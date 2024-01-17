assassinʼs Creed® Ii \myth Maker\ Trophies

[ad_1]

Assassin’s Creed II: Myth Maker Trophies and 6 Interesting Facts

Assassin’s Creed II, developed by Ubisoft Montreal and released in 2009, is a highly acclaimed action-adventure video game that takes players on a thrilling journey through Renaissance Italy. The game follows the story of Ezio Auditore da Firenze, a young nobleman turned assassin, as he seeks revenge against the Templars for the murder of his family. With its engaging storyline, stunning visuals, and immersive gameplay, Assassin’s Creed II quickly became a fan favorite.

One of the aspects that adds to the game’s appeal is the inclusion of trophies – achievements that players can unlock by completing specific tasks or reaching certain milestones within the game. Among these trophies, the “Myth Maker” trophy stands out as one of the most challenging and rewarding. In this article, we will explore the requirements to unlock the “Myth Maker” trophy, along with six interesting facts about Assassin’s Creed II.

Myth Maker Trophy:

The “Myth Maker” trophy is awarded to players who successfully collect all the 100 feathers scattered throughout the vast open-world of Assassin’s Creed II. These feathers are small, collectible items that can be found in various locations, including rooftops, churches, and landmarks. They serve as a symbol of remembrance for Ezio’s lost family and unlocking this trophy requires a significant amount of exploration and attention to detail.

Interesting Facts:

1. Historical Accuracy: Assassin’s Creed II takes pride in its historical accuracy. The game’s developers meticulously recreated Renaissance Italy with accurate architectural details, landmarks, and even the clothing worn by the characters. This attention to detail creates an immersive experience that transports players back in time.

2. Leonardo da Vinci’s Inventions: In the game, players have the opportunity to interact with the famous Renaissance artist and inventor, Leonardo da Vinci. Throughout the game, Leonardo provides Ezio with various inventions and upgrades, such as the hidden blade and the iconic flying machine.

3. Real-Life Inspirations: Many of the characters in Assassin’s Creed II are based on real historical figures. For example, Ezio Auditore is loosely inspired by the Italian nobleman Ezio Auditore da Firenze, while other characters, such as Leonardo da Vinci and Niccolò Machiavelli, are faithful representations of their real-life counterparts.

4. Multiple Locations: Unlike its predecessor, Assassin’s Creed II offers players the ability to explore multiple cities in Italy, including Venice, Florence, and Tuscany. Each city has its unique architecture, cultural landmarks, and side missions, providing players with a vast and diverse open-world experience.

5. Parkour Mechanics: Assassin’s Creed II revolutionized the parkour mechanics in video games. Players can seamlessly navigate the rooftops and streets of Renaissance Italy, effortlessly climbing buildings, leaping across rooftops, and blending into crowds. This fluidity of movement makes traversing the game’s world a thrilling and immersive experience.

6. Emotional Storytelling: Assassin’s Creed II is renowned for its emotionally charged storyline, which explores themes of revenge, betrayal, and redemption. The game’s narrative delves deep into Ezio’s personal journey, allowing players to connect with the character on a profound level.

Common Questions (with answers):

1. Can I play Assassin’s Creed II on modern gaming consoles?

Yes, Assassin’s Creed II is available on PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC.

2. Is it necessary to play the first Assassin’s Creed before playing Assassin’s Creed II?

While playing the first game provides some background context, it is not necessary to enjoy and understand Assassin’s Creed II.

3. How long does it take to complete Assassin’s Creed II?

The main story of Assassin’s Creed II can be completed in around 20-25 hours, but completing all side missions and collecting all feathers can extend the gameplay time significantly.

4. Are there any additional DLCs for Assassin’s Creed II?

Yes, Assassin’s Creed II has two additional DLCs – “Sequence 12: Battle of Forlì” and “Sequence 13: Bonfire of the Vanities.” These DLCs provide additional missions and content for players to enjoy.

5. Can I replay missions in Assassin’s Creed II?

Yes, players have the option to replay any completed mission through the game’s memory sequence menu.

6. Are there any multiplayer features in Assassin’s Creed II?

No, Assassin’s Creed II is a single-player game and does not include any multiplayer modes.

7. Can I still unlock the “Myth Maker” trophy if I miss a feather?

Yes, players can revisit areas and collect any missed feathers at any point in the game.

8. Are there any other challenging trophies in Assassin’s Creed II?

Yes, apart from the “Myth Maker” trophy, there are several other challenging trophies, such as “Show your Colors” (collecting all the different color variations of Monteriggioni’s banners) and “In Memory of Petruccio” (collecting 10 feathers).

9. Can I change Ezio’s appearance in Assassin’s Creed II?

Yes, players can purchase different outfits and dye colors to customize Ezio’s appearance.

10. Are there any notable historical landmarks in Assassin’s Creed II?

Yes, players can explore iconic landmarks, such as the Basilica di San Marco in Venice, the Duomo in Florence, and the Santa Maria del Fiore in Tuscany.

11. Can I ride horses in Assassin’s Creed II?

Yes, players can ride horses to quickly traverse the game’s vast open-world.

12. Are there any secret areas or hidden treasures in the game?

Yes, players can discover hidden caves, secret tombs, and treasure chests scattered throughout the game’s world.

13. Does the game have multiple endings?

No, Assassin’s Creed II has a fixed ending that concludes Ezio’s story.

14. Can I change the difficulty level in Assassin’s Creed II?

Yes, players can adjust the game’s difficulty level at any time through the options menu.

15. Is Assassin’s Creed II a standalone game, or is it part of a series?

Assassin’s Creed II is the second installment in the Assassin’s Creed series, which has since expanded to include numerous sequels and spin-offs.

In conclusion, Assassin’s Creed II remains a beloved entry in the franchise, offering players an immersive experience through its engaging storyline, breathtaking visuals, and rewarding gameplay. Unlocking the “Myth Maker” trophy requires dedication and exploration, while the game itself provides a historical journey through Renaissance Italy. Whether you’re a fan of the Assassin’s Creed series or a newcomer, Assassin’s Creed II is a must-play game that continues to captivate players with its rich storytelling and fascinating world.

