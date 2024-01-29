

The San Francisco 49ers have a rich history of talented running backs who have left an indelible mark on the franchise. From Hall of Famers to record-breakers, the 49ers have had a plethora of exceptional players in their backfield throughout the years. In this article, we will explore the all-time running backs of the San Francisco 49ers, highlighting their achievements, interesting facts, and providing answers to common questions about these legendary players.

Before we delve into the specifics, let’s take a look at five interesting facts about the 49ers’ all-time running backs:

1. The Greatest Running Back Duo: One of the most iconic running back duos in NFL history was formed by the 49ers’ Roger Craig and Wendell Tyler in the 1980s. They became the first pair of teammates to rush for over 1,000 yards each in a single season. Craig finished the 1985 season with 1,050 yards, while Tyler amassed 1,262 yards.

2. The First Rushing Champion: Hugh McElhenny, known as “The King” during his time with the 49ers, became the team’s first rushing champion in 1952. McElhenny rushed for 916 yards that season, paving the way for future 49ers running backs.

3. Frank Gore’s Record-Breaking Run: Frank Gore, one of the most beloved running backs in 49ers history, broke the franchise’s all-time rushing record during a game against the Seattle Seahawks on September 20, 2012. Gore surpassed Joe Perry’s mark of 7,344 yards and finished his career with an impressive 11,073 yards in a 49ers uniform.

4. The Dynamic Tandem of Ricky Watters and Dexter Carter: In the early 1990s, the 49ers had another formidable running back duo in Ricky Watters and Dexter Carter. Watters, known for his versatility, rushed for over 1,000 yards in three consecutive seasons (1992-1994) and Carter was a dangerous kick returner who provided an explosive burst of speed.

5. The Dual-Threat Back: Roger Craig is widely recognized as the first running back to be a true dual-threat in the NFL. In 1985, he became the first player in league history to record both 1,000 rushing yards and 1,000 receiving yards in a single season. Craig’s versatility revolutionized the running back position, and he was a key component of the 49ers’ success in the 1980s.

Now, let’s move on to answer some common questions about the 49ers’ all-time running backs:

1. Who is the greatest running back in 49ers history?

Frank Gore is considered the greatest running back in 49ers history. He holds the franchise record for career rushing yards and was the heart and soul of the team’s offense for over a decade.

2. How many Super Bowl titles did the 49ers win with their running backs?

The 49ers won five Super Bowl titles with the help of their running backs. They clinched victories in Super Bowls XVI, XIX, XXIII, XXIV, and XXIX.

3. Who was the first running back to win the NFL MVP award?

O.J. Simpson, who played for the 49ers from 1978 to 1979, became the first running back in NFL history to win the Most Valuable Player (MVP) award in 1973 while playing for the Buffalo Bills.

4. Which running back had the most rushing touchdowns in a single season for the 49ers?

Shaun Alexander set the record for the most rushing touchdowns in a single season for the 49ers. He scored 27 touchdowns in the 2005 season, breaking the previous record held by Roger Craig.

5. Who was the fastest running back in 49ers history?

Dexter Carter holds the title for the fastest running back in 49ers history. Known for his blazing speed, Carter was a threat to score on every play.

6. What made Frank Gore such a special running back?

Frank Gore’s combination of power, vision, and durability made him a special running back. He consistently churned out yards and was known for his ability to break tackles and gain extra yardage.

7. Did any 49ers running back win the Offensive Rookie of the Year award?

Yes, Wendell Tyler won the Offensive Rookie of the Year award in 1977. Tyler had an impressive debut season, rushing for 1,121 yards and seven touchdowns.

8. Who was the first 49ers running back to be inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame?

Joe Perry, who played for the 49ers from 1948 to 1960, became the first 49ers running back to be inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 1969.

9. Who was the shortest running back in 49ers history?

Dexter Carter, standing at just 5 feet 9 inches tall, was the shortest running back in 49ers history.

10. Who was the first running back to throw a touchdown pass for the 49ers?

Roger Craig was the first running back to throw a touchdown pass for the 49ers. He accomplished this feat on October 2, 1988, against the Detroit Lions.

11. How many 49ers running backs have rushed for over 10,000 career yards?

Two 49ers running backs have rushed for over 10,000 career yards. Frank Gore, with 11,073 yards, and Joe Perry, with 9,723 yards during his time with the 49ers.

12. Which 49ers running back was known for his “high knees” running style?

Roger Craig was known for his distinctive running style, characterized by high knees and a powerful stride.

13. Did any 49ers running back win the NFL rushing title?

Roger Craig was the only 49ers running back to win the NFL rushing title. He accomplished this feat in 1988 when he rushed for 1,502 yards.

14. Who was the first 49ers running back to surpass 1,000 yards rushing in a single season?

Ken Willard became the first 49ers running back to surpass 1,000 yards rushing in a single season. He achieved this milestone in 1965, finishing the season with 1,069 yards.

15. How many 49ers running backs have been named to the Pro Bowl?

A total of 18 49ers running backs have been named to the Pro Bowl throughout the franchise’s history.

In conclusion, the San Francisco 49ers have been blessed with a rich history of exceptional running backs. From Frank Gore’s record-breaking career to Roger Craig’s groundbreaking versatility, these players have left an indelible mark on the franchise. Their accomplishments, along with the interesting facts and common questions answered, serve as a testament to the enduring legacy of the 49ers’ all-time running backs.



