The Arizona Cardinals are a professional football team based in Glendale, Arizona. The team is a member of the National Football League (NFL) and competes in the league’s National Football Conference (NFC) West division. The Arizona Cardinals have had a storied history, and their 2016 depth chart was filled with talented players. In this article, we will delve into the specifics of the Arizona Cardinals’ 2016 depth chart, providing interesting facts, tricks, and answers to commonly asked questions.

Interesting Facts about the Arizona Cardinals 2016 Depth Chart:

1. David Johnson’s Breakout Season: In 2016, running back David Johnson emerged as a star player for the Cardinals. He led the league in yards from scrimmage with 2,118 yards, becoming the first player in NFL history to record 1000+ rushing yards (1,239) and 800+ receiving yards (879) in the same season.

2. Larry Fitzgerald’s Consistency: Wide receiver Larry Fitzgerald continued to showcase his skills in the 2016 season. He became the third player in NFL history to record at least 100 receptions in a season at the age of 33, finishing with 107 catches for 1,023 yards and 6 touchdowns.

3. Chandler Jones’ Impact: The Cardinals acquired outside linebacker Chandler Jones from the New England Patriots in a trade before the 2016 season. Jones made an immediate impact, recording 11 sacks, 4 forced fumbles, and an interception in his first season with the team.

4. Tyrann Mathieu’s Versatility: Safety Tyrann Mathieu, also known as the “Honey Badger,” showcased his versatility in the 2016 season. He played both safety and cornerback positions and was a key playmaker on the Cardinals’ defense, recording 1 interception and 1 forced fumble.

5. The Offensive Line Struggles: Despite having talented skill players, the Cardinals’ offensive line struggled in the 2016 season. The team allowed 41 sacks, the fourth-highest number in the league, which limited the effectiveness of their offense.

Tricks to Optimize the Arizona Cardinals 2016 Depth Chart:

1. Utilize David Johnson’s Versatility: David Johnson was not only a talented runner but also a great receiver out of the backfield. Utilizing him in both the running and passing game can create mismatches for the opposing defense.

2. Target Larry Fitzgerald in the Red Zone: Larry Fitzgerald has long been known for his reliable hands and ability to make contested catches. Targeting him in the red zone can lead to touchdown opportunities and maximize the team’s scoring potential.

3. Create Pressure with Chandler Jones: Chandler Jones’ pass-rushing abilities can disrupt opposing offenses. Utilize stunts, blitzes, and creative defensive schemes to maximize his impact and force turnovers.

4. Deploy Tyrann Mathieu in Multiple Positions: Tyrann Mathieu’s versatility allows the defense to confuse quarterbacks and disrupt passing plays. Deploying him as a safety, cornerback, and even as a blitzer can keep the opposing offense off balance.

5. Address Offensive Line Issues: The offensive line struggles of the Cardinals in 2016 hindered the team’s offensive production. Investing in quality linemen through the draft or free agency can provide better protection for the quarterback and open up running lanes for the team’s backs.

Common Questions about the Arizona Cardinals 2016 Depth Chart:

1. Who was the starting quarterback for the Cardinals in 2016?

Answer: Carson Palmer was the starting quarterback for the Arizona Cardinals in the 2016 season.

2. Who were the key wide receivers for the Cardinals in 2016?

Answer: Larry Fitzgerald, Michael Floyd, and John Brown were the key wide receivers for the Cardinals in 2016.

3. How did the defense perform in the 2016 season?

Answer: The Cardinals’ defense had a solid season in 2016, ranking ninth in the league in total defense and third in interceptions.

4. Who were the standout players on defense?

Answer: Chandler Jones, Tyrann Mathieu, and Patrick Peterson were the standout players on the Cardinals’ defense in 2016.

5. Did the Cardinals make the playoffs in 2016?

Answer: No, the Cardinals did not make the playoffs in the 2016 season, finishing with a record of 7-8-1.

6. How did David Johnson perform in his breakout season?

Answer: David Johnson had an outstanding season, leading the league in yards from scrimmage and establishing himself as one of the top running backs in the NFL.

7. Who was the head coach of the Cardinals in 2016?

Answer: Bruce Arians was the head coach of the Arizona Cardinals in the 2016 season.

8. What were the team’s strengths in 2016?

Answer: The Cardinals’ strengths in 2016 were their talented skill position players on offense and their disruptive defense.

9. What were the team’s weaknesses in 2016?

Answer: The team’s weaknesses in 2016 were the struggles of the offensive line and inconsistent play at the quarterback position.

10. Did any rookies make an impact on the Cardinals in 2016?

Answer: Yes, rookie defensive tackle Robert Nkemdiche and cornerback Brandon Williams made some contributions on defense.

11. Did the Cardinals have any notable injuries in 2016?

Answer: Yes, the Cardinals’ defense was hit hard by injuries, with Tyrann Mathieu and Deone Bucannon missing significant time.

12. How did the Cardinals perform in divisional games in 2016?

Answer: The Cardinals had a disappointing record of 1-4-1 in divisional games in the 2016 season.

13. What were the team’s offensive strengths and weaknesses?

Answer: The team’s offensive strengths were their talented skill players, while their weaknesses were the struggles of the offensive line and inconsistent quarterback play.

14. Did Larry Fitzgerald continue his streak of consecutive seasons with 1,000+ receiving yards?

Answer: Yes, Larry Fitzgerald continued his streak of consecutive seasons with 1,000+ receiving yards in the 2016 season.

15. What were the expectations for the Cardinals going into the 2016 season?

Answer: The Cardinals were considered Super Bowl contenders going into the 2016 season, following their deep playoff run in the previous year.

Final Thoughts on the Arizona Cardinals 2016 Depth Chart:

The Arizona Cardinals’ 2016 depth chart was filled with talented players, including standout performers like David Johnson, Larry Fitzgerald, and Chandler Jones. However, the team struggled with offensive line issues and inconsistent play, which ultimately prevented them from making the playoffs. Despite the shortcomings of the 2016 season, the Cardinals had several bright spots and promising talents that provided hope for future success. With the right adjustments and improvements, the Cardinals could build upon their strengths and address their weaknesses to once again become contenders in the NFL.

