Assassinʼs Creed Odyssey The Writings On The Wall



Assassin’s Creed Odyssey: The Writings On The Wall

Assassin’s Creed Odyssey, the latest installment in the long-running Assassin’s Creed franchise, has taken players on a thrilling journey through ancient Greece. One of the most intriguing quests in the game is “The Writings On The Wall.” This article will delve into the details of this quest, as well as provide six interesting facts about the game.

In “The Writings On The Wall,” players are tasked with deciphering a series of cryptic messages left behind by the enigmatic Cult of Kosmos. As the protagonist, you must follow these clues and uncover the truth behind the Cult’s plans. This questline is filled with mystery, suspense, and revelations that will keep players engaged for hours.

Now, let’s explore six interesting facts about Assassin’s Creed Odyssey:

1. Multiple Endings: Assassin’s Creed Odyssey offers players the chance to make choices that significantly impact the story. The game features multiple endings, ensuring that each player’s journey is unique. Your decisions throughout the game will shape the outcome, making it a truly immersive experience.

2. Massive Open World: The game’s open-world environment is vast, rich, and visually stunning. From the bustling cities of Athens and Sparta to the picturesque islands of the Aegean Sea, players can explore every nook and cranny of ancient Greece. The attention to detail and historical accuracy make it a joy to explore this world.

3. Naval Warfare: Odyssey introduces an enhanced naval combat system, allowing players to take command of their own ship, the Adrestia. Engage in epic naval battles, customize your ship, recruit a crew, and become a feared captain on the high seas. This addition adds a new layer of gameplay and excitement to the Assassin’s Creed franchise.

4. Role-Playing Elements: Assassin’s Creed Odyssey embraces RPG elements, giving players the ability to level up, acquire new skills, and customize their character’s appearance. With a vast array of weapons, armor, and abilities to choose from, players can tailor their playstyle to suit their preferences.

5. Historical Figures: As with previous Assassin’s Creed games, Odyssey weaves historical events and figures into its narrative. Players will encounter iconic figures from ancient Greece, such as Socrates, Pericles, and Hippocrates. Interacting with these historical characters adds an educational aspect to the game, immersing players in the rich history of the time period.

6. Mythical Encounters: Assassin’s Creed Odyssey goes beyond historical accuracy and delves into Greek mythology. Players will encounter mythical creatures like Medusa, the Minotaur, and Cyclops, adding a fantastical element to the game. These encounters provide unique challenges and rewards, further enhancing the gameplay experience.

Now, let’s address some common questions players may have about Assassin’s Creed Odyssey:

1. Can I play as a male or female character?

Yes, players can choose to play as either Alexios or Kassandra, two Spartan siblings, each with their own unique storyline.

2. Is the game connected to previous Assassin’s Creed titles?

Assassin’s Creed Odyssey is set in the same universe as the other games but acts as a standalone story, separate from the overarching narrative of the franchise.

3. Are there any microtransactions in the game?

Yes, there are optional microtransactions available for cosmetic items and time-saving boosts. However, they are not necessary to progress through the game.

4. How long is the main story?

The main story of Assassin’s Creed Odyssey can take approximately 40-50 hours to complete. However, the game offers numerous side quests and activities that can extend the gameplay time significantly.

5. Can I explore all of Greece from the beginning?

No, the game’s map is divided into several regions, and players must progress through the story to unlock access to new areas.

6. Are there any multiplayer features?

Assassin’s Creed Odyssey is a single-player experience and does not feature any multiplayer modes.

7. Can I romance characters in the game?

Yes, players can engage in romantic relationships with various characters throughout the game, regardless of the protagonist’s gender.

8. Are there any difficulty options?

Yes, players can choose from four difficulty settings: Easy, Normal, Hard, and Nightmare. These options allow players to tailor the gameplay experience to their skill level.

9. Can I change my character’s appearance?

Yes, players can customize their character’s appearance by acquiring new armor, weapons, and cosmetic items throughout the game.

10. Are there any historical accuracy concerns?

While Assassin’s Creed Odyssey strives for historical accuracy, some liberties are taken for the sake of gameplay and storytelling. However, the game still provides a solid representation of ancient Greece.

11. Is there a New Game Plus mode?

Yes, Assassin’s Creed Odyssey includes a New Game Plus mode, allowing players to start a new playthrough with all their previously acquired abilities and equipment.

12. Can I recruit and command a crew?

Yes, players can recruit various characters to join their ship’s crew, each with unique abilities. These crew members can assist during naval battles and exploration.

13. Are there any notable side quests?

Yes, Assassin’s Creed Odyssey features numerous engaging side quests, some of which are tied to historical figures and events.

14. Can I pet animals in the game?

Yes, players can interact with and pet various animals found throughout the world, including dogs, cats, and horses.

15. Is the game worth playing?

Absolutely! Assassin’s Creed Odyssey offers an immersive and expansive experience set in an incredibly detailed ancient Greece. With its captivating story, breathtaking visuals, and a multitude of gameplay options, it is a must-play for fans of the franchise and newcomers alike.

In conclusion, Assassin’s Creed Odyssey: The Writings On The Wall questline is a captivating journey through ancient Greece, filled with mystery, historical figures, and mythical encounters. With its immersive open world, RPG elements, and multiple endings, the game offers a truly unique and engaging experience. Whether you are a fan of the franchise or new to the series, Assassin’s Creed Odyssey is a game that should not be missed.





Clay the Author Clay is a passionate writer and content creator, specializing in movies, games, and sports. With a knack for blending insightful analysis and humor, he captivates readers with his unique perspective on the entertainment industry. Beyond his expertise, Clay fearlessly delves into diverse topics, offering occasional rants that challenge conventional thinking. Through his engaging and thought-provoking writing, he invites readers to explore the world through his lens.