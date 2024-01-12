

Assassinʼs Creed Black Flag Mortar: How to Use and 6 Interesting Facts

Assassin’s Creed Black Flag, released in 2013, introduced players to a whole new level of naval combat. One of the most exciting features of the game was the use of the mortar, a devastating weapon that allowed players to rain destruction upon enemy ships. In this article, we will delve into the mechanics of the mortar in Assassin’s Creed Black Flag and provide you with some interesting facts about this powerful tool.

How to Use the Mortar in Assassin’s Creed Black Flag:

Using the mortar in Assassin’s Creed Black Flag is fairly straightforward once you get the hang of it. Here’s a step-by-step guide on how to use this formidable weapon effectively:

1. Locate the mortar on your ship: The mortar can be found at the back of your ship, just behind the helm.

2. Aim at the enemy ship: Use the right analog stick (on consoles) or mouse (on PC) to aim the mortar at the enemy ship you want to target. Take into account the ship’s speed and direction to make accurate shots.

3. Adjust the trajectory: Hold down the fire button (R2 on PlayStation, RT on Xbox, or left mouse button on PC) to charge up the mortar shot. While holding the fire button, use the left analog stick (consoles) or mouse (PC) to adjust the mortar’s trajectory.

4. Release to fire: Once you have aimed and adjusted the trajectory, release the fire button to unleash a devastating mortar shot upon your target.

5. Observe the damage: Watch as your shot lands on the enemy ship, causing significant damage and potentially sinking it.

6. Reload and repeat: After firing, you will need to wait for a short period for the mortar to reload. Once it’s ready, you can fire again or choose another target.

Interesting Facts about the Mortar in Assassin’s Creed Black Flag:

1. Historical Accuracy: The mortar was a real naval weapon used during the Age of Sail. Ubisoft meticulously researched and recreated the mechanics and effects of the mortar to provide an authentic experience.

2. Realistic Destruction: The mortar in Assassin’s Creed Black Flag creates a realistic impact on enemy ships, causing damage to multiple sections and potentially sinking them.

3. Limited Ammo: The mortar has a limited ammo capacity, so use it strategically. Make sure to conserve your shots and prioritize targets wisely.

4. Learning Curve: Mastering the mortar’s trajectory and timing requires practice. Experiment with different angles and distances to improve your accuracy.

5. Upgrades: As you progress in the game, you can upgrade your ship and mortar, unlocking additional features and enhancing its destructive power.

6. Multiplayer Mortar: The mortar is not limited to the single-player campaign. In Assassin’s Creed Black Flag’s multiplayer mode, players can also utilize the mortar to gain an advantage over their opponents.

Common Questions about the Mortar in Assassin’s Creed Black Flag:

1. Can I use the mortar on land?

No, the mortar is exclusively designed for naval combat and cannot be used on land.

2. Can I destroy forts with the mortar?

Yes, the mortar can be used to attack and destroy forts, weakening the enemy’s defenses.

3. Can I use the mortar on smaller ships?

Yes, the mortar can cause significant damage to smaller ships as well, making it a versatile weapon in your naval arsenal.

4. How far can the mortar shoot?

The mortar has an impressive range, allowing you to hit targets at a considerable distance. However, the accuracy and damage may decrease with longer shots.

5. Can I aim the mortar manually?

Yes, you can manually aim the mortar to adjust the trajectory and hit specific areas of the enemy ship.

6. How do I unlock the mortar in the game?

The mortar becomes available as you progress through the main story missions of Assassin’s Creed Black Flag.

7. Can I upgrade the mortar?

Yes, you can upgrade your ship and mortar by purchasing improvements from the shipyard, increasing its damage and range.

8. Are there any other naval weapons in the game?

Yes, Assassin’s Creed Black Flag offers a variety of naval weapons, including cannons, swivel guns, and fire barrels.

9. Can the mortar damage my own ship?

No, the mortar shots will not cause any damage to your own ship or crew.

10. Can I use the mortar while boarding an enemy ship?

No, the mortar is only operable when your ship is in naval combat, and you cannot use it during boarding sequences.

11. Can I use the mortar during stormy weather?

Yes, the mortar can be used in any weather conditions, allowing you to rain destruction upon your enemies even in the midst of a storm.

12. Can the mortar be used against legendary ships?

Yes, the mortar is highly effective against legendary ships, allowing you to deal substantial damage and increase your chances of victory.

13. Can other ships use mortars against me?

Yes, enemy ships in Assassin’s Creed Black Flag can also use mortars against you, so be prepared to dodge their shots.

14. Can I use the mortar in river or lake environments?

No, the mortar is reserved for open seas and cannot be used in river or lake environments within the game.

15. Can I use the mortar in Assassin’s Creed Rogue or other games in the series?

The mortar is a unique feature of Assassin’s Creed Black Flag and is not available in other games in the series, including Assassin’s Creed Rogue.

In conclusion, the mortar in Assassin’s Creed Black Flag offers players an exciting and devastating tool in naval combat. Mastering its use requires practice, but the rewards are well worth it. So, take the helm, aim true, and unleash the power of the mortar upon your enemies!





