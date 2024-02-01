Arizona Cardinals Draft Picks 2015



The Arizona Cardinals Draft Picks of 2015: A Look Back at the Future of the Team

Introduction:

The Arizona Cardinals, a professional football team based in Phoenix, Arizona, have had their fair share of ups and downs over the years. However, one draft in particular has played a significant role in shaping the team’s future. The 2015 NFL Draft was a turning point for the Cardinals, as they made several strategic picks that have had a lasting impact on the team’s success. In this article, we will delve into the Arizona Cardinals’ draft picks of 2015, explore some interesting facts and tricks surrounding these picks, answer commonly asked questions, and provide some final thoughts on how these choices have influenced the team’s performance.

Five Interesting Facts and Tricks about the Arizona Cardinals Draft Picks of 2015:

1. The Cardinals’ first-round pick in 2015 was used to select tackle D.J. Humphries from the University of Florida. At the time, Humphries was considered one of the top offensive line prospects in the draft. This pick was made with the intention of bolstering the Cardinals’ offensive line and providing better protection for their quarterback.

2. The Cardinals’ second-round pick was used on Markus Golden, a linebacker from the University of Missouri. Golden proved to be an excellent choice, as he quickly became a key contributor to the Cardinals’ defense. In his rookie season, Golden recorded four sacks and showed great potential as a pass rusher.

3. David Johnson, a running back from Northern Iowa, was selected in the third round of the 2015 draft. This pick turned out to be a steal for the Cardinals, as Johnson quickly emerged as one of the league’s premier running backs. In his rookie season, he rushed for over 500 yards and scored four touchdowns. Johnson’s versatility as both a rusher and a receiver has made him a valuable asset to the Cardinals’ offense.

4. The Cardinals’ fourth-round pick, Rodney Gunter from Delaware State, was primarily chosen to bolster the team’s defensive line. While Gunter didn’t make an immediate impact, he gradually developed into a solid rotational player and provided depth to the Cardinals’ defensive front.

5. Shaquille Riddick, a linebacker from West Virginia, was selected in the fifth round of the 2015 draft. Riddick was expected to contribute to the Cardinals’ pass rush, but unfortunately, he struggled to make an impact and was eventually released by the team in 2016. This serves as a reminder that even with strategic draft choices, not every pick will pan out as expected.

15 Common Questions and Answers about the Arizona Cardinals Draft Picks of 2015:

1. Who was the Cardinals’ first-round pick in the 2015 NFL Draft?

– The Cardinals’ first-round pick in 2015 was D.J. Humphries, a tackle from the University of Florida.

2. Did D.J. Humphries live up to expectations as a first-round pick?

– Initially, Humphries struggled with injuries and inconsistent play. However, he has since developed into a reliable starter and has solidified the Cardinals’ offensive line.

3. Which player from the 2015 draft class had the biggest impact on the Cardinals?

– David Johnson had the most significant impact on the Cardinals from the 2015 draft class. He became one of the league’s premier running backs and a key contributor on offense.

4. Who was the most surprising pick from the Cardinals’ 2015 draft?

– Markus Golden, the Cardinals’ second-round pick, was the most surprising pick. He exceeded expectations and quickly became a key contributor on the Cardinals’ defense.

5. How many of the Cardinals’ 2015 draft picks are still with the team?

– As of 2021, only D.J. Humphries and Rodney Gunter are still with the Cardinals. David Johnson was traded to the Houston Texans in 2020.

6. Did the 2015 draft picks have an immediate impact on the Cardinals’ success?

– While some picks, like David Johnson and Markus Golden, made an immediate impact, it took time for others to develop. Overall, the 2015 draft class played a significant role in the Cardinals’ success in subsequent seasons.

7. How did the Cardinals fare in the 2015 season after the draft?

– The Cardinals had a successful 2015 season, finishing with a record of 13-3 and making it to the NFC Championship Game. The impact of their draft picks was instrumental in their success.

8. Did the Cardinals make any trades involving their 2015 draft picks?

– Yes, the Cardinals traded their fifth-round pick, Shaquille Riddick, to the New England Patriots in exchange for a 2016 seventh-round pick.

9. Who was the Cardinals’ most valuable pick in the later rounds of the draft?

– Markus Golden, the second-round pick, was the most valuable pick in the later rounds. He became a key contributor to the Cardinals’ defense and provided consistent pass rush.

10. Did any of the Cardinals’ 2015 draft picks receive any individual accolades?

– Yes, David Johnson was named an All-Pro in 2016 and was selected to the Pro Bowl in 2015 and 2016.

11. How did the Cardinals’ draft picks from 2015 impact the team’s performance in subsequent seasons?

– The 2015 draft picks played a crucial role in the Cardinals’ success in subsequent seasons. Players like David Johnson and Markus Golden became key contributors and helped the team remain competitive.

12. Did any of the 2015 draft picks have injury concerns?

– D.J. Humphries had injury concerns early in his career, which hindered his development initially. However, he has since overcome those issues and has become a reliable starter for the Cardinals.

13. How did the Cardinals’ draft picks from 2015 compare to other teams’ draft classes that year?

– The Cardinals’ draft class of 2015 was considered one of the stronger ones in the league. They made key selections that had a lasting impact on the team’s success.

14. Did any of the 2015 draft picks contribute to the Cardinals’ playoff runs?

– Yes, several of the 2015 draft picks, including David Johnson and Markus Golden, played significant roles in the Cardinals’ playoff runs in subsequent seasons.

15. How do the Cardinals’ draft picks from 2015 compare to their draft classes in other years?

– The 2015 draft class stands out as one of the most impactful in recent years for the Cardinals. While other draft classes have had successful picks, the 2015 class had a larger number of players who made immediate contributions.

Final Thoughts:

Final Thoughts:

The Arizona Cardinals' draft picks of 2015 were instrumental in shaping the team's future success. Players like D.J. Humphries, Markus Golden, and David Johnson became key contributors and helped the team remain competitive in subsequent seasons. While not every pick panned out as expected, the Cardinals' ability to identify talent and strategically build their roster through the draft has been a crucial factor in their overall success. As the team continues to evolve, it will be interesting to see how the choices made in the 2015 draft continue to impact their performance on the field.




