3rd Pick Fantasy Football Ppr



The 3rd pick in a fantasy football PPR (Points Per Reception) draft can be a crucial position for any fantasy football manager. With this pick, you have the opportunity to select a high-impact player who can greatly contribute to your team’s success. In this article, we will delve into the significance of the 3rd pick, discuss interesting facts about it, answer common questions, and conclude with some final thoughts.

Interesting Facts:

1. Historically, the 3rd pick has been considered a sweet spot in fantasy football drafts. It allows managers to secure a top-tier player while avoiding the pressure of making the first overall pick.

2. In PPR leagues, the 3rd pick offers a great chance to land a versatile running back who excels in both rushing and receiving. Players like Christian McCaffrey, Alvin Kamara, and Saquon Barkley have been popular choices at this position.

3. The 3rd pick often comes with a dilemma of choosing between a running back or a wide receiver. While running backs are typically more valuable due to their scarcity, elite wide receivers like Davante Adams and Tyreek Hill have the potential to outscore many running backs.

4. Historical data shows that in PPR leagues, running backs tend to have a higher average draft position compared to wide receivers. This means that securing a top-tier running back with the 3rd pick can be more challenging than landing an elite wide receiver.

5. The 3rd pick also presents an opportunity to employ a strategy known as “zero RB.” This strategy involves focusing on selecting wide receivers and tight ends early on, relying on their consistent point production while waiting to draft running backs in later rounds.

6. It is crucial to stay updated with the latest injury news and performance trends when selecting a player with the 3rd pick. Injuries can significantly impact a player’s performance and fantasy value, so conducting thorough research is essential.

Common Questions and Answers:

1. Should I prioritize selecting a running back or a wide receiver with the 3rd pick?

– It depends on your draft strategy and the available players. Generally, running backs are more valuable due to their scarcity, but elite wide receivers can also offer significant point production.

2. Who are some top running back options for the 3rd pick?

– Christian McCaffrey, Alvin Kamara, and Saquon Barkley are often considered the top running back choices at the 3rd pick.

3. Which wide receivers are commonly chosen with the 3rd pick?

– Davante Adams, Tyreek Hill, and DeAndre Hopkins are frequently selected wide receivers at this position.

4. Is it worth considering a quarterback at the 3rd pick?

– While quarterbacks can provide consistent point production, it is generally recommended to prioritize running backs and wide receivers early on due to their higher value and scarcity.

5. Can I adopt a “zero RB” strategy with the 3rd pick?

– Yes, the 3rd pick can be an excellent position to employ the “zero RB” strategy as it allows you to focus on selecting elite wide receivers and tight ends early in the draft.

6. What if there are unexpected player drops or rises in the draft?

– It is crucial to adapt and adjust your strategy on the fly. Keep an eye on the draft board and be prepared to make quick decisions based on the available players.

7. Should I consider a player’s injury history when choosing with the 3rd pick?

– Yes, injuries can significantly impact a player’s performance and fantasy value. It is important to consider a player’s injury history and current health status before making your selection.

8. Are rookie players worth considering at the 3rd pick?

– It depends on the specific rookie and the overall depth of the draft class. Some rookies, like Saquon Barkley in 2018, have had immediate fantasy impact, but generally, it is safer to rely on proven veterans.

9. What other factors should I consider when selecting with the 3rd pick?

– Strength of schedule, offensive line quality, and team situation should also be taken into account. Analyzing these factors can help you make an informed decision.

10. Is it advisable to trade the 3rd pick?

– Trading the 3rd pick can be a viable option if you receive an enticing offer that adds more value to your team. Consider the trade-off between securing a top-tier player and acquiring additional assets.

11. How important is it to have a backup plan for the 3rd pick?

– Having a backup plan is always a good idea in case your primary target is selected before your turn. Prepare a list of alternative players to ensure you make the best selection possible.

12. Can I draft a tight end with the 3rd pick?

– While it is less common, selecting an elite tight end like Travis Kelce or George Kittle can be a viable option at the 3rd pick, especially in PPR leagues where tight ends can significantly contribute to scoring.

13. What should I do if I am unsure about my 3rd pick selection?

– If you are uncertain, consider seeking advice from reliable fantasy football sources, reading expert analysis, or consulting with fellow fantasy managers to gather different perspectives and make an informed decision.

Final Thoughts:

The 3rd pick in a fantasy football PPR draft holds significant weight and offers an exciting opportunity to draft a high-impact player. Whether you choose to prioritize a running back or a wide receiver, it is crucial to conduct thorough research, consider various factors, and adapt to the evolving draft board. With proper preparation and decision-making, the 3rd pick can set the foundation for a successful fantasy football season. Good luck!





