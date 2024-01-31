

Atlanta Falcons Draft Picks 2015: Building the Foundation for Success

The Atlanta Falcons, an American professional football team based in Atlanta, Georgia, made some crucial draft picks in 2015 to strengthen their roster and build a foundation for future success. The team, which competes in the National Football League (NFL) as a member of the league’s National Football Conference (NFC) South division, aimed to address key areas of need and add talented players to their lineup.

In this article, we will delve into the Atlanta Falcons’ draft picks for the 2015 season, explore interesting facts and tricks about their selections, provide answers to common questions related to the team’s draft strategy, and conclude with some final thoughts.

Interesting Facts and Tricks:

1. First Round Pick: Vic Beasley Jr.

– The Falcons selected Vic Beasley Jr., a talented defensive end from Clemson University, with the eighth overall pick in the first round. Beasley showcased exceptional skills as a pass rusher during his college career.

– Beasley’s selection was a clear indication of the Falcons’ commitment to improving their defense, which struggled in previous seasons. They were looking for a player who could disrupt opposing offenses and generate pressure on the quarterback.

– Beasley’s speed and agility made him a formidable threat off the edge. His ability to get to the quarterback quickly was highly sought after in a league where pass-heavy offenses dominate.

2. Second Round Pick: Jalen Collins

– The Falcons opted to address their secondary needs in the second round by selecting Jalen Collins, a cornerback from Louisiana State University (LSU).

– Collins possessed excellent size and physicality, making him an ideal fit for the Falcons’ defensive scheme. His ability to match up against bigger receivers and disrupt passing plays was a valuable asset.

– Collins’ draft stock fell due to concerns about his off-field issues and limited starting experience in college. However, the Falcons saw his potential and were willing to take a chance on his talent.

3. Third Round Pick: Tevin Coleman

– With their third-round pick, the Falcons added Tevin Coleman, a running back from Indiana University, to bolster their backfield.

– Coleman was known for his breakaway speed and big-play ability, making him a perfect complement to the Falcons’ offense. His explosive running style added a new dimension to the team’s ground game.

– The selection of Coleman showcased the Falcons’ desire to diversify their offensive weapons and provide quarterback Matt Ryan with additional options.

4. Fourth Round Pick: Justin Hardy

– The Falcons looked to upgrade their receiving corps in the fourth round by selecting Justin Hardy, a wide receiver from East Carolina University.

– Hardy possessed exceptional route-running skills and a knack for finding open spaces in coverage. His reliable hands and ability to make contested catches made him a valuable asset in the Falcons’ passing game.

– The Falcons aimed to provide Ryan with more reliable targets, and Hardy’s selection was a step in that direction.

5. Other Notable Picks

– The Falcons also made several other notable draft picks in 2015, including Grady Jarrett, a defensive tackle from Clemson University, in the fifth round, and Jake Rodgers, an offensive tackle from Eastern Washington University, in the seventh round.

– Jarrett quickly became a key contributor on the Falcons’ defensive line, showcasing his strength and agility. Rodgers, although he did not have a significant impact with the Falcons, went on to have a successful career with other NFL teams.

Common Questions and Answers:

1. Did the Falcons address their defensive needs in the 2015 draft?

Yes, the Falcons prioritized their defensive needs in the draft, selecting players like Vic Beasley Jr. and Jalen Collins to improve their pass rush and secondary, respectively.

2. How did Vic Beasley Jr. perform with the Falcons?

Beasley had a productive rookie season, leading the team in sacks with four. However, his performance declined in subsequent seasons, and he eventually left the Falcons in 2020.

3. Did Tevin Coleman become a key player for the Falcons?

Coleman had a solid tenure with the Falcons, showcasing his explosive speed and contributing to the team’s offense. He played a significant role in their run to Super Bowl LI in the 2016 season.

4. What impact did Justin Hardy have on the Falcons’ offense?

While Hardy didn’t become a superstar, he served as a reliable target for Matt Ryan during his time with the Falcons. He primarily operated as a slot receiver and contributed to the team’s passing game.

5. Did any late-round picks become key contributors for the Falcons?

Grady Jarrett, a fifth-round pick, quickly established himself as a key player on the Falcons’ defensive line. His strength and agility made him a disruptive force against opposing offenses.

6. How did the Falcons’ draft picks in 2015 contribute to the team’s success?

The draft picks made in 2015 laid the foundation for the Falcons’ future success. Players like Vic Beasley Jr., Jalen Collins, and Tevin Coleman played significant roles in improving the team’s defense and offensive capabilities.

7. Did the Falcons make any trade moves during the 2015 draft?

Yes, the Falcons traded up in the second round to secure Jalen Collins. They swapped their second-round pick and two fifth-round picks with the Baltimore Ravens to move up eight spots.

8. Did the Falcons have any notable draft misses in 2015?

Although the Falcons made some solid selections, they did have a few misses. Their third-round pick, Tevin Coleman, had a decent tenure with the team but didn’t reach his full potential until he moved on to other teams.

9. How did the Falcons’ draft picks in 2015 impact the team’s overall performance?

The draft picks from 2015 played a significant role in improving the Falcons’ overall performance. They helped the team qualify for the playoffs in subsequent seasons and contributed to their postseason success.

10. Did any of the draft picks receive accolades or honors during their time with the Falcons?

Vic Beasley Jr. was named to the Pro Bowl in 2016 and was the NFL’s sack leader that year, earning first-team All-Pro honors.

11. Did any of the draft picks face significant injuries during their time with the Falcons?

Jalen Collins faced multiple injuries during his tenure with the Falcons, which hampered his ability to make a consistent impact on the field.

12. How did the Falcons’ draft picks in 2015 fare in their NFL careers overall?

While some players like Vic Beasley Jr. and Tevin Coleman had solid careers, others, like Jalen Collins and Jake Rodgers, struggled to make a lasting impact in the NFL.

13. Did the Falcons draft any players who went on to have successful careers with other teams?

Yes, Jake Rodgers, the Falcons’ seventh-round pick in 2015, went on to have a successful career with other NFL teams, showcasing their ability to identify talent despite a limited impact with the Falcons.

14. How did the Falcons’ draft strategy in 2015 align with their long-term goals?

The Falcons’ draft strategy in 2015 aligned with their long-term goals of improving their defense and diversifying their offensive weapons. The selections made were intended to address immediate needs while also planning for the future.

15. What lessons can be learned from the Falcons’ draft picks in 2015?

The Falcons’ draft picks in 2015 highlight the importance of selecting players who fit the team’s scheme and have the potential to contribute immediately. It also emphasizes the need for ongoing development and support to maximize a player’s potential.

Final Thoughts:

The Atlanta Falcons’ draft picks in 2015 played a significant role in improving the team’s overall performance. The selection of players like Vic Beasley Jr., Jalen Collins, Tevin Coleman, Justin Hardy, and others helped address key areas of need and build a foundation for future success.

While some picks proved more successful than others, the Falcons’ draft strategy showcased their commitment to improving both their offense and defense. The team aimed to add talented players who could contribute immediately while also planning for long-term success.

As with any draft, there were hits and misses, but the Falcons’ selections in 2015 proved instrumental in the team’s subsequent playoff appearances and overall improvement. The lessons learned from this draft, such as selecting players who fit the team’s scheme and providing ongoing support for player development, continue to shape the Falcons’ approach to building a competitive roster.



