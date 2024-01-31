

The 2016 New Orleans Saints Season: A Journey of Ups and Downs

The 2016 New Orleans Saints season was a rollercoaster ride filled with highs and lows for both the team and its fans. As one of the most beloved franchises in the NFL, the Saints have always been known for their high-scoring offense and passionate fan base. In this article, we will take a closer look at the 2016 Saints season, highlighting some interesting facts and tricks, answering common questions, and sharing final thoughts on this specific sports topic.

Interesting Facts and Tricks:

1. Drew Brees’ Record-Breaking Performance: In 2016, quarterback Drew Brees continued to solidify his place as one of the greatest quarterbacks in NFL history. He became the first player in history to pass for over 5,000 yards in a season five times, breaking his own record. Brees finished the season with an impressive 5,208 passing yards along with 37 touchdowns.

2. Michael Thomas’ Breakout Rookie Season: Wide receiver Michael Thomas made an immediate impact in his rookie season. He finished the year with 92 receptions for 1,137 yards and 9 touchdowns, earning him a spot in the Pro Bowl. Thomas quickly became one of Brees’ favorite targets and showcased his remarkable catching ability throughout the season.

3. Offensive Firepower: The Saints’ offense was once again one of the most potent in the league. They finished the season ranked first in total offense, averaging 426 yards per game. With weapons like Brees, Thomas, and running back Mark Ingram, the Saints were a force to be reckoned with on the offensive side of the ball.

4. Defensive Struggles: While the offense was firing on all cylinders, the defense had its fair share of challenges. The Saints ranked last in the league in total defense, giving up an average of 375 yards per game. This lack of defensive prowess often put the team in difficult situations and contributed to their inconsistent performance throughout the season.

5. Late-Season Surge: Despite their struggles, the Saints managed to finish the season with a 7-9 record. They won their final three games, including a 38-32 victory over the Atlanta Falcons in Week 17. This late-season surge gave fans hope for the future and allowed the team to end the season on a positive note.

Common Questions and Answers:

1. Why did the Saints struggle on defense in 2016?

The Saints’ defense struggled mainly due to a lack of talent and inconsistency. The team had difficulty stopping both the run and the pass, leading to their last-place ranking in total defense.

2. Who were the standout players on offense?

Drew Brees had another exceptional season, breaking records and leading the league in passing yards. Michael Thomas emerged as a star receiver, and Mark Ingram provided a strong presence in the running game.

3. Did the Saints make any significant offseason moves?

The Saints made several moves to address their defensive issues. They signed free-agent linebacker A.J. Klein and drafted defensive backs Marshon Lattimore and Marcus Williams, who would later become key contributors in the team’s future success.

4. Did the Saints make the playoffs in 2016?

No, the Saints did not make the playoffs in 2016. They finished with a 7-9 record, falling short of a postseason berth.

5. How did the Saints perform against division rivals?

The Saints had mixed results against division rivals. They split the season series with the Atlanta Falcons and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers but were swept by the Carolina Panthers.

6. What were the highlights of the Saints’ 2016 season?

Some highlights of the Saints’ 2016 season include Drew Brees’ record-breaking performances, Michael Thomas’ breakout rookie season, and the team’s late-season surge.

7. Who was the head coach in 2016?

Sean Payton served as the head coach of the New Orleans Saints in the 2016 season.

8. How did the Saints fare in close games?

The Saints had a mixed record in close games. They won some closely contested matchups, but they also lost several games by narrow margins, highlighting their inconsistency.

9. Did any players suffer significant injuries in 2016?

The Saints had their fair share of injuries in the 2016 season, with players like Terron Armstead and Delvin Breaux missing significant time due to injuries.

10. Did the Saints have any standout rookies in 2016?

Yes, the Saints had several standout rookies in 2016, including Michael Thomas, who had a remarkable rookie season, and Sheldon Rankins, who showed promise on the defensive line.

11. How did the Saints’ offense compare to other teams in the league?

The Saints’ offense ranked first in the league in total offense, showcasing their ability to move the ball effectively and score points.

12. Were there any memorable games during the season?

One memorable game was the Saints’ 49-21 victory over the Los Angeles Rams in Week 12. The offense exploded, with Brees throwing for 310 yards and four touchdowns.

13. Did the Saints break any records in 2016?

Yes, Drew Brees broke his own record for the most 5,000-yard passing seasons in NFL history, achieving this feat for the fifth time in his career.

14. How did the Saints’ running game perform?

The Saints’ running game was solid but not exceptional. Mark Ingram led the team in rushing with 1,043 yards and six touchdowns, providing a reliable option in the backfield.

15. What were the expectations for the Saints going into the 2016 season?

The expectations for the Saints were high, with many fans hoping for a return to the playoffs. However, their defensive struggles and inconsistent play ultimately prevented them from achieving this goal.

Final Thoughts:

The 2016 New Orleans Saints season was a mixed bag of successes and failures. While the offense continued to shine, the defense struggled significantly, leading to a disappointing 7-9 record and a missed playoff opportunity. However, the season was not without its bright spots, with Drew Brees breaking records and rookie Michael Thomas making a significant impact. As the Saints move forward, they will need to address their defensive shortcomings to have a chance at postseason success. Nonetheless, the 2016 season will be remembered as a season of growth and potential for the New Orleans Saints.



