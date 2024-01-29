

Title: 2017 Philadelphia Eagles Mock Draft: Building a Championship Squad

Introduction:

The NFL Draft is an exciting time for football fans, as teams look to bolster their rosters with promising young talent. In 2017, the Philadelphia Eagles made some strategic moves to secure key players, ultimately leading them to their first-ever Super Bowl victory. In this article, we will delve into a 2017 Philadelphia Eagles mock draft, highlighting interesting facts, tricks, and answering common questions surrounding their draft choices.

Interesting Facts and Tricks:

1. Trading Up for Carson Wentz:

In a bold move, the Eagles traded up to the second overall pick in the 2016 draft to select Carson Wentz, the quarterback from North Dakota State. This decision quickly paid dividends, as Wentz displayed tremendous potential and became the team’s franchise quarterback.

2. Drafting Derek Barnett:

In the first round of the 2017 NFL Draft, the Eagles selected defensive end Derek Barnett from the University of Tennessee. Barnett proved to be an impactful player, contributing to the team’s formidable pass rush and earning himself a Super Bowl ring in his rookie season.

3. Adding Depth to the Secondary:

The Eagles addressed their secondary by selecting cornerback Rasul Douglas in the third round of the 2017 draft. Douglas showcased his ball-hawking skills throughout the season, making crucial interceptions and solidifying his spot in the starting lineup.

4. Finding Steals in the Late Rounds:

One of the Eagles’ strengths in the 2017 draft was their ability to find value in the later rounds. Running back Corey Clement, who went undrafted, became a valuable contributor, especially in the Super Bowl, where he scored a touchdown and played a key role in the team’s victory.

5. Building Through the Draft:

The Eagles’ success in the 2017 season was largely due to their ability to build a championship roster through the draft. With key contributors like Barnett, Douglas, and Clement, the team demonstrated the importance of scouting and selecting talent effectively.

Common Questions and Answers:

1. Why did the Eagles trade up for Carson Wentz?

The Eagles believed Wentz had the potential to become their franchise quarterback, and they were willing to invest heavily in securing his services. This move paid off, as Wentz quickly established himself as one of the league’s premier quarterbacks.

2. What did Derek Barnett bring to the team?

Barnett brought a relentless pass-rushing ability and a knack for making big plays. His impact on the team’s defense was evident throughout the season, as he consistently disrupted opposing quarterbacks.

3. How did Rasul Douglas contribute to the team’s success?

Douglas provided much-needed depth and playmaking ability to the Eagles’ secondary. His interceptions and pass breakups helped the team solidify their defense, particularly against teams with potent passing attacks.

4. Who were some other notable draft picks in 2017?

Apart from Barnett and Douglas, the Eagles also selected wide receiver Mack Hollins, running back Donnel Pumphrey, and defensive tackle Elijah Qualls, all of whom contributed in various capacities throughout the season.

5. How did Corey Clement make an impact as an undrafted rookie?

Clement emerged as a reliable option in the Eagles’ backfield, showcasing his versatility as both a runner and a pass-catcher. His standout performance in the Super Bowl demonstrated his ability to perform under pressure.

6. Did the Eagles prioritize any particular positions in the 2017 draft?

While the Eagles focused on building a strong defense, they also addressed their offensive needs by selecting wide receivers and running backs. The team’s balanced approach to the draft ultimately contributed to their success.

7. Were there any surprises in the Eagles’ draft strategy?

The selection of quarterback Nate Sudfeld in the sixth round raised some eyebrows, as the Eagles already had Carson Wentz and backup quarterback Nick Foles. However, Sudfeld’s presence became valuable when Foles was injured later in the season.

8. How did the Eagles’ draft choices impact their Super Bowl run?

The Eagles’ draft choices played a significant role in their Super Bowl victory. Players like Barnett, Douglas, and Clement stepped up when it mattered most, showcasing the team’s depth and talent.

9. Did the Eagles make any trades during the 2017 draft?

The Eagles were active in the draft, making two trades to secure the players they desired. They traded their first-round pick, along with other draft picks, to the Cleveland Browns to move up to the second overall pick and select Carson Wentz.

10. How did the Eagles’ draft strategy differ from other teams?

The Eagles prioritized building a strong defense and securing playmakers on both sides of the ball. This focus, coupled with their ability to find hidden gems in the later rounds, set them apart from other teams in the 2017 draft.

11. Were there any missed opportunities in the 2017 draft for the Eagles?

Like any team, the Eagles may have missed out on some opportunities during the draft. However, their scouting team did an exceptional job of identifying talent that perfectly fit their system, minimizing the impact of any perceived missed opportunities.

12. How did the Eagles’ draft choices contribute to their long-term success?

The Eagles’ draft choices in 2017 laid the foundation for their long-term success. Players like Barnett and Douglas have continued to be key contributors, while others, like Wentz, have become the cornerstones of the franchise.

13. Did the Eagles’ draft strategy change in subsequent years?

The Eagles’ draft strategy has evolved over the years, adapting to the changing needs of the team. While defense remains a priority, the team has also focused on strengthening their offensive line and finding key playmakers on offense.

14. Were there any notable trades involving the Eagles’ draft picks in subsequent years?

The Eagles have made several trades involving their draft picks in subsequent years to further strengthen their roster. These trades have helped them acquire key players and build a team capable of sustained success.

15. How did the 2017 draft set the stage for the Eagles’ Super Bowl win?

The 2017 draft played a crucial role in the Eagles’ Super Bowl victory. The players selected in that draft, along with the existing roster, formed a cohesive unit that demonstrated resilience, talent, and the ability to perform at the highest level.

Final Thoughts:

The 2017 Philadelphia Eagles mock draft was a pivotal moment in the team’s history. Through strategic player selections, the Eagles built a championship squad that showcased the importance of effective scouting, finding value in late-round picks, and developing young talent. The success of the 2017 draft set the stage for the team’s memorable Super Bowl triumph, ultimately solidifying their place in football history.



