the 2016 draft class have moved on from the Packers or the NFL, the majority of the picks are still active in the league, either with the Packers or other teams.

14. Did the Packers miss out on any notable players in the 2016 draft?

As with any draft, there were players selected after the Packers’ picks who went on to achieve notable successes. However, the Packers’ selections have proven to be valuable contributors to the team.

15. How do the 2016 draft picks impact the Packers’ current roster?

The 2016 draft picks continue to impact the Packers’ roster, with Kenny Clark remaining a pillar of the defense, and Trevor Davis and Marwin Evans contributing on special teams.

Final Thoughts:

The 2016 Green Bay Packers draft class has proven to be a successful one, with several players making significant contributions to the team’s ongoing success. The selections of Kenny Clark, Kyler Fackrell, and Trevor Davis, in particular, have helped shape the Packers’ roster and solidify key positions. While some players have since moved on, the impact of the 2016 draft class continues to be felt in Green Bay. As the team looks to the future, these draft picks serve as a testament to the importance of the NFL Draft in building a successful franchise.



