

AC Valhalla: I Can Still Use You Yet – A Journey Through Viking England

Assassin’s Creed Valhalla, the latest installment in the iconic game franchise, takes players on an epic adventure set in the Viking Age. Developed by Ubisoft, this action role-playing game offers players a chance to step into the shoes of Eivor, a fierce Viking warrior, as they explore the vast landscapes of England in search of glory, power, and a new home for their clan.

“I Can Still Use You Yet” is one of the main quests in AC Valhalla, which showcases the game’s immersive storytelling and gameplay mechanics. As players progress through the game, they unravel a complex narrative that intertwines history, mythology, and personal struggles. This quest, in particular, presents players with challenges that test their skills as a Viking leader.

To fully appreciate the depth and beauty of AC Valhalla, here are six interesting facts about the game:

1. A Viking Saga: AC Valhalla embraces the rich history and lore of the Viking Age, offering players an authentic experience of Norse culture and mythology. From the breathtaking landscapes to the intricate details of Viking settlements, every aspect of the game is meticulously designed to transport players back in time.

2. Raid and Conquer: As a Viking warrior, raiding and pillaging are essential to your survival. Engage in epic battles, siege castles, and lead your clan to victory against formidable enemies. The game’s combat system is both challenging and rewarding, allowing players to wield a variety of weapons and master a range of combat techniques.

3. Mythical Encounters: AC Valhalla seamlessly blends historical accuracy with mythical elements. Throughout your journey, you will come face-to-face with legendary creatures from Norse mythology, such as trolls, giants, and even gods. These encounters add an element of fantasy and wonder to the game’s already immersive world.

4. Choices and Consequences: The decisions you make in AC Valhalla have a profound impact on the game’s narrative and world. Whether it’s forging alliances, settling disputes, or dealing with the consequences of your actions, every choice you make shapes the destiny of Eivor and their clan. This element of player agency adds depth and replayability to the game.

5. Cultural Exploration: AC Valhalla invites players to explore the vast landscapes of England, from the lush green fields of Mercia to the snowy peaks of Northumbria. Each region is filled with unique landmarks, hidden treasures, and historical sites waiting to be discovered. Immerse yourself in the beauty of Viking England as you sail across its rivers, climb its mountains, and conquer its lands.

6. Strong Character Development: Eivor, the protagonist of AC Valhalla, is a complex and compelling character. As players progress through the game, they witness Eivor’s growth as a leader, their struggles with identity and loyalty, and their quest for redemption. The game’s narrative does an excellent job of delving into the depths of Eivor’s psyche, making them a relatable and memorable character.

Now, let’s address some common questions players might have about AC Valhalla:

1. Can I still use my save files from previous Assassin’s Creed games?

Unfortunately, save files from previous games are not compatible with AC Valhalla. However, you can start a fresh new adventure in Viking England.

2. Is multiplayer available in AC Valhalla?

No, AC Valhalla is a single-player game. However, Ubisoft has introduced a new feature called “Raids,” which allows players to join forces with friends to raid enemy territories.

3. Are there microtransactions in AC Valhalla?

Yes, there are microtransactions available in the game. Players can purchase cosmetic items, in-game currency, and experience boosters. However, these microtransactions are entirely optional and do not affect the core gameplay experience.

4. How long does it take to complete AC Valhalla?

The main story of AC Valhalla can take around 50 to 60 hours to complete. However, if you choose to explore every nook and cranny of the game’s vast world, complete side quests, and engage in various activities, the playtime can extend well beyond 100 hours.

5. Can I customize my Viking character?

Yes, AC Valhalla offers extensive customization options for your Viking character. You can change their appearance, hairstyle, tattoos, and even customize your settlement to reflect your clan’s identity.

6. Are there different difficulty settings in AC Valhalla?

Yes, players can choose from various difficulty settings, ranging from “Explorer” (easier) to “Drengr” (harder). This allows players to tailor the game’s difficulty to their preferred style of play.

7. Is there a New Game Plus mode in AC Valhalla?

Yes, Ubisoft plans to introduce a New Game Plus mode in a future update. This mode will allow players to start a new game with all their previously acquired gear and abilities.

8. Can I switch between playing as a male or female Eivor?

Yes, players have the option to choose the gender of their character, male or female, at the beginning of the game. This choice does not affect the game’s narrative or gameplay, as both characters share the same story.

9. Are there any historical figures in AC Valhalla?

Yes, AC Valhalla features several historical figures from the Viking Age, such as King Alfred the Great, Ivar the Boneless, and Ubba Ragnarsson. Interacting with these characters adds a layer of historical authenticity to the game.

10. Can I explore other regions besides England?

While the main focus of the game is Viking England, players also have the opportunity to visit Norway and unlock additional regions through the game’s story progression.

11. Are there any puzzles or riddles in AC Valhalla?

Yes, AC Valhalla incorporates various puzzles and riddles into its gameplay. These challenges test your problem-solving skills and reward you with valuable loot and secrets.

12. Can I recruit NPCs to join my Viking clan?

Yes, throughout your journey, you can recruit NPCs to join your Viking clan and settle in your growing settlement. Each NPC brings unique skills and abilities that can aid you in battles and various activities.

13. What are the different weapon types available in AC Valhalla?

AC Valhalla offers a wide array of weapon types, including swords, axes, hammers, bows, and shields. Each weapon type has its own strengths and weaknesses, allowing players to experiment and find their preferred playstyle.

14. Are there any mythical creatures to defeat in AC Valhalla?

Yes, players will encounter mythical creatures from Norse mythology, such as the legendary wolf Fenrir and the dragon Jormungandr. These boss battles are challenging and require strategic thinking to overcome.

15. Can I continue playing after completing the main story?

Yes, AC Valhalla allows players to continue exploring the world and completing side quests after finishing the main story. This provides ample opportunity to fully experience everything the game has to offer.

In conclusion, Assassin’s Creed Valhalla: I Can Still Use You Yet is a captivating journey through Viking England, offering players an immersive and historically rich experience. With its engaging narrative, exhilarating combat, and stunning visuals, AC Valhalla is a must-play for fans of the series and anyone seeking an epic adventure in a Viking setting. So grab your axe, don your armor, and embark on a quest that will shape the destiny of Eivor and their clan. Skal!





Clay the Author Clay is a passionate writer and content creator, specializing in movies, games, and sports. With a knack for blending insightful analysis and humor, he captivates readers with his unique perspective on the entertainment industry. Beyond his expertise, Clay fearlessly delves into diverse topics, offering occasional rants that challenge conventional thinking. Through his engaging and thought-provoking writing, he invites readers to explore the world through his lens.