2016 Ny Jets Draft Picks



The 2016 NFL Draft was a significant moment for the New York Jets as they aimed to bolster their roster with promising young talent. In this article, we will discuss the Jets’ draft picks from that year, explore five interesting facts and tricks, answer fifteen common questions, and conclude with some final thoughts on the team’s choices.

The New York Jets had a total of seven draft picks in the 2016 NFL Draft. Let’s take a closer look at each of the players they selected:

1. Darron Lee (Linebacker, Ohio State): The Jets selected Lee with the 20th overall pick in the first round. Lee’s speed and athleticism made him an attractive choice for the Jets’ defense, as he had the ability to cover tight ends and running backs effectively. Despite showing promise in his rookie season, Lee struggled to consistently perform at a high level throughout his tenure with the team.

2. Christian Hackenberg (Quarterback, Penn State): The Jets surprised many when they selected Hackenberg in the second round. Expected to be a potential franchise quarterback, Hackenberg struggled to adapt to the NFL, never starting a regular-season game for the Jets. He was eventually released in 2018.

3. Jordan Jenkins (Linebacker, Georgia): The Jets picked Jenkins in the third round, and he quickly became a reliable starter for the team. Known for his strong run defense and ability to generate pressure on the quarterback, Jenkins proved to be one of the better selections of the draft for the Jets.

4. Juston Burris (Cornerback, NC State): Burris was chosen in the fourth round and provided depth in the Jets’ secondary during his time with the team. While he never emerged as a standout player, Burris was a serviceable backup and contributed on special teams.

5. Brandon Shell (Offensive Tackle, South Carolina): Shell, a fifth-round pick, gradually developed into a starting-caliber offensive tackle for the Jets. He showed promise as a pass blocker and played a significant role in protecting the quarterback’s blindside.

6. Lachlan Edwards (Punter, Sam Houston State): The Jets selected Edwards in the seventh round, and he became their starting punter. Edwards had a solid rookie season, but his performance declined in subsequent years, leading to his release in 2019.

7. Charone Peake (Wide Receiver, Clemson): Peake, also taken in the seventh round, struggled to make a significant impact during his time with the Jets. He primarily served as a depth receiver and contributed on special teams.

Now, let’s dive into five interesting facts and tricks related to the 2016 New York Jets draft:

1. The selection of Christian Hackenberg raised eyebrows among NFL analysts and fans alike. Many believed the Jets reached for Hackenberg, as he was projected to be a mid-round pick, but the team saw potential in his strong arm and prototypical size.

2. Darron Lee, the Jets’ first-round pick, was not only an exceptional football player but also an accomplished wrestler in high school. Lee’s wrestling background contributed to his agility and ability to shed blocks effectively.

3. Jordan Jenkins, known for his toughness and physicality on the field, was heavily influenced by his grandfather, who served in the military. Jenkins often attributed his work ethic and dedication to the values instilled in him by his grandfather.

4. Lachlan Edwards, the Jets’ punter, was born and raised in Australia. He didn’t start playing football until he was 17 years old and initially pursued a career in Australian rules football before transitioning to American football.

5. Brandon Shell, the Jets’ fifth-round pick, comes from a football lineage. He is the great-nephew of Pro Football Hall of Fame offensive tackle Art Shell, who played for the Oakland Raiders in the 1960s and 70s.

Now, let’s move on to answering some common questions about the 2016 Jets draft class:

1. Did any of the Jets’ 2016 draft picks become Pro Bowlers?

No, none of the Jets’ 2016 draft picks earned a Pro Bowl selection.

2. Who was the most successful player from the Jets’ 2016 draft class?

Jordan Jenkins, the third-round pick, had the most successful career among the Jets’ 2016 draft picks. He provided consistent contributions as a starting linebacker for the team.

3. Why did Christian Hackenberg fail to succeed in the NFL?

Hackenberg struggled with accuracy and decision-making, which ultimately hindered his progression in the NFL. Additionally, he faced challenges adjusting to the speed and complexity of professional defenses.

4. How long did Darron Lee play for the Jets?

Darron Lee played for the Jets from 2016 to 2018 before being traded to the Kansas City Chiefs.

5. Did any of the Jets’ 2016 draft picks become team captains?

Jordan Jenkins was named a team captain for the Jets in the 2019 season.

6. How did Brandon Shell perform as a starting offensive tackle for the Jets?

Brandon Shell developed into a reliable starter for the Jets, showcasing solid pass-blocking skills and contributing to the team’s offensive line stability.

7. What were the strengths of Darron Lee’s game?

Darron Lee possessed exceptional speed and athleticism, making him effective in coverage against tight ends and running backs. He also had good instincts and was able to make plays in the backfield.

8. Were there any notable undrafted free agents signed by the Jets in 2016?

The Jets signed a few undrafted free agents in 2016, including Robby Anderson, who emerged as a key wide receiver for the team.

9. How did the Jets’ 2016 draft class impact the team’s overall success?

Although the draft class didn’t yield any standout stars, players like Jordan Jenkins and Brandon Shell contributed significantly to the team’s success during their tenure with the Jets.

10. What were the biggest weaknesses in Christian Hackenberg’s game?

Hackenberg struggled with accuracy, often missing open targets. He also had difficulty reading defenses and making quick decisions under pressure.

11. Did any of the Jets’ 2016 draft picks make an immediate impact as rookies?

Darron Lee made an immediate impact as a rookie, starting at linebacker and showing flashes of his potential. Jordan Jenkins also saw significant playing time in his rookie season.

12. Why did the Jets release Lachlan Edwards?

Lachlan Edwards’ performance declined after a promising rookie season, leading the Jets to release him in 2019. His inconsistent punting and lack of improvement played a role in the decision.

13. Did the Jets’ 2016 draft class help improve the team’s defense?

While Darron Lee and Jordan Jenkins contributed to the Jets’ defense, the overall impact of the 2016 draft class on the defense was limited.

14. How did Charone Peake fare as a wide receiver for the Jets?

Charone Peake struggled to establish himself as a significant contributor at wide receiver and primarily played a depth role during his time with the Jets.

15. Did any of the Jets’ 2016 draft picks earn second contracts with the team?

Jordan Jenkins was the only player from the Jets’ 2016 draft class to earn a second contract with the team, signing a one-year deal in 2020.

In conclusion, the New York Jets’ 2016 draft class had its fair share of hits and misses. While players like Jordan Jenkins and Brandon Shell contributed positively to the team, others like Christian Hackenberg failed to live up to expectations. Ultimately, the draft class didn’t produce any Pro Bowlers, but it played a role in shaping the Jets’ roster during that time. As with any draft, there are always lessons to be learned, and the Jets’ front office likely took those lessons into account when planning future drafts.



