

AJ Brown Stats By Game: A Stellar Performance on the Gridiron

AJ Brown, the talented wide receiver for the Tennessee Titans, has been setting the football field ablaze with his remarkable skills and outstanding performances. With each game, Brown continues to leave fans in awe, constantly improving his stats and making a name for himself in the NFL. In this article, we will delve into AJ Brown’s stats by game, uncovering some interesting facts and tricks, as well as answering common questions about his performance.

But before we dive into the specifics, let’s take a look at some background information about this rising star. AJ Brown, born on June 30, 1997, in Starkville, Mississippi, played college football for the Ole Miss Rebels. Known for his explosive speed, incredible route-running abilities, and strong hands, Brown quickly became a standout player in college, catching the attention of NFL scouts. He was then selected by the Tennessee Titans in the second round of the 2019 NFL Draft, and the rest, as they say, is history.

Now, let’s explore some intriguing facts and tricks about AJ Brown’s stats by game:

1. Explosive Rookie Season: In his rookie season, AJ Brown showcased his exceptional talent, finishing the year with a total of 52 receptions for 1,051 yards and 8 touchdowns. These impressive numbers earned him a spot on the NFL All-Rookie Team.

2. Record-Breaking Debut: Brown made an instant impact in his NFL debut on September 8, 2019, against the Cleveland Browns. He recorded three receptions for 100 yards, becoming the first Titans player in history to achieve a 100-yard receiving game in his rookie debut.

3. Consistent Performer: Brown has proved to be a consistent performer, delivering standout performances throughout his career. He has recorded at least one reception in every game he has played, showcasing his reliability and contribution to the Titans’ offense.

4. Big-Play Threat: Known for his ability to create big plays, Brown has recorded an impressive number of receptions of 40+ yards. In his first two seasons in the NFL, he has already amassed 10 receptions of 40+ yards, leaving defenders in his dust.

5. Red Zone Dominance: AJ Brown has established himself as a red zone threat, excelling in tight spaces. His physicality and strong hands make him a formidable target near the end zone, resulting in numerous touchdowns for the Titans.

Now, let’s address some common questions about AJ Brown’s stats by game:

1. What is AJ Brown’s career-high in receiving yards in a single game?

AJ Brown’s career-high in receiving yards in a single game is 153 yards. He achieved this feat on September 20, 2020, against the Jacksonville Jaguars.

2. How many touchdowns has AJ Brown scored in his career?

As of the end of the 2020 season, AJ Brown has scored a total of 19 touchdowns in his career.

3. Has AJ Brown ever thrown a touchdown pass?

Yes, AJ Brown has thrown a touchdown pass. On October 13, 2019, in a game against the Denver Broncos, he completed a 7-yard touchdown pass to Derrick Henry.

4. How many game-winning touchdowns has AJ Brown caught?

AJ Brown has caught two game-winning touchdowns in his career. The first came on November 24, 2019, against the Jacksonville Jaguars, and the second occurred on November 29, 2020, against the Indianapolis Colts.

5. What is AJ Brown’s highest single-game reception total?

AJ Brown’s highest single-game reception total is 10. He achieved this milestone on October 18, 2020, against the Houston Texans.

6. How many 100-yard games has AJ Brown had in his career?

As of the end of the 2020 season, AJ Brown has had nine 100-yard games in his career.

7. What is AJ Brown’s longest reception to date?

AJ Brown’s longest reception to date is an 91-yard touchdown catch, which he accomplished on November 29, 2020, against the Indianapolis Colts.

8. How many times has AJ Brown been targeted in a single game?

AJ Brown’s highest number of targets in a single game is 14, which he achieved on October 13, 2019, against the Denver Broncos.

9. Does AJ Brown have any rushing touchdowns in his career?

No, AJ Brown does not have any rushing touchdowns in his career as of the end of the 2020 season.

10. What is AJ Brown’s highest yards-per-reception average in a single season?

AJ Brown’s highest yards-per-reception average in a single season is 20.2 yards, achieved in his rookie year.

11. How many 40+ yard receptions does AJ Brown have in his career?

AJ Brown has recorded a total of 14 receptions of 40+ yards in his career.

12. What is AJ Brown’s highest number of receptions in a playoff game?

AJ Brown’s highest number of receptions in a playoff game is five, which he achieved in both the 2019 and 2020 seasons.

13. How many times has AJ Brown fumbled the ball in his career?

As of the end of the 2020 season, AJ Brown has fumbled the ball three times in his career.

14. Does AJ Brown have any punt or kick return touchdowns?

No, AJ Brown does not have any punt or kick return touchdowns in his career as of the end of the 2020 season.

15. How many Pro Bowl selections has AJ Brown received?

AJ Brown received his first Pro Bowl selection in 2020, following an outstanding sophomore season.

In conclusion, AJ Brown’s stats by game prove that he is a force to be reckoned with on the football field. With each game, he continues to impress fans and analysts alike, showcasing his exceptional skills and contributing to the success of the Tennessee Titans. Whether it’s his explosive speed, incredible route-running abilities, or knack for making big plays, Brown has firmly established himself as one of the most exciting wide receivers in the NFL. As his career progresses, it will be fascinating to witness his growth and see what more he can achieve in the years to come.



