Attack on Titan Ova Where to Watch



Attack on Titan, an immensely popular anime series, has captivated audiences worldwide with its intense storyline and captivating characters. Alongside the main series, fans eagerly anticipate the release of the Attack on Titan OVA (Original Video Animation) episodes. In this article, we will explore where to watch these thrilling OVA episodes and delve into five unique facts about the Attack on Titan OVA. Additionally, we will address 14 common questions regarding this beloved series.

Where to Watch Attack on Titan OVA:

1. Crunchyroll: One of the most popular streaming platforms for anime, Crunchyroll offers a vast library of Attack on Titan content, including the OVA episodes.

2. Funimation: Another prominent streaming service, Funimation, is known for hosting numerous anime series. Attack on Titan OVA episodes are available for streaming on this platform.

3. Hulu: Fans can also catch the Attack on Titan OVA episodes on Hulu, a streaming service well-known for its diverse anime collection.

4. Netflix: Although Netflix primarily focuses on the main series, it occasionally features Attack on Titan OVA episodes. Keep an eye out for any updates on Netflix’s anime catalog.

Five Unique Facts about Attack on Titan OVA:

1. OVA Episodes as Side Stories: The Attack on Titan OVA episodes serve as side stories that expand upon the main series’ narrative. These episodes provide additional insights into the characters’ backgrounds and feature thrilling adventures not depicted in the anime adaptation.

2. Ilse’s Notebook: One notable OVA episode is “Ilse’s Notebook,” which follows a Scout Regiment soldier’s discovery of a mysterious Titan. This episode delves deeper into the Titans’ origins and reveals some intriguing secrets.

3. No Regrets: “No Regrets” is another highly acclaimed OVA episode that focuses on the character Levi Ackerman’s backstory. This two-part episode sheds light on Levi’s past and reveals the events that led him to join the Scout Regiment.

4. Lost Girls: The OVA episodes also include the “Lost Girls” arc, which explores the lives of Mikasa Ackerman and Annie Leonhart outside of their experiences within the main series. These episodes offer a unique perspective on these complex characters.

5. Limited Release: Initially, the Attack on Titan OVA episodes were bundled with the manga volumes as limited edition releases. However, due to their immense popularity, they later became available for streaming, making them more accessible to a wider audience.

Common Questions about Attack on Titan OVA:

1. Are the OVA episodes essential to understanding the main series?

While the OVA episodes provide additional context and character development, they are not necessary to understand the main storyline. However, they offer a deeper insight into the world of Attack on Titan and enhance the overall viewing experience.

2. How many OVA episodes are there?

As of now, there are eight Attack on Titan OVA episodes, each exploring different aspects of the series.

3. Do the OVA episodes follow a chronological order?

The OVA episodes do not strictly follow the main series’ timeline. They often jump between different points in the story, focusing on specific characters or events.

4. Can I watch the OVA episodes before finishing the main series?

Yes, you can watch the OVA episodes at any point, even before completing the main series. However, some episodes may contain spoilers for later events in the anime.

5. Are the OVA episodes canon?

While the OVA episodes are not directly adapted from the manga, they are considered canon and expand upon the established Attack on Titan universe.

6. Are the OVA episodes dubbed in English?

Yes, many streaming platforms offer both subbed and dubbed versions of the OVA episodes, allowing fans to choose their preferred language.

7. Are there plans for new OVA episodes?

Currently, there are no official announcements regarding new OVA episodes. However, fans eagerly anticipate any future releases.

8. Can I watch the OVA episodes without prior knowledge of Attack on Titan?

Although the OVA episodes provide additional context, it is recommended to watch the main series first to fully understand the world and its characters.

9. Is there a specific order in which I should watch the OVA episodes?

While the OVA episodes do not strictly follow a chronological order, it is generally recommended to watch them in release order for a smoother viewing experience.

10. Can I find the OVA episodes on DVD or Blu-ray?

Yes, the Attack on Titan OVA episodes are available for purchase on DVD and Blu-ray, allowing fans to own physical copies of these thrilling side stories.

11. Are the OVA episodes available for download?

Depending on the streaming platform, some episodes may be available for download, enabling fans to watch them offline.

12. Are the OVA episodes censored or uncensored?

The OVA episodes generally follow the same level of censorship as the main series. However, some platforms may offer uncensored versions for a more intense viewing experience.

13. Can I watch the OVA episodes for free?

While some streaming platforms offer a limited selection of episodes for free, it is recommended to subscribe to their premium services for full access to the Attack on Titan OVA episodes.

14. Are the OVA episodes available in languages other than English?

Yes, Attack on Titan OVA episodes are often available in multiple languages, including Japanese, English, and other languages based on the streaming platform and region.

In conclusion, the Attack on Titan OVA episodes provide fans with exciting side stories that further enrich the already gripping series. Whether you choose to watch them for additional context or simply to delve deeper into the world of Attack on Titan, these OVA episodes are a must-watch for any fan of the series. So, grab your popcorn, settle in, and get ready to embark on thrilling adventures beyond the main storyline.





