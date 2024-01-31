

The NFL Combine is an annual event that brings together top college football players to showcase their skills and abilities in front of NFL scouts and coaches. One of the most popular events at the Combine is the Bench Press, where players are tested on their strength and endurance. In this article, we will delve into the 2016 NFL Combine Bench Press, highlighting some interesting facts, tricks, and answering common questions surrounding this specific sports topic.

Interesting Facts:

1. The Bench Press has been a part of the NFL Combine since the event’s inception in 1982. It is a test to measure a player’s upper body strength and is often used as an indicator of their ability to overpower opponents on the field.

2. In 2016, the top performer in the Bench Press was Andrew Billings, a defensive tackle from Baylor University. Billings put up an astonishing 31 repetitions of 225 pounds, showcasing his immense strength and power.

3. Since 2000, the record for the most reps at the Bench Press event is held by Justin Ernest, who managed to complete 51 repetitions at 225 pounds in 1999. Ernest’s record still stands today, demonstrating the level of strength some athletes possess.

4. The Bench Press is not only a test of strength but also endurance. Players are expected to perform as many repetitions as possible without rest until they reach muscle failure or are unable to maintain proper form.

5. The Bench Press is not the only strength-related test at the NFL Combine. Players also undergo tests such as the Squat, Power Clean, and Vertical Jump to evaluate their overall athleticism and explosiveness.

Tricks to Improve Bench Press Performance:

1. Focus on proper form: It is crucial to maintain proper bench press form, including a stable base, tight grip, and controlled movement. This helps prevent injury and maximizes strength output.

2. Incorporate variations: Adding exercises like close-grip bench press, incline bench press, or dumbbell bench press can help target different muscle groups and improve overall bench press performance.

3. Utilize progressive overload: Gradually increase the weight lifted during training sessions to challenge muscles and promote strength gains. This can be achieved by adding small increments of weight or performing more repetitions.

4. Strengthen supporting muscles: The bench press relies on more than just the chest muscles. Strengthening muscles like the triceps, shoulders, and back can enhance overall bench press performance.

5. Prioritize recovery: Adequate rest and recovery allow muscles to repair and grow stronger. Incorporating rest days, proper nutrition, and quality sleep are essential for improving bench press performance.

Common Questions and Answers:

1. Why is the Bench Press important at the NFL Combine?

The Bench Press is important because it measures a player’s upper body strength, which is crucial for various positions in football, such as offensive and defensive linemen.

2. How is the Bench Press test conducted at the NFL Combine?

Players are required to perform as many repetitions as possible at a weight of 225 pounds. The number of repetitions completed is then recorded and used as a metric to evaluate strength.

3. Can a player skip the Bench Press at the NFL Combine?

Yes, players have the option to skip the Bench Press if they desire. However, this may affect their overall evaluation and could raise questions about their strength and commitment.

4. Are there any penalties for improper form during the Bench Press?

While there are no specific penalties, improper form can result in a lower number of reps being counted or even disqualification if the movement is deemed unsafe.

5. How do players prepare for the Bench Press at the NFL Combine?

Players typically undergo specific training programs focused on improving their bench press performance. These programs often include a combination of strength training, conditioning, and technique refinement.

6. Does a high number of reps in the Bench Press guarantee success in the NFL?

While a high number of reps in the Bench Press is impressive, it does not guarantee success in the NFL. It is just one aspect of a player’s overall evaluation, and other factors like technique, agility, and football skills also play a significant role.

7. Can players use performance-enhancing substances to improve their Bench Press results?

No, the NFL has strict policies against the use of performance-enhancing substances. Players found to be using such substances can face severe penalties, including suspension and loss of draft stock.

8. Are there any gender differences in the Bench Press event at the NFL Combine?

Yes, there are gender differences in the Bench Press event. Female athletes typically perform the Bench Press with a weight of 125 pounds, while males use 225 pounds.

9. How does the NFL Combine Bench Press compare to powerlifting competitions?

The NFL Combine Bench Press focuses on repetitions at a fixed weight, while powerlifting competitions require contestants to lift as much weight as possible for a single repetition. Additionally, the technique and equipment used may vary between the two.

10. Can a player’s performance in the Bench Press influence their draft stock?

Yes, a strong performance in the Bench Press can positively impact a player’s draft stock, especially for positions that require significant upper body strength. However, it is just one of many factors considered by NFL scouts and coaches.

11. Are there any notable players who struggled in the Bench Press at the NFL Combine?

While some players may struggle with the Bench Press at the Combine, it is important to remember that it is just one aspect of their evaluation. Many successful NFL players did not excel in the Bench Press, but their overall skill set and performance on the field earned them recognition.

12. Does a player’s height affect their Bench Press performance?

Height can indirectly impact Bench Press performance. Players with longer arms may have a disadvantage as they need to move the barbell through a greater range of motion. However, this can be compensated for by focusing on other factors, such as technique and overall strength.

13. How can players overcome mental barriers during the Bench Press?

Mental barriers during the Bench Press can be overcome through visualization, positive self-talk, and proper preparation. Building confidence and focusing on past successes can help athletes push through challenging moments.

14. Are there any specific exercises that can help improve Bench Press performance?

Exercises such as push-ups, dips, and tricep extensions can help strengthen the muscles involved in the Bench Press. Additionally, exercises that target the core and upper back can contribute to overall strength gains.

15. Can players reattempt the Bench Press if they are not satisfied with their initial performance?

No, players do not get a second attempt at the Bench Press during the NFL Combine. The initial performance is recorded and used for evaluation purposes.

In conclusion, the 2016 NFL Combine Bench Press is a significant event that measures a player’s upper body strength and endurance. While it is just one aspect of the overall evaluation process, it can have implications for a player’s draft stock and future success in the NFL. By focusing on proper form, incorporating variations, and prioritizing recovery, players can improve their Bench Press performance. It is essential to remember that the Bench Press is just one tool used to evaluate athletes, and their overall skill set and performance on the field are equally important.



