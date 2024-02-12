

4 Chord Ukulele Songs For Beginners

Playing the ukulele is a fantastic way to embark on a musical journey. Known for its distinct sound and compact size, the ukulele has gained immense popularity in recent years. Whether you’re a complete beginner or have some experience with other instruments, learning to play the ukulele is relatively easy and enjoyable. One of the best ways to get started is by learning four-chord songs. These songs only require four basic chords, making them perfect for beginners. In this article, we’ll explore nine four-chord ukulele songs for beginners, along with interesting details about each.

1. “Riptide” by Vance Joy

Released in 2013, “Riptide” by Vance Joy is a popular song with a catchy melody. The four chords used in this song are Am, G, C, and F. It’s a great song to practice your strumming technique and is perfect for singing along.

2. “Hey There Delilah” by Plain White T’s

“Hey There Delilah” was released by Plain White T’s in 2006 and quickly became a hit. This song utilizes the chords D, A, Bm, and G. It’s a beautiful, heartfelt tune that will surely impress your friends and loved ones.

3. “Counting Stars” by OneRepublic

OneRepublic’s “Counting Stars” was released in 2013 and has an infectious energy. The chords used in this song are C, G, Am, and F. This song is perfect for practicing your chord transitions and strumming patterns.

4. “I’m Yours” by Jason Mraz

“I’m Yours” by Jason Mraz is a feel-good song that was released in 2008. The four chords used in this song are C, G, Am, and F. This song is a great choice for beginners as it has a simple structure and a fun, upbeat vibe.

5. “Ho Hey” by The Lumineers

The Lumineers’ “Ho Hey” was released in 2012 and became an instant hit. This song uses the chords C, F, Am, and G. It’s a great song to practice your strumming technique and is perfect for sing-alongs.

6. “Can’t Help Falling in Love” by Elvis Presley

“Can’t Help Falling in Love” is a timeless classic released by Elvis Presley in 1961. The chords used in this song are C, Em, Am, and F. This song is perfect for showcasing your fingerpicking skills and is a romantic choice for serenading someone special.

7. “I Will Follow You into the Dark” by Death Cab for Cutie

“I Will Follow You into the Dark” by Death Cab for Cutie is a beautiful, melancholic song released in 2005. The chords used in this song are C, Am, F, and G. This song allows you to explore the emotional aspects of playing the ukulele and is a great choice for introspective moments.

8. “Wake Me Up When September Ends” by Green Day

Green Day’s “Wake Me Up When September Ends” was released in 2004 and is a powerful, emotive song. The chords used in this song are G, C, D, and Em. This song is perfect for learning to strum power chords and is a great choice for those who enjoy rock music.

9. “Pompeii” by Bastille

“Pompeii” by Bastille was released in 2013 and quickly became a chart-topper. This song uses the chords Am, F, C, and G. It’s a great song to practice your rhythm and strumming patterns, and it’s sure to get your feet tapping.

Now that we’ve explored nine four-chord ukulele songs for beginners, let’s answer some common questions you may have:

1. Is it difficult to learn the ukulele?

Learning the ukulele is relatively easy compared to many other instruments. With dedication and practice, you can quickly start playing songs.

2. How long does it take to learn the ukulele?

The time it takes to learn the ukulele varies from person to person. However, with consistent practice, you can start playing simple songs within a few weeks.

3. Do I need any prior musical experience to learn the ukulele?

No, you don’t need any prior musical experience to learn the ukulele. It’s a great instrument for beginners.

4. Can I learn the ukulele by myself or should I take lessons?

You can certainly learn the ukulele by yourself, especially with the help of online tutorials and resources. However, taking lessons from a qualified teacher can greatly enhance your learning experience.

5. What are the basic chords I should learn as a beginner?

As a beginner, it’s essential to learn common chords like C, G, Am, and F. These chords form the foundation for many songs.

6. Is it necessary to learn music theory to play the ukulele?

While learning music theory can enhance your understanding of music, it’s not necessary to play the ukulele. Many players learn by ear and through chords.

7. How often should I practice the ukulele?

Consistency is key when learning any instrument. Aim to practice at least 15-30 minutes every day to make steady progress.

8. Can I play any song on the ukulele?

Most songs can be adapted to the ukulele. With practice and creativity, you can play a wide range of songs on this versatile instrument.

9. Are there different sizes of ukuleles?

Yes, there are four main sizes of ukuleles: soprano, concert, tenor, and baritone. Each size has its own unique sound and playability.

10. Can I play the ukulele without using a pick?

Absolutely! Many ukulele players prefer to use their fingers for strumming. Experiment with different techniques to find what works best for you.

11. Is it necessary to tune the ukulele regularly?

Yes, the ukulele needs to be tuned regularly to ensure it sounds its best. Invest in a good tuner or use online tuning resources.

12. Can I play the ukulele with other musicians?

Definitely! The ukulele is a versatile instrument that can be played alongside other instruments or in a band setting.

13. Are there any famous ukulele players?

Yes, there are many famous ukulele players, including Israel Kamakawiwo’ole, Jake Shimabukuro, and Amanda Palmer.

14. Can I write my own songs on the ukulele?

Absolutely! The ukulele is a great instrument for songwriting. Experiment with different chord progressions and melodies to create your own unique compositions.

15. Are there any health benefits of playing the ukulele?

Playing the ukulele can improve hand-eye coordination, enhance finger dexterity, and provide a creative outlet, which can have positive effects on mental well-being.

16. Are there any online resources for learning the ukulele?

Yes, there are numerous online resources, including tutorials, chord charts, and forums, where you can connect with other ukulele enthusiasts.

17. What’s the best way to stay motivated while learning the ukulele?

Setting small goals, practicing with friends, and learning songs you love can help keep you motivated on your ukulele journey.

In conclusion, learning to play the ukulele is a rewarding and enjoyable experience. By starting with four-chord songs, beginners can quickly start playing and singing along. The nine examples provided in this article, including “Riptide” by Vance Joy and “Hey There Delilah” by Plain White T’s, offer a diverse range of songs to practice and master. So grab your ukulele, strum those chords, and have fun exploring the world of ukulele music in 2024 and beyond!

Final Thoughts:

The ukulele is a wonderful instrument that brings joy and creativity to people of all ages. With just four chords, beginners can unlock a vast array of songs and melodies. As you continue on your ukulele journey, don’t be afraid to experiment, try new techniques, and explore different genres of music. Remember, the most important thing is to have fun and enjoy the process of learning and playing the ukulele. So, strum your way into 2024 with these four-chord ukulele songs and let the music fill your heart and soul.



