

Assassinʼs Creed 3: How To Get Animal Powers and 6 Interesting Facts

Assassin’s Creed 3, the fifth installment in the popular action-adventure video game series, takes players on a thrilling journey through the American Revolution. In this edition, players step into the shoes of Connor Kenway, a Native American assassin, as he fights for justice and freedom. One of the most intriguing aspects of Assassin’s Creed 3 is the ability to harness the powers of various animals. In this article, we will explore how to acquire these animal powers and delve into six interesting facts about the game.

How to Get Animal Powers in Assassin’s Creed 3:

1. Eagle Vision: Eagle Vision allows players to see hidden clues and objects. To acquire it, progress through the main storyline until you reach Sequence 6, Memory 3. Complete this mission, and you will unlock this essential ability.

2. Wolf Cloak: The Wolf Cloak ability grants players the power to blend in with the wilderness and become nearly invisible to enemies. To unlock this ability, you need to complete a series of Homestead missions. These missions involve helping the residents of your homestead and expanding its influence throughout the game.

3. Bear Might: Bear Might is a powerful ability that enhances your strength, allowing you to take down enemies with ease. To acquire this animal power, complete all of the hunting challenges available in the game. Once you have accomplished this feat, you will unlock Bear Might.

4. Cougar Stealth: Cougar Stealth enables players to move swiftly and silently, eliminating enemies without being detected. To unlock this ability, complete all of the hunting challenges and successfully skin the required number of cougars.

5. Eagle Flight: Eagle Flight allows players to soar through the skies, surveying the land from a bird’s-eye view. To unlock this ability, complete all of the liberation missions scattered throughout the game. These missions involve freeing oppressed citizens from enemy control.

6. Shark Hunter: Shark Hunter bestows upon players the ability to swim swiftly and attack enemies underwater. To acquire this power, complete all of the naval missions available in Assassin’s Creed 3. These missions involve commanding your own ship and engaging in thrilling naval combat.

Now that you know how to acquire these fascinating animal powers, let’s dive into six interesting facts about Assassin’s Creed 3:

1. Historical Accuracy: The game developers aimed for historical accuracy, ensuring that the events, locations, and characters depicted in Assassin’s Creed 3 align with the American Revolution era.

2. The Frontier: Assassin’s Creed 3 introduces an expansive open-world frontier, featuring lush forests, towering mountains, and bustling cities. This sprawling landscape showcases the beauty and diversity of colonial America.

3. Naval Warfare: For the first time in the series, Assassin’s Creed 3 incorporates naval warfare. Players can engage in epic battles on the high seas, commanding their own ship and unleashing devastating attacks on enemy vessels.

4. Revolutionary Setting: Assassin’s Creed 3 offers a unique perspective on the American Revolution, allowing players to witness key events such as the Boston Tea Party, the Battle of Bunker Hill, and the signing of the Declaration of Independence.

5. Dual Protagonists: Unlike previous installments, Assassin’s Creed 3 features two playable protagonists: Desmond Miles in the modern-day setting and Connor Kenway during the historical sequences.

6. Enhanced Gameplay Mechanics: Assassin’s Creed 3 introduces several gameplay mechanics, including a revamped combat system, new stealth techniques, and improved free-running abilities. These enhancements offer a more immersive and dynamic gaming experience.

Now, let’s address 15 common questions players may have about Assassin’s Creed 3:

Q1: Can I play Assassin’s Creed 3 without playing the previous games in the series?

A1: Yes, Assassin’s Creed 3 can be enjoyed as a standalone game, but playing the previous titles enhances the overall experience.

Q2: Is the game available on multiple platforms?

A2: Yes, Assassin’s Creed 3 is available on PlayStation 3, Xbox 360, Wii U, and PC.

Q3: Can I explore the entire American Revolution era in the game?

A3: While the game offers a rich historical setting, some events and locations may not be included due to the game’s narrative focus.

Q4: How long does it take to complete Assassin’s Creed 3?

A4: The main storyline can be completed in around 20-25 hours, but additional side quests and activities can extend the playtime significantly.

Q5: Are there multiplayer options in Assassin’s Creed 3?

A5: Yes, Assassin’s Creed 3 features a multiplayer mode where players can compete against each other in various game modes.

Q6: Can I customize my character’s appearance?

A6: While you cannot fully customize your character’s appearance, you can unlock different outfits and accessories throughout the game.

Q7: Are there any DLCs (Downloadable Content) available for Assassin’s Creed 3?

A7: Yes, Assassin’s Creed 3 has several DLCs that offer additional missions, outfits, and weapons.

Q8: Can I recruit and lead my own group of assassins?

A8: No, the recruit and assassin management system present in previous games is not available in Assassin’s Creed 3.

Q9: Can I ride horses in the game?

A9: Yes, horses are an integral part of the game and can be ridden to traverse the open world quickly.

Q10: Are there any famous historical figures in the game?

A10: Yes, Assassin’s Creed 3 features famous figures such as George Washington, Benjamin Franklin, and Paul Revere.

Q11: Can I use firearms in combat?

A11: Yes, Assassin’s Creed 3 introduces firearms, allowing players to use muskets and pistols during combat encounters.

Q12: Is there a day-night cycle in the game?

A12: Yes, Assassin’s Creed 3 includes a dynamic day-night cycle, further enhancing the realism of the game world.

Q13: Are there any fast-travel options available?

A13: Yes, players can utilize the fast-travel system to quickly move between different locations in the game.

Q14: Can I replay completed missions?

A14: Yes, after completing a mission, players have the option to replay it at any time to improve their performance or experience the story again.

Q15: Is there a New Game Plus mode?

A15: No, Assassin’s Creed 3 does not have a New Game Plus mode, but you can continue exploring the open world after completing the main storyline.

Assassin’s Creed 3 offers an immersive and action-packed experience, with the added allure of animal powers. By following the steps outlined in this article, you can unlock these extraordinary abilities and embark on a truly unforgettable journey through the American Revolution.





