

The 2016 NFL Fantasy Defense Rankings: A Comprehensive Guide

Fantasy football has become a phenomenon in recent years, captivating millions of fans around the world. One crucial aspect of this thrilling game is the selection of a defense for your team. A solid defense can significantly impact your chances of winning. In this article, we will explore the 2016 NFL Fantasy Defense Rankings and provide you with five interesting facts and tricks to enhance your strategy. Additionally, we will address fifteen common questions related to this topic, followed by some final thoughts on the importance of defense in fantasy football.

Five Interesting Facts and Tricks:

1. The Denver Broncos: A Dominant Force

The Denver Broncos defense was the clear standout in the 2016 season, finishing as the top-ranked fantasy defense. Led by Von Miller and a ferocious pass rush, the Broncos’ defense recorded an impressive 42 sacks, 14 interceptions, and 6 defensive touchdowns. Investing in the Broncos’ defense would have been a wise move in the 2016 fantasy football season.

2. Matchups Matter

When selecting a defense for your fantasy football team, it’s crucial to consider the weekly matchups. Certain offenses can exploit weaknesses in defenses, making them less effective in specific games. Always check the upcoming opponents and evaluate how your chosen defense fares against them.

3. Take Advantage of Defensive Touchdowns

Defensive touchdowns can significantly boost your fantasy points. Look for teams with a history of scoring defensive touchdowns or those with a knack for forcing turnovers. These big plays can be the difference between a win and a loss.

4. Don’t Overlook Special Teams

While defense is the primary focus, special teams can also contribute to your fantasy points. Teams with explosive returners can provide extra points through kick and punt returns for touchdowns. Combining a strong defense with an effective special teams unit can maximize your fantasy football success.

5. Streaming Defenses

Streaming defenses is a popular strategy in fantasy football. Instead of investing in a high draft pick on a defense, you can rotate defenses based on weekly matchups. This strategy allows you to exploit favorable matchups and can be particularly useful if you miss out on a top-ranked defense during the draft.

Fifteen Common Questions and Answers:

1. How are fantasy defense rankings determined?

Fantasy defense rankings are typically determined by analyzing a team’s performance in various defensive categories, including sacks, interceptions, fumble recoveries, touchdowns, and points allowed. Experts evaluate these statistics to provide a comprehensive ranking for fantasy football purposes.

2. Which defenses should be targeted early in the draft?

In most cases, it’s not advisable to target defenses early in the draft. However, if you want to secure a top-ranked defense, the Denver Broncos, New England Patriots, Seattle Seahawks, and Baltimore Ravens were all solid choices in the 2016 season.

3. Is it worth investing in a defense in the early rounds?

Generally, it is not recommended to invest heavily in a defense early in the draft. The difference in points between the top-ranked defense and a mid-tier defense is often minimal. It’s more beneficial to focus on securing top-tier players in other positions during the early rounds.

4. How significant is a defense’s strength of schedule?

A defense’s strength of schedule can have an impact, but it shouldn’t be the sole determining factor in your decision-making process. While a favorable schedule can help, a strong defense can perform well against any opponent. Consider the overall talent and performance of a defense before solely relying on the strength of schedule.

5. Are there any sleeper defenses to watch out for?

Sleeper defenses can emerge each season, providing great value for fantasy owners. In 2016, the Minnesota Vikings and Kansas City Chiefs were both underrated defenses that performed exceptionally well. Keep an eye on teams with emerging talent and favorable matchups.

6. How do bye weeks affect defense selection?

Bye weeks can impact your defense selection. If the defense you have drafted has a bye week, you will need to either find a temporary replacement or carry an additional defense on your roster. This consideration should be factored into your overall draft strategy.

7. Should I prioritize a defense that has scored multiple touchdowns?

While defenses that have scored multiple touchdowns are appealing, it’s essential to consider the sustainability of these big plays. Touchdowns can be unpredictable, and it’s often wiser to focus on a defense’s consistency and ability to generate turnovers.

8. What should I look for in a defense’s pass rush?

A strong pass rush can disrupt opposing offenses and lead to sacks and interceptions. Look for defenses with talented edge rushers and a track record of consistently pressuring quarterbacks. This pressure can force mistakes and create opportunities for turnovers.

9. What is the impact of a strong secondary on fantasy defense rankings?

A strong secondary can greatly impact fantasy defense rankings. Cornerbacks and safeties who excel in coverage and have ball-hawking skills can generate interceptions and pass deflections. Look for teams that possess a lockdown secondary to maximize your fantasy points.

10. How important is a defense’s ability to stop the run?

Stopping the run is crucial in fantasy football, as it limits opposing teams’ ability to control the clock and score touchdowns. Defenses that excel in stopping the run can force opponents into passing situations, increasing the chances of sacks and interceptions.

11. How do injuries impact a defense’s fantasy value?

Injuries to key players on a defense can significantly impact its fantasy value. If a defense loses a star player, its overall performance may suffer. Stay updated on injury reports and adjust your rankings accordingly.

12. Can a defense’s coaching staff affect its fantasy performance?

Yes, coaching staff can impact a defense’s fantasy performance. A well-coached defense can make adjustments and exploit opposing team’s weaknesses. Consider the defensive coordinator’s track record when evaluating a defense’s potential.

13. Should I prioritize a defense’s turnover potential?

Turnovers are crucial in fantasy football, as they provide additional points for your team. Look for defenses with a history of forcing turnovers through interceptions and fumble recoveries. These big plays can make a significant difference in your weekly fantasy matchups.

14. How much should I consider a defense’s points allowed?

Points allowed is an essential factor to consider when evaluating a defense. Defenses that limit opponents’ scoring are more likely to win games and generate fantasy points. However, keep in mind that a defense may allow yards but still prevent touchdowns, so don’t solely rely on this statistic.

15. How do I know when to drop or add a defense during the season?

Knowing when to drop or add a defense during the season can be challenging. Monitor your defense’s performance and upcoming matchups. If your defense is consistently underperforming or has a challenging schedule ahead, consider streaming defenses or targeting a free agent defense with a favorable matchup.

Final Thoughts:

In fantasy football, a strong defense can make a significant difference in your team’s success. While it’s crucial to consider the rankings and statistics of each defense, it’s equally important to evaluate matchups, special teams contributions, and big-play potential. Remember, defense rankings can fluctuate from year to year, so staying updated on player and coaching changes is essential. By utilizing the facts, tricks, and answering common questions provided in this article, you’ll be well-equipped to make informed decisions regarding your defense in the 2016 NFL fantasy season. Good luck!



