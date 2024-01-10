

Assassinʼs Creed Origins: Secrets Of The First Pyramids Rewards and 6 Interesting Facts

Assassin’s Creed Origins, the latest installment in the popular Assassin’s Creed franchise, takes players on a thrilling journey through ancient Egypt. One of the most intriguing aspects of the game is the Secrets of the First Pyramids questline, which unlocks exciting rewards and offers a deep dive into the mysteries of these ancient structures. In this article, we will explore the rewards you can obtain from this questline and provide you with six interesting facts about the pyramids. Furthermore, we will address 15 common questions players may have regarding this captivating questline.

Secrets of the First Pyramids Rewards:

The Secrets of the First Pyramids questline offers players a chance to uncover the hidden mysteries surrounding the construction of the pyramids and their purpose. Completing this questline rewards players with unique and valuable items. Here are some of the rewards you can obtain:

1. Isu Armor: This legendary armor set provides great protection and enhances your combat abilities, making you a formidable force against your enemies.

2. Predator Bow: This powerful bow allows for long-range, accurate shots, perfect for taking down enemies stealthily from a distance.

3. Shield of Aaru: This legendary shield provides excellent defense and offers resistance against fire, making you nearly invincible in battle.

4. Khopesh of the Kharites: This legendary dual sword increases your damage output and enhances your melee combat skills, allowing you to swiftly dispatch foes.

5. Scepter of Aten: This legendary staff boosts your elemental abilities and grants you devastating powers to unleash upon your enemies.

6. Medjay Horse: This unique steed is a symbol of honor and prestige. It is a fast and reliable mount that will aid you in your adventures across the vast Egyptian landscape.

6 Interesting Facts about the Pyramids:

Now that we’ve covered the rewards you can obtain, let’s delve into six intriguing facts about the pyramids:

1. Architectural Marvels: The pyramids of Egypt were built as tombs for Pharaohs and were constructed with incredible precision and architectural expertise. The Great Pyramid of Giza, for instance, was the tallest man-made structure in the world for over 3,800 years.

2. Mysterious Construction Techniques: Despite extensive research, there is still debate among historians and archaeologists about how the pyramids were constructed. The sheer scale and precision of these structures continue to baffle experts.

3. Astronomical Alignment: The pyramids were built with remarkable astronomical precision. The sides of the Great Pyramid of Giza, for example, align almost perfectly with the cardinal points of the compass.

4. Hidden Chambers: The pyramids contain hidden chambers and passages that have intrigued explorers for centuries. While many have been explored, there may still be undiscovered secrets waiting to be revealed.

5. Symbolic Meaning: The pyramids were not only tombs but also symbolized the pharaoh’s ascent to the afterlife and their connection to the gods. They were believed to be a gateway between the mortal and divine realms.

6. Ancient Workforce: The construction of the pyramids involved a massive workforce, consisting of skilled craftsmen, laborers, and engineers. It is estimated that tens of thousands of workers were involved in building these monumental structures.

15 Common Questions and Answers:

1. How do I start the Secrets of the First Pyramids questline?

You can start the questline by speaking to the NPC named Isidora at the Great Pyramid of Giza.

2. Can I complete the questline at any point in the game?

Yes, you can undertake the Secrets of the First Pyramids questline at any time during your gameplay.

3. Are the rewards from this questline worth the effort?

Absolutely! The rewards, such as the Isu Armor and the Predator Bow, are powerful and will greatly enhance your gameplay experience.

4. Can I obtain the rewards multiple times?

No, once you have obtained the rewards, you will not be able to obtain them again.

5. Are there any level requirements for this questline?

Yes, it is recommended to have a higher level character, as the enemies you will face are challenging.

6. How long does it take to complete the questline?

The duration of the questline varies depending on your playstyle, but on average, it takes around 2-3 hours to complete.

7. Can I play the questline in co-op mode?

No, the Secrets of the First Pyramids questline is a single-player experience.

8. Are there any additional side quests related to the pyramids?

Yes, there are additional side quests that further explore the mysteries surrounding the pyramids. Keep an eye out for them!

9. Can I replay the questline after completion?

Unfortunately, once you have completed the questline, there is no option to replay it.

10. Can I access the rewards in New Game Plus mode?

Yes, the rewards obtained from the Secrets of the First Pyramids questline can be accessed in New Game Plus mode.

11. Are there any hidden achievements related to this questline?

No, there are no hidden achievements specifically tied to the Secrets of the First Pyramids questline.

12. Can I explore the pyramids freely outside of the questline?

Yes, you can freely explore the pyramids and their surroundings at any point in the game.

13. Are there any other secrets related to the pyramids in the game?

Apart from the questline, there are various hidden treasures and secrets scattered throughout the pyramids that you can discover.

14. Can I customize the appearance of the Isu Armor?

No, the Isu Armor’s appearance cannot be customized. However, its stats can be upgraded.

15. Can the rewards be used in other game modes, such as the Arena?

Yes, all the rewards obtained from the Secrets of the First Pyramids questline can be used in other game modes, offering a significant advantage.

In conclusion, Assassin’s Creed Origins’ Secrets of the First Pyramids questline provides players with a fascinating exploration of ancient Egypt’s iconic pyramids, while also rewarding them with powerful and unique items. The questline, along with the intriguing facts about the pyramids, adds depth and excitement to an already immersive gaming experience. So, embark on this captivating journey and uncover the secrets that lie within Egypt’s ancient wonders.





