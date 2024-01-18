[ad_1]

Asus – Desktop – Intel Core I7 – 16GB Memory – 2TB Hard Drive – Black: Unleashing Power and Performance

When it comes to desktop computers, Asus has consistently been a brand that delivers reliable and powerful machines. One such gem is the Asus Desktop with an Intel Core i7 processor, 16GB memory, and a spacious 2TB hard drive, all wrapped up in a sleek black design. This powerhouse of a computer offers both style and substance, making it an ideal choice for gamers, professionals, and anyone seeking supreme computing power. In this article, we’ll delve into the key features of this Asus desktop and explore six interesting facts about the brand. Additionally, we’ll provide answers to 15 common questions about this desktop, leaving no stone unturned.

Key Features:

1. Intel Core i7 Processor: The heart of this desktop is the Intel Core i7 processor, renowned for its exceptional performance and multitasking capabilities. Experience lightning-fast speeds and seamless operation, whether you’re gaming, editing videos, or running resource-intensive applications.

2. 16GB Memory: With a generous 16GB of RAM, this Asus desktop ensures smooth multitasking and effortless handling of memory-hungry tasks. Say goodbye to lag and hello to productivity!

3. 2TB Hard Drive: The 2TB hard drive offers ample storage space for your files, software, and media libraries. Never worry about running out of storage again.

4. Sleek Black Design: Asus understands the importance of aesthetics, and this desktop is a testament to that. Its sleek black design exudes elegance and blends seamlessly into any workspace or gaming setup.

5. Connectivity Options: This Asus desktop provides a range of connectivity options, including USB 3.0 ports, HDMI, VGA, and Ethernet ports, ensuring seamless integration with your peripherals and external devices.

6. Easy Upgradability: The Asus Desktop is designed with user-friendliness in mind. It offers hassle-free upgradability, allowing you to easily expand your storage or upgrade your memory to meet your evolving needs.

Interesting Facts about Asus:

1. Asus, short for “Pegasus,” derives its name from Greek mythology, where Pegasus is a winged horse symbolizing wisdom and knowledge. This name reflects the brand’s commitment to innovation and cutting-edge technology.

2. Asus was founded in 1989 by a group of former Acer employees. Initially focused on motherboard production, Asus quickly expanded its product line to include laptops, desktops, graphics cards, and other computer components.

3. In 2007, Asus launched its Republic of Gamers (ROG) brand, catering specifically to gamers and enthusiasts. ROG has since become synonymous with high-performance gaming hardware and has won numerous awards for its gaming laptops and desktops.

4. Asus has a strong commitment to environmental sustainability. The company actively promotes energy-efficient practices in its manufacturing processes and has received various certifications for its eco-friendly initiatives.

5. Asus is known for its innovation and has won over 11,000 awards worldwide for its exceptional products. These accolades recognize the brand’s commitment to quality, performance, and user satisfaction.

6. Asus is not limited to computers; the brand also manufactures smartphones, tablets, and other consumer electronics. Its ZenFone line of smartphones has gained popularity for its sleek design and impressive features.

Common Questions and Answers:

Q1: Does this Asus desktop come with a monitor?

A1: No, the Asus desktop does not include a monitor. It is sold separately.

Q2: Can I upgrade the RAM on this desktop?

A2: Yes, the Asus desktop allows for easy RAM upgrades. It supports a maximum of 32GB RAM.

Q3: Does this desktop come with a dedicated graphics card?

A3: Yes, this model features an integrated Intel UHD Graphics 630 card. However, it does not have a dedicated graphics card.

Q4: Can I connect multiple monitors to this desktop?

A4: Yes, this Asus desktop supports multiple monitors through its HDMI and VGA ports.

Q5: Does it come with a wireless keyboard and mouse?

A5: No, this desktop does not include a wireless keyboard and mouse. You will need to purchase them separately.

Q6: What version of Windows is pre-installed on this desktop?

A6: This desktop comes with Windows 10 Home pre-installed.

Q7: Does it have Wi-Fi connectivity?

A7: Yes, this Asus desktop has built-in Wi-Fi connectivity, allowing you to connect wirelessly to your network.

Q8: Can I add an SSD to this desktop?

A8: Yes, this desktop has an available M.2 slot to add an SSD for faster storage.

Q9: What is the power supply wattage of this desktop?

A9: The power supply wattage of this Asus desktop is 300W.

Q10: Can I play demanding games on this desktop?

A10: While this desktop can handle many games, it does not have a dedicated graphics card, so it may struggle with the most demanding games. Consider upgrading the graphics card for optimal gaming performance.

Q11: Does this desktop support virtual reality (VR) gaming?

A11: With its integrated graphics card, this desktop may not provide the best experience for VR gaming. For optimal VR performance, consider upgrading to a dedicated graphics card.

Q12: Can I connect my headphones to this desktop?

A12: Yes, this desktop has a headphone jack for connecting your headphones or speakers.

Q13: Does it come with a warranty?

A13: Yes, this Asus desktop comes with a standard one-year warranty.

Q14: Is this desktop suitable for video editing?

A14: Absolutely! The powerful Intel Core i7 processor and ample memory make this desktop well-suited for video editing tasks.

Q15: Can I upgrade the processor on this desktop?

A15: No, the processor on this Asus desktop is not user-upgradable.

