

2017 Atlanta Falcons Mock Draft: A Glimpse into the Future

The NFL draft is an exciting time for football fans, as teams have the opportunity to bolster their rosters with new talent. The Atlanta Falcons, a team known for their explosive offense and relentless defense, entered the 2017 draft with high expectations. In this article, we will explore a mock draft for the Atlanta Falcons, highlighting five interesting facts and tricks, answering fifteen common questions, and providing final thoughts on this specific sports topic.

Interesting Facts and Tricks:

1. Falcons’ Focus on Defense: In the 2017 draft, the Atlanta Falcons prioritized bolstering their defense, particularly their pass rush. This was evident in their early-round picks, where they targeted talented defensive players to provide much-needed support for their already potent offense.

2. Trading Up: The Falcons, realizing the importance of securing impactful players, made a bold move by trading up in the draft. They traded their 31st overall pick and third and seventh-round picks to the Seattle Seahawks for the 26th overall pick, where they selected a promising player.

3. Filling the Void: The Falcons’ 2017 draft strategy aimed to address some key positions left vacant due to free agency departures. They sought to find replacements for players like Dwight Freeney, who had provided a significant pass-rushing presence in the previous season.

4. Offensive Line Depth: While the Falcons focused predominantly on defense, they also recognized the importance of maintaining a strong offensive line. They used mid-round picks to select versatile linemen who could provide depth and competition for the starting lineup.

5. Trading Down for More Picks: To acquire additional draft capital, the Falcons made a savvy move by trading down in the draft. They traded their second-round pick to the Buffalo Bills in exchange for their second and third-round picks, allowing them to address multiple needs in the middle rounds.

Common Questions and Answers:

1. Q: Who did the Falcons select in the first round of the 2017 draft?

A: The Falcons traded up to the 26th overall pick and selected defensive end Takkarist McKinley from UCLA.

2. Q: Did the Falcons address their pass rush in the draft?

A: Absolutely. By selecting McKinley in the first round and adding additional defensive players in later rounds, the Falcons aimed to strengthen their pass rush.

3. Q: Did the Falcons draft any offensive players?

A: Yes, the Falcons selected offensive players in the middle rounds to provide depth and competition on the offensive line.

4. Q: What other positions did the Falcons focus on in the draft?

A: The Falcons also targeted positions such as linebacker, safety, and tight end to address various needs on their roster.

5. Q: Did the Falcons trade any picks during the draft?

A: Yes, the Falcons traded their 31st overall pick, along with their third and seventh-round picks, to the Seattle Seahawks in exchange for the 26th overall pick.

6. Q: Did the Falcons trade up or down in the draft?

A: The Falcons traded up in the first round and traded down in the second round to acquire additional picks.

7. Q: How did the Falcons fare in the middle rounds of the draft?

A: The Falcons used their additional picks acquired from trading down to select talented players who could contribute immediately or provide depth for the team.

8. Q: Did the Falcons address any specific needs on defense?

A: Yes, the Falcons sought to fill the void left by Dwight Freeney’s departure, focusing on pass-rushing specialists and defensive players who could improve their overall defensive performance.

9. Q: How did the Falcons’ draft strategy differ from previous years?

A: The Falcons placed a greater emphasis on defense in the 2017 draft, reflecting their desire to strengthen that side of the ball.

10. Q: Did the Falcons select any players from local colleges or universities?

A: Yes, the Falcons selected Sean Harlow, an offensive lineman from Oregon State University, in the fourth round.

11. Q: How did the Falcons’ 2017 draft class perform in their rookie season?

A: The performance of the draft class varied. Takkarist McKinley showed promise as a pass rusher, while other players provided depth and support for the team.

12. Q: Did any players from the Falcons’ 2017 draft class become long-term starters for the team?

A: Several players from the 2017 draft class, including Takkarist McKinley and Sean Harlow, became key contributors for the Falcons in subsequent seasons.

13. Q: Did the Falcons’ draft strategy pay off in the long run?

A: It is essential to evaluate the success of a draft class over time. While some players became valuable assets, others faced challenges in their development.

14. Q: Did the Falcons’ 2017 draft class improve their overall team performance?

A: The impact of a draft class on a team’s performance is multifaceted. While the 2017 draft class contributed positively to certain areas, it did not single-handedly transform the team’s fortunes.

15. Q: What lessons can be learned from the Falcons’ 2017 draft?

A: The Falcons’ 2017 draft highlights the importance of balancing immediate needs with long-term goals. It also emphasizes the significance of making strategic trades to accumulate additional picks.

Final Thoughts:

The 2017 Atlanta Falcons mock draft exemplified the team’s determination to improve their defense while maintaining a solid offense. Through a combination of trades, strategic selections, and addressing key positions, the Falcons aimed to build a sustainable and competitive roster. However, the success of any draft class can only be fully assessed over time, as players develop and contribute to the team’s overall performance. Nonetheless, the Falcons’ 2017 draft presented an intriguing glimpse into the future, leaving fans and analysts excited about the potential impact of the new additions to the team.



