Atlanta Falcons Draft Picks 2014



The Atlanta Falcons Draft Picks of 2014: A Look Back at the Rising Stars

The Atlanta Falcons, a professional football team based in Atlanta, Georgia, have had their fair share of ups and downs throughout their history. In 2014, the Falcons made some crucial draft picks that would play a significant role in shaping the future of the team. In this article, we will delve into the Atlanta Falcons’ draft picks of 2014, exploring interesting facts and tricks, answering common questions, and providing final thoughts on the impact of these picks on the team’s success.

Interesting Facts

1. Early Round Steals: In the 2014 draft, the Falcons managed to snag some incredible talent in the early rounds. Their first-round pick, Jake Matthews, an offensive tackle from Texas A&M, has been a consistent performer, starting in almost every game since his rookie season. In the second round, the Falcons selected Ra’Shede Hageman, a defensive tackle from Minnesota, who showed flashes of brilliance during his time with the team.

2. Depth at Running Back: One of the notable draft picks of 2014 was Devonta Freeman, a running back from Florida State University, selected in the fourth round. Freeman quickly became a key player for the Falcons, showcasing his agility, vision, and ability to catch passes out of the backfield. He played a significant role in the Falcons’ success during the 2016 season when they reached the Super Bowl.

3. Secondary Reinforcements: The Falcons also addressed their needs in the secondary during the 2014 draft. Dezmen Southward, a safety from Wisconsin, was drafted in the third round. Although his time with the Falcons was short-lived, his selection highlighted the team’s efforts to bolster their defensive backfield.

4. Early Impact Players: The 2014 draft class proved to be quite impactful for the Falcons. Jake Matthews, Devonta Freeman, and Ricardo Allen, a fifth-round pick and safety from Purdue, all became starters within their first few seasons. This immediate impact showcased the Falcons’ ability to identify talent and integrate them into their lineup effectively.

5. Missed Opportunities: While the Falcons had some successful picks in 2014, they also missed out on a few potential stars. The most notable miss was selecting Prince Shembo, a linebacker from Notre Dame, in the fourth round. Shembo’s career with the Falcons was marred by off-field issues, and he was eventually released from the team.

The Atlanta Falcons’ draft picks of 2014 have undoubtedly left a lasting impact on the team’s success. Jake Matthews, Devonta Freeman, and Ricardo Allen have become integral parts of the Falcons’ roster, contributing to their offensive and defensive prowess. However, the draft class also had its fair share of misses, with players like Dezmen Southward and Prince Shembo failing to make a significant impact. Overall, the 2014 draft class showcases the importance of thorough scouting and evaluation in building a successful team.



