Assassins Creed Black Flag Nothing Is True Locate James Kidd Walkthrough

Assassin’s Creed Black Flag takes players on a thrilling journey through the Golden Age of Piracy in the Caribbean. As the protagonist, Edward Kenway, players are immersed in a captivating storyline filled with adventure, danger, and historical accuracy. In this article, we will provide a walkthrough for the mission “Nothing Is True” and the subsequent quest to locate James Kidd. Additionally, we will share six interesting facts about the game and answer fifteen commonly asked questions.

Walkthrough: Nothing Is True Locate James Kidd

1. Start the mission by interacting with the objective marker on the map.

2. Travel to the designated location, which is typically indicated by a yellow icon on the map.

3. Once you reach the location, follow the on-screen instructions to progress through the mission.

4. Use your Eagle Vision (press the corresponding button) to locate clues or track individuals.

5. Engage in combat with enemies or stealthily eliminate them, depending on your playstyle.

6. Continue following the mission objectives until you reach the final goal.

7. After completing “Nothing Is True,” you will receive the next quest to locate James Kidd.

Interesting Facts about Assassin’s Creed Black Flag

1. Naval Warfare: Assassin’s Creed Black Flag introduced a robust and highly praised naval combat system. Players can commandeer and upgrade their own ship, engage in epic sea battles, and explore the vast open world of the Caribbean.

2. Historical Accuracy: The game’s depiction of the Golden Age of Piracy is meticulously researched and offers a realistic portrayal of this era. Players can encounter famous pirates like Blackbeard, Anne Bonny, and Calico Jack, as well as explore authentic locations such as Havana, Nassau, and Kingston.

3. James Kidd: James Kidd is a significant character in the game, serving as a mentor to Edward Kenway. Kidd’s true identity, revealed later in the story, adds intriguing depth to the narrative.

4. The Observatory: As you progress through the game, you will encounter a mysterious device called the Observatory. It grants the ability to spy on anyone anywhere in the world, adding an element of intrigue and power to the gameplay.

5. Multiplayer Mode: Assassin’s Creed Black Flag features a multiplayer mode that allows players to engage in intense naval battles against each other. This mode offers a unique experience separate from the single-player campaign.

6. Legendary Ships: The game features several infamous ships that players can challenge in epic boss battles. These legendary ships provide a formidable challenge and rewarding loot upon victory.

Common Questions and Answers

1. Can I play Assassin’s Creed Black Flag without playing the previous games?

Yes, each Assassin’s Creed game has its own standalone story, so you can enjoy Black Flag without playing the previous titles.

2. Is it necessary to follow the main story or can I explore freely?

While there is a main story to follow, Assassin’s Creed Black Flag offers a vast open world for exploration. You can engage in side quests, find hidden treasures, and enjoy various activities outside of the main storyline.

3. Can I upgrade my ship in the game?

Yes, you can upgrade your ship, the Jackdaw, by collecting resources, capturing enemy vessels, and purchasing upgrades. Upgrading your ship enhances its combat capabilities and allows you to take on more challenging foes.

4. Are there any historical figures in the game?

Yes, Assassin’s Creed Black Flag features several famous pirates, including Blackbeard, Anne Bonny, and Charles Vane. These characters play significant roles in the game’s narrative.

5. Can I play as a pirate and engage in piracy activities?

Absolutely! Assassin’s Creed Black Flag allows players to fully embrace the life of a pirate. You can raid ships, plunder treasure, engage in naval battles, and even board enemy vessels.

6. How long does it take to complete the main story?

The main story of Assassin’s Creed Black Flag can take around 20-30 hours to complete, depending on your playstyle and the amount of time you dedicate to exploration.

7. Are there any hidden collectibles in the game?

Yes, there are numerous hidden collectibles, such as treasure chests, animus fragments, and sea shanty sheets. Finding these collectibles can reward players with various in-game bonuses and achievements.

8. Can I customize Edward Kenway’s appearance?

While you cannot customize Edward’s physical appearance, you can unlock and purchase different outfits for him, allowing you to change his attire throughout the game.

9. Is multiplayer mode available on all platforms?

Yes, multiplayer mode is available on all platforms that support Assassin’s Creed Black Flag.

10. Can I recruit my own crew members?

You cannot personally recruit crew members, but as you progress through the game, you can rescue captive sailors, who will then join your crew, enhancing your ship’s capabilities.

11. Are there any underwater exploration elements in the game?

Yes, Assassin’s Creed Black Flag introduces underwater exploration. You can dive into the depths to discover sunken treasures, secret locations, and complete various underwater missions.

12. Can I replay completed missions?

Yes, you can replay completed missions at any time by accessing the mission log in the pause menu. This allows you to revisit your favorite missions or improve your performance.

13. Is there a day-night cycle in the game?

Yes, Assassin’s Creed Black Flag features a dynamic day-night cycle, adding to the immersive experience and affecting gameplay in certain situations.

14. Can I recruit and command other ships?

While you cannot directly recruit and command other ships, you can engage in naval combat and board enemy vessels to capture them. These captured ships can then be added to your fleet, allowing you to send them on missions and earn rewards.

15. Are there any modern-day segments in the game?

Yes, Assassin’s Creed Black Flag continues the modern-day storyline that runs parallel to the historical narrative. These segments provide context and connect the events of the game to the overarching Assassin’s Creed lore.

In conclusion, Assassin’s Creed Black Flag offers an exhilarating pirate adventure filled with historical accuracy, thrilling gameplay, and a captivating storyline. Whether you’re following the main quest or exploring the vast open world, this game provides hours of entertainment and immersion into the Golden Age of Piracy.





