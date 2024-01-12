

2016 Mock Draft Fantasy Football: A Comprehensive Guide

Fantasy football has become a phenomenon in recent years, captivating millions of fans worldwide. As the 2016 NFL season approaches, it’s time to prepare for the ultimate fantasy football experience – the mock draft. In this article, we will delve into the intricacies of the 2016 mock draft fantasy football, explore six interesting facts, answer thirteen common questions, and provide final thoughts on the upcoming season.

Interesting Fact 1: The Rise of Ezekiel Elliott

Ezekiel Elliott, the star running back from Ohio State University, was drafted fourth overall by the Dallas Cowboys in the 2016 NFL Draft. His impressive college career and immense talent have made him a hot commodity in fantasy football drafts. Many experts believe Elliott has the potential to be a top-five running back this season, making him a coveted player in the mock draft.

Interesting Fact 2: Wide Receiver Dominance

The 2016 draft class was stacked with talented wide receivers, including Corey Coleman, Will Fuller, Josh Doctson, and Laquon Treadwell. This influx of young talent has reshaped the fantasy football landscape, with wide receivers becoming an integral part of successful teams. Drafting a top-tier wide receiver early in the mock draft can provide a significant advantage over opponents.

Interesting Fact 3: Running Backs in Decline

While wide receivers have seen a surge in value, the running back position has experienced a decline in recent years. Injuries, committee backfields, and a pass-oriented league have contributed to this shift. As a result, securing a reliable workhorse running back early in the mock draft has become increasingly challenging, making it crucial to strategize accordingly.

Interesting Fact 4: The Brady Conundrum

Tom Brady’s four-game suspension in the 2016 season has left fantasy football enthusiasts in a quandary. The New England Patriots quarterback is known for his consistency and high-scoring potential. However, with him missing a quarter of the season, fantasy owners must decide whether to draft him at a discounted price or opt for a more reliable option during those weeks.

Interesting Fact 5: Rookie Quarterback Potential

Jared Goff and Carson Wentz, the top two picks in the 2016 NFL Draft, have the potential to make an immediate impact in fantasy football. While rookie quarterbacks typically struggle, Goff and Wentz find themselves in situations conducive to success. Their performances during the preseason will be closely monitored by fantasy owners, who may be willing to take a calculated risk in the mock draft.

Interesting Fact 6: The Emergence of Tight Ends

Tight ends have become an integral part of the modern NFL offense, and fantasy football leagues have adjusted accordingly. With the likes of Rob Gronkowski, Jordan Reed, and Greg Olsen dominating the position, securing a top-tier tight end has become a priority for many fantasy owners. In the mock draft, expect the value of these players to increase significantly.

Now, let’s address some common questions regarding the 2016 mock draft fantasy football:

1. How early should I draft a quarterback?

It depends on your league’s scoring system and the depth at the position. In most cases, drafting a quarterback in the middle rounds is the way to go, as there is significant value available later in the draft.

2. Is it wise to draft multiple players from the same team?

While diversifying your roster can minimize risk, drafting multiple players from the same team can also maximize potential rewards. If a team has a high-powered offense, it may be beneficial to stack players from that team.

3. How should I approach drafting rookies?

Rookies can be a double-edged sword. While some may have immediate impact, most struggle to adjust to the NFL. It’s crucial to do thorough research and gauge their potential impact before drafting them.

4. What is a handcuff, and when should I draft one?

A handcuff is a backup player drafted to protect against injury to your starting player. Drafting a handcuff is recommended for injury-prone running backs or those in crowded backfields.

5. How important is strength of schedule when drafting players?

Strength of schedule should be considered but not overemphasized. Talent and opportunity are paramount. It’s better to draft a talented player with a tough schedule than a mediocre player with an easy schedule.

6. Should I prioritize drafting kickers and defense early?

No, kickers and defenses should be drafted in the final rounds. Their weekly production is relatively unpredictable, and there is often little difference between the top options and those available on the waiver wire.

7. What is the best strategy for drafting in a PPR league?

In a PPR (points per reception) league, prioritize drafting running backs and wide receivers who are involved in their team’s passing game. These players tend to accumulate more points due to their additional receptions.

8. How important is drafting a backup quarterback?

Drafting a backup quarterback is not essential, especially if you have a reliable starter. It’s often better to use that roster spot for depth at other positions.

9. Should I draft players based on their bye weeks?

While it’s ideal to have balanced bye weeks across your roster, don’t sacrifice drafting the best players available solely based on their bye week. You can always make adjustments later in the season through trades or waiver wire pickups.

10. Should I draft a running back or wide receiver in the first round?

The decision between a running back and a wide receiver in the first round depends on your draft position and the available players. Generally, running backs are more scarce and have higher value, but elite wide receivers can also provide a significant advantage.

11. How important is it to follow expert rankings during the mock draft?

Expert rankings can be a helpful guideline, but it’s essential to understand your league’s scoring system and tailor your draft strategy accordingly. Don’t be afraid to deviate from expert rankings if it aligns with your strategy.

12. What is the best approach to drafting a defense?

Defenses should be drafted in the later rounds, preferably after the majority of starting positions have been filled. Focus on defenses with favorable matchups early in the season and consider streaming defenses throughout the year based on matchups.

13. How should I handle injuries during the mock draft?

Injuries are an unfortunate reality in football. Keep an eye on injury reports, and adjust your draft strategy accordingly. Don’t be afraid to select an injured player at a discounted price if they are expected to return and perform well later in the season.

Final Thoughts:

The 2016 mock draft fantasy football season promises to be an exciting and unpredictable journey. As you embark on your draft, remember to do thorough research, adapt to the changing dynamics of the league, and trust your instincts. Stay informed, be flexible, and above all, enjoy the experience of building your dream team. Good luck!





