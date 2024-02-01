

Ahmad Thomas Oklahoma NFL Draft Profile: A Rising Star in the Making

Ahmad Thomas, the talented safety from the University of Oklahoma, has been making waves in the world of American football. With his exceptional skills, athleticism, and football IQ, Thomas has become a highly sought-after prospect for the NFL Draft. In this article, we will delve into Ahmad Thomas’ draft profile, highlighting his strengths, weaknesses, and potential as he transitions to the professional level.

Draft Profile

Position: Safety

Height: 6’0″

Weight: 215 lbs

School: University of Oklahoma

Class: Senior

Projected Round: 4-5

Strengths

1. Versatility: One of the most impressive aspects of Ahmad Thomas’ game is his versatility. He has showcased the ability to play both safety positions, as well as line up in the slot and cover receivers effectively. Thomas’ versatility makes him an asset for any team, as he can contribute in multiple defensive schemes.

2. Physicality: Thomas possesses great size and strength for a safety, allowing him to excel in run support. He is not afraid to lay a big hit on opposing ball carriers and is a sure tackler. His physicality sets him apart from other safeties in the draft class.

3. Ball Skills: Thomas has shown excellent ball skills during his time at Oklahoma. He has a knack for finding the football and is often in the right place at the right time. Thomas has recorded several interceptions and pass breakups, showcasing his ability to disrupt passing plays.

4. Football IQ: Another impressive aspect of Thomas’ game is his football IQ. He has a deep understanding of offensive schemes, allowing him to anticipate plays and make quick decisions. Thomas’ ability to read the game and make smart choices on the field gives him an edge over his opponents.

5. Leadership: Known for his strong leadership qualities, Thomas has been a captain for the Oklahoma Sooners. He leads by example, working hard in practice and motivating his teammates. Thomas’ leadership skills make him an attractive prospect for any team looking to add a player with intangible qualities to their roster.

Weaknesses

1. Speed: While Thomas possesses good overall athleticism, his speed is not elite for the safety position. He can struggle to keep up with faster receivers downfield, which could be a concern at the NFL level. However, his football IQ and anticipation skills compensate for this to some extent.

2. Hip Fluidity: Thomas’ hip fluidity is an area that could use improvement. He can be stiff when changing directions, which limits his ability to cover shifty receivers in man coverage. With proper coaching and technique refinement, Thomas can work on improving this aspect of his game.

3. Instinctiveness in Coverage: Although Thomas has displayed impressive ball skills, his instincts in coverage can be inconsistent. At times, he can get caught out of position, leading to big plays for the opposing offense. However, with more experience and coaching, Thomas has the potential to refine his instincts and become a more reliable defender in coverage.

4. Play Recognition: While Thomas has a high football IQ, his play recognition skills are still a work in progress. He can occasionally be slow to diagnose plays, which can result in missed opportunities for interceptions or tackles. With more experience and film study, Thomas can continue to develop this aspect of his game.

5. Consistency: One area where Thomas could improve is consistency. While he has shown flashes of brilliance throughout his college career, there have been times when his performance has been less than stellar. Developing greater consistency will be crucial for Thomas’ success in the NFL.

Common Questions

1. What is Ahmad Thomas’ playing style?

Ahmad Thomas is known for his physicality, versatility, and strong football IQ. He excels in run support and has the ability to cover receivers effectively.

2. Which NFL teams have shown interest in Ahmad Thomas?

While it is difficult to pinpoint specific teams, several organizations are reportedly interested in Thomas due to his versatility and leadership qualities.

3. What is Thomas’ projected draft round?

Ahmad Thomas is projected to be selected in the 4th or 5th round of the NFL Draft.

4. Can Ahmad Thomas play cornerback?

While Thomas has predominantly played safety at the college level, he has the potential to transition to cornerback due to his athleticism and coverage skills.

5. What are Thomas’ greatest strengths?

Thomas’ greatest strengths include his versatility, physicality, ball skills, football IQ, and leadership abilities.

6. Has Thomas had any major injuries?

As of now, there have been no reports of any major injuries that could impact Thomas’ draft stock.

7. How does Thomas compare to other safeties in the draft?

Thomas compares favorably to other safeties in the draft class due to his versatility, physicality, and football IQ. While he may not possess elite speed, his other attributes make him a valuable prospect.

8. What are Thomas’ weaknesses?

Some of Thomas’ weaknesses include average speed, limited hip fluidity, inconsistent instincts in coverage, and occasional lapses in play recognition.

9. Can Thomas contribute on special teams?

Yes, Thomas has the potential to contribute on special teams due to his physicality and tackling ability.

10. Has Thomas participated in any pre-draft events?

Yes, Thomas participated in the Senior Bowl, where he showcased his skills against some of the top college football players in the country.

11. What is Thomas’ leadership style?

Thomas is known for his strong leadership qualities. He leads by example, works hard in practice, and motivates his teammates.

12. Can Thomas play in both man and zone coverage schemes?

Yes, Thomas has the versatility to excel in both man and zone coverage schemes due to his athleticism and football IQ.

13. How has Thomas performed in big games?

Thomas has performed well in big games throughout his college career, demonstrating his ability to rise to the occasion against top competition.

14. What are some areas in which Thomas can improve?

Thomas can work on improving his hip fluidity, play recognition, and overall consistency to maximize his potential at the next level.

15. What are Thomas’ long-term goals in the NFL?

Thomas’ long-term goals in the NFL include becoming a reliable starter, making a positive impact on and off the field, and potentially becoming a team captain.

Final Thoughts

Ahmad Thomas’ draft profile showcases a player with immense potential and a bright future in the NFL. With his versatility, physicality, football IQ, and leadership qualities, Thomas has the tools to succeed at the professional level. While he may need to refine certain aspects of his game, his strengths far outweigh his weaknesses. As the NFL Draft approaches, teams will undoubtedly be keeping a close eye on Ahmad Thomas, as he has the potential to be a rising star in the league.



