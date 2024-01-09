Assassinʼs Creed Black Flag How To Use Mortars



Assassin’s Creed Black Flag: How to Use Mortars and 6 Interesting Facts

Assassin’s Creed Black Flag is an action-adventure game that takes players on a thrilling journey through the Caribbean during the Golden Age of Piracy. One of the most exciting aspects of the game is the naval combat, which allows players to engage in epic battles on the open seas. One weapon that can turn the tide of these battles is the mortar. In this article, we will explore how to effectively use mortars in Assassin’s Creed Black Flag, along with six interesting facts about the game.

How to Use Mortars in Assassin’s Creed Black Flag:

1. Unlock the mortar: To use mortars, you must first unlock them as a weapon. This can be done by progressing through the main story missions until you reach Sequence 4. Once unlocked, you can equip mortars on your ship, the Jackdaw.

2. Aim and fire: When engaged in naval combat, look for enemy ships that are within range. Press the corresponding button to use the mortar, which will bring up a targeting reticle. Aim at your desired target and press the fire button to launch a devastating mortar strike.

3. Take advantage of weak points: Different ship types have different weak points. Pay attention to your enemies and aim for their weak spots to inflict maximum damage. For example, hitting a ship’s powder magazine will cause a massive explosion, sinking the ship instantly.

4. Upgrade your mortars: As you progress in the game, you can upgrade your mortars to increase their effectiveness. Upgrades can be purchased using the in-game currency, and they enhance various aspects of the mortar, such as range, damage, and reload speed.

5. Use mortars strategically: Mortars are most effective against larger, slower-moving targets like Man O’ Wars or gunboats. They are less effective against smaller, faster ships. Use mortars strategically to weaken enemy vessels before engaging them directly with cannons and swivel guns.

6. Practice makes perfect: Like any skill in Assassin’s Creed Black Flag, mastering the use of mortars requires practice. Experiment with different aiming angles and timing to become more accurate and efficient. Over time, you will become a formidable force on the high seas.

Now, let’s delve into six interesting facts about Assassin’s Creed Black Flag:

1. Historical accuracy: Assassin’s Creed Black Flag incorporates many historical events and characters from the Golden Age of Piracy. It offers players a unique opportunity to experience the era and learn about its significance.

2. A seamless open world: The game features a vast open world that seamlessly combines land and sea exploration. Players can seamlessly transition from navigating the crowded streets of Havana to engaging in intense naval battles on the open ocean.

3. Shanties: One of the most beloved features in the game is the ability to collect and listen to shanties. These traditional sailor songs can be sung by your crew and provide a unique and immersive experience as you sail the Caribbean.

4. Realistic naval physics: Assassin’s Creed Black Flag boasts realistic naval physics, making ship handling and combat feel authentic. Players must take into account wind direction, wave height, and other factors to navigate and fight effectively.

5. Legendary pirate encounters: Throughout the game, players can encounter legendary pirates such as Blackbeard, Edward Teach, and Charles Vane. These encounters provide memorable moments and add depth to the game’s narrative.

6. The Jackdaw: The Jackdaw, your ship in the game, is an iconic vessel that can be upgraded and customized. As you progress, you can improve its armor, weapons, and appearance, turning it into a fearsome pirate ship.

Now, let’s address some common questions players may have about Assassin’s Creed Black Flag:

1. Can I play Assassin’s Creed Black Flag on current-gen consoles?

Yes, the game is available on PlayStation 4 and Xbox One, in addition to previous-generation consoles.

2. Are there any multiplayer modes in the game?

Yes, Assassin’s Creed Black Flag features a multiplayer mode where players can compete against each other in various game modes.

3. Can I explore the entire Caribbean in the game?

While the game offers a vast open world, it focuses on specific regions of the Caribbean rather than covering the entire area.

4. Can I board and capture enemy ships?

Yes, boarding enemy ships is a major gameplay mechanic in Assassin’s Creed Black Flag. You can engage in hand-to-hand combat and take control of enemy vessels.

5. Are there any underwater sections in the game?

Yes, the game features underwater exploration sections where players can dive and search for treasures or hidden locations.

6. Can I recruit new crew members for my ship?

Yes, you can recruit new crew members by rescuing them from shipwrecks or defeating enemy ships and sparing their crew.

7. Are there any stealth missions in the game?

While most of the game focuses on naval combat and exploration, there are occasional stealth missions where you must infiltrate enemy strongholds or assassinate key targets.

8. Can I customize my character’s appearance?

Assassin’s Creed Black Flag allows players to customize their character’s appearance by purchasing and equipping different outfits and accessories.

9. Can I upgrade my ship’s equipment?

Yes, you can upgrade various aspects of your ship, including armor, weapons, crew, and appearance, using the in-game currency.

10. Are there any side activities or mini-games?

Yes, the game offers various side activities and mini-games, including hunting, harpooning, and treasure hunting.

11. Is multiplayer necessary to enjoy the game fully?

No, the multiplayer component is optional, and players can enjoy the full single-player experience without engaging in multiplayer modes.

12. Can I replay missions?

Yes, you can replay completed missions to improve your performance or experience different outcomes.

13. Are there any historical landmarks to visit in the game?

Yes, the game features several historical landmarks, including famous cities like Havana and Nassau, which can be explored and interacted with.

14. Does the game have a day-night cycle?

Yes, Assassin’s Creed Black Flag features a dynamic day-night cycle that affects gameplay and the behavior of NPCs.

15. Can I customize my ship’s flag?

Yes, you can customize your ship’s flag with various designs, colors, and emblems to make it truly unique.

In conclusion, Assassin’s Creed Black Flag offers players an unforgettable pirate adventure set in the Caribbean. With mortars as a powerful weapon in naval combat, players can turn the tide of battles and conquer the high seas. Additionally, the game’s historical accuracy, open world, and unique features make it a must-play for fans of the franchise. So, hoist the sails and embark on an epic journey as a fearsome pirate captain!





