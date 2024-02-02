[ad_1]

2017 Chicago Bears Mock Draft: Building the Future of the Franchise

As the 2017 NFL Draft approaches, the Chicago Bears find themselves in a position to make significant changes to their roster and build a foundation for future success. With several key needs to address, the Bears’ front office must carefully consider their options and make the most of their draft picks. In this article, we will provide a detailed mock draft for the Chicago Bears, along with five interesting facts and tricks to keep an eye on during the draft process. We will also answer fifteen common questions that fans may have regarding the Bears’ draft strategy. Finally, we will share some final thoughts on the potential impact of this draft on the future of the franchise.

Mock Draft:

1st Round, 3rd Overall Pick: Solomon Thomas, DE, Stanford

The Bears’ defense struggled mightily last season, and adding a disruptive pass rusher like Solomon Thomas would immediately improve their front seven. Thomas has the versatility to play both defensive end and defensive tackle, making him an ideal fit for Chicago’s defensive scheme.

2nd Round, 36th Overall Pick: Zay Jones, WR, East Carolina

With Alshon Jeffery departing in free agency, the Bears are in need of a playmaking wide receiver. Zay Jones possesses excellent route-running skills and reliable hands, making him a perfect complement to Cameron Meredith and Kevin White.

3rd Round, 67th Overall Pick: Taylor Moton, OT, Western Michigan

The Bears’ offensive line was inconsistent last season, and they could use an upgrade at offensive tackle. Taylor Moton is a powerful and athletic lineman who excels in both pass protection and run blocking, making him an excellent addition to the Bears’ front line.

4th Round, 111th Overall Pick: Eddie Jackson, S, Alabama

Chicago’s secondary was one of the weakest units in the league last season, and adding a playmaking safety like Eddie Jackson would significantly improve their defensive backfield. Jackson is a ball-hawking safety with excellent instincts and the ability to make game-changing plays.

4th Round, 117th Overall Pick: Kareem Hunt, RB, Toledo

The Bears’ running game struggled in 2016, and adding a dynamic running back like Kareem Hunt would provide a boost to their ground attack. Hunt is a well-rounded back with great vision, patience, and receiving skills.

5 Interesting Facts and Tricks:

1. The Chicago Bears have the third overall pick for the first time since 1972 when they selected Hall of Fame defensive tackle, Dan Hampton.

2. The Bears have only selected one wide receiver in the first round of the NFL Draft in their history, and that was Curtis Conway in 1993.

3. The last time the Bears selected a safety in the first round was in 1990 when they drafted Mark Carrier, who went on to win the NFL Defensive Rookie of the Year award.

4. Chicago has not had a 1,000-yard rusher since Matt Forte in 2013, and addressing the running back position is a priority in this year’s draft.

5. Since the NFL Draft switched to a seven-round format in 1994, the Bears have had the third overall pick three times but have never selected an offensive lineman with that pick.

15 Common Questions and Answers:

1. Q: Why did the Bears decide to go with Solomon Thomas at the third overall pick?

A: The Bears needed to address their pass rush, and Thomas is the best available pass rusher in this year’s draft. His versatility and disruptive play make him the ideal choice for Chicago.

2. Q: Can Zay Jones make an immediate impact as a rookie?

A: Absolutely. Jones has the skill set to contribute right away and could become a reliable target for the Bears’ quarterback.

3. Q: What makes Taylor Moton an attractive option for the Bears in the third round?

A: Moton’s combination of power, athleticism, and versatility make him a solid choice to upgrade the Bears’ offensive line.

4. Q: Is Eddie Jackson capable of becoming a playmaker in the Bears’ secondary?

A: Yes, Jackson has showcased his playmaking ability at Alabama and has the potential to make a significant impact in the Bears’ defensive backfield.

5. Q: How does Kareem Hunt fit into the Bears’ offensive scheme?

A: Hunt’s versatility as a runner and receiver makes him a perfect fit for the Bears’ offense. He can contribute both as a rusher and a pass-catcher.

6. Q: Did the Bears consider drafting a quarterback in the early rounds?

A: The Bears’ front office has expressed confidence in their current quarterback, Mike Glennon. Therefore, they prioritized addressing other needs in the early rounds of the draft.

7. Q: Are there any other positions the Bears should focus on in the later rounds?

A: The Bears should look to add depth at cornerback, linebacker, and offensive line in the later rounds to bolster their roster.

8. Q: Will the Bears trade down to acquire more picks?

A: It’s possible, but with the third overall pick, the Bears have the opportunity to draft a top-tier player. Only a very enticing offer would make them consider trading down.

9. Q: Are there any sleeper picks the Bears could target in the later rounds?

A: Keep an eye on small-school prospects like Cooper Kupp, WR, Eastern Washington, and Lorenzo Jerome, S, Saint Francis. These players have the potential to outperform their draft position.

10. Q: How do the Bears’ draft needs compare to other teams in the NFC North?

A: The Bears have several needs to address, including pass rusher, wide receiver, offensive tackle, safety, and running back. Each team in the NFC North has their own set of needs, but the Bears’ needs are relatively similar to their division rivals.

11. Q: Will this draft be the turning point for the Bears’ franchise?

A: While the draft is a crucial component in building a successful team, it is just one piece of the puzzle. The Bears’ front office must also make smart free agent signings and develop their young talent to truly turn the franchise around.

12. Q: How will the Bears’ draft strategy change with a new coaching staff?

A: With a new coaching staff comes a new philosophy and scheme. The Bears’ front office will need to consider the preferences of the coaching staff when selecting players in the draft.

13. Q: Can the Bears compete for a playoff spot in the upcoming season?

A: While it’s difficult to predict the future, the Bears’ improved roster through the draft and free agency could put them in contention for a playoff spot. However, they will face stiff competition in the NFC North.

14. Q: Are there any notable free agent signings that could impact the Bears’ draft strategy?

A: The Bears’ signing of Mike Glennon, a quarterback, in free agency suggests that they may not prioritize selecting a quarterback early in the draft.

15. Q: How long will it take for the Bears to see the impact of their draft picks?

A: The impact of draft picks can vary greatly. While some players may make an immediate impact, others may take a few seasons to develop. The Bears will need to be patient and allow their draft picks to grow and contribute over time.

Final Thoughts:

The 2017 NFL Draft presents a significant opportunity for the Chicago Bears to address their needs and build a solid foundation for the future. By selecting impact players like Solomon Thomas, Zay Jones, Taylor Moton, Eddie Jackson, and Kareem Hunt, the Bears can improve their defense, passing game, offensive line, secondary, and running game. However, success in the draft is not guaranteed, and the Bears’ front office must make wise decisions to maximize the potential of their picks. With the right selections, the Bears can set themselves up for a brighter future and potentially compete for a playoff spot in the upcoming season.

