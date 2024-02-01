

Arizona Cardinals Running Backs All Time: A Legacy of Speed, Power, and Skill

The Arizona Cardinals, one of the most iconic teams in the National Football League (NFL), have had their fair share of talented running backs throughout their storied history. From explosive speedsters to bruising powerhouses, these running backs have left an indelible mark on the franchise. In this article, we will explore the rich legacy of Arizona Cardinals running backs all time, highlighting their achievements, interesting facts, answering common questions, and providing some final thoughts on this specific sports topic.

Interesting Facts and Tricks

1. Ottis Anderson, the Cardinals’ all-time leading rusher: Ottis “O.J.” Anderson is the all-time leading rusher for the Arizona Cardinals, accumulating an impressive 7,999 rushing yards during his tenure with the team from 1979 to 1986. Anderson’s powerful running style and ability to break tackles made him a force to be reckoned with on the field.

2. The dynamic duo of Adrian Peterson and David Johnson: In 2017, the Cardinals had the privilege of witnessing the combined talents of two exceptional running backs, Adrian Peterson and David Johnson. Peterson, a future Hall of Famer, joined the team mid-season and provided a much-needed spark to the offense. Johnson, on the other hand, had already established himself as one of the most versatile backs in the league, showcasing his exceptional skills as both a runner and receiver.

3. Edgerrin James’ memorable stint in the desert: Edgerrin James, a former Indianapolis Colts superstar, had a brief but impactful stint with the Cardinals from 2006 to 2008. In his first season with the team, James rushed for 1,159 yards and scored six touchdowns, playing a pivotal role in leading the Cardinals to their first Super Bowl appearance in franchise history.

4. Beanie Wells’ record-setting performance: Chris “Beanie” Wells, drafted by the Cardinals in 2009, had a breakout season in 2011. In a game against the St. Louis Rams, Wells set a franchise record by rushing for 228 yards, breaking the previous record held by Hall of Famer Walter Payton. This remarkable feat further solidified Wells’ place in Cardinals history.

5. The emergence of Kenyan Drake: In 2019, the Cardinals acquired Kenyan Drake from the Miami Dolphins. Drake quickly became a fan favorite with his explosive speed and dynamic playmaking ability. In his first game as a Cardinal, he rushed for 110 yards and scored four touchdowns, becoming the first player in franchise history to achieve such a feat. Drake’s contributions were instrumental in the team’s improved performance that season.

Common Questions and Answers

1. Who is the greatest running back in Arizona Cardinals history?

While there have been many exceptional running backs in Cardinals history, Ottis Anderson is widely considered the greatest. His all-time leading rushing yardage and powerful running style solidify his place at the top.

2. Who holds the single-season rushing record for the Cardinals?

The single-season rushing record for the Cardinals is held by Edgerrin James, who rushed for 1,222 yards during the 2007 season.

3. Which running back had the most Pro Bowl selections as a Cardinal?

Larry Centers, a fullback known for his exceptional receiving skills, earned three Pro Bowl selections during his time with the Cardinals from 1990 to 1998.

4. Who was the first Cardinals running back to rush for over 1,000 yards in a season?

Terry Metcalf became the first Cardinals running back to rush for over 1,000 yards in a season, accomplishing this feat in 1975.

5. Who was the fastest Cardinals running back in terms of 40-yard dash time?

Beanie Wells holds the record for the fastest 40-yard dash time among Cardinals running backs, clocking in at an impressive 4.35 seconds.

6. Which running back has the most career touchdowns for the Cardinals?

Ottis Anderson holds the record for the most career touchdowns as a Cardinals running back, with 79 touchdowns scored during his tenure with the team.

7. Who is the most underrated running back in Cardinals history?

Stump Mitchell, who played for the Cardinals from 1981 to 1989, is often overlooked but was a versatile and reliable running back for the team, earning Pro Bowl honors in 1985.

8. Which running back had the most receiving yards for the Cardinals?

Larry Centers amassed an impressive 5,846 receiving yards during his career, making him the Cardinals’ all-time leader in receiving yards by a running back.

9. Who was the first Cardinals running back to win the NFL MVP award?

O.J. Anderson became the first Cardinals running back to win the NFL MVP award in 1979, a testament to his exceptional performance that season.

10. Which running back had the longest rushing touchdown in Cardinals history?

David Johnson holds the record for the longest rushing touchdown in Cardinals history, with a scintillating 91-yard run against the Philadelphia Eagles in 2015.

11. Who was the first Cardinals running back to be inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame?

O.J. Anderson, the Cardinals’ all-time leading rusher, was inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 2020, recognizing his remarkable career and contributions to the franchise.

12. Which running back had the most fumbles in Cardinals history?

Johnny Roland, who played for the Cardinals from 1966 to 1972, holds the record for the most fumbles by a Cardinals running back, with 30 fumbles during his career.

13. Who was the first Cardinals running back to rush for over 2,000 yards in a season?

No Cardinals running back has reached the milestone of rushing for over 2,000 yards in a single season.

14. Which running back had the most game-winning touchdowns for the Cardinals?

Roy Green, primarily known as a wide receiver, also played as a running back for the Cardinals. He holds the record for the most game-winning touchdowns by a Cardinals running back, with 10 game-winning scores during his career.

15. Who is the current starting running back for the Arizona Cardinals?

As of the 2021 season, the starting running back for the Arizona Cardinals is Chase Edmonds, an explosive and versatile back who has shown great promise.

Final Thoughts

Throughout their history, the Arizona Cardinals have been fortunate to have a multitude of talented running backs who have left an indelible mark on the franchise. From Ottis Anderson’s powerful running style to David Johnson’s versatility and Kenyan Drake’s explosive speed, these players have showcased the diverse skill sets necessary to succeed in the NFL. As the Cardinals continue to build their legacy, fans eagerly await the emergence of the next great running back who will carry on the tradition of excellence in the desert.



