

Auction Values Fantasy Football 2018: Key Insights and Tips for Success

Fantasy football has become a beloved pastime for millions of fans around the world. As the 2018 NFL season approaches, fantasy enthusiasts are eagerly preparing for their drafts, analyzing player projections, and devising strategies to build a championship-winning team. One crucial aspect of fantasy football drafts is understanding auction values – the monetary worth assigned to each player. In this article, we will delve into auction values for the 2018 season, providing six interesting facts, answering thirteen common questions, and offering final thoughts to help you gain an edge in your fantasy league.

Six Interesting Facts about Auction Values in Fantasy Football 2018:

1. The Importance of Research: Conducting thorough research on player performance, injury history, and team dynamics is vital. This knowledge will enable you to make informed decisions during the auction and strategize effectively.

2. The Rise of PPR Leagues: Points Per Reception (PPR) leagues have gained immense popularity in recent years. PPR scoring systems reward players who catch passes, making pass-catching running backs and wide receivers more valuable. Adjust your auction values accordingly to account for this trend.

3. The Quarterback Conundrum: While quarterbacks are typically the highest-scoring players, it’s important not to overspend on them during auctions. The depth of the position allows you to secure a quality quarterback at a lower price, enabling you to allocate more budget towards other positions.

4. The Value of Stud Running Backs: Running backs are often the most sought-after players in fantasy football auctions. Elite bell-cow backs who receive a high volume of carries and targets are incredibly valuable. Be prepared to invest a significant portion of your budget to secure a top-tier running back.

5. The Flexibility of Budget Allocation: Understanding your league’s scoring system and roster requirements is essential in determining how to distribute your budget. Allocating more funds to positions with higher scoring potential can maximize your team’s overall performance.

6. The Art of Bargain Hunting: While it’s crucial to acquire elite players, finding value in the middle and late rounds can make a significant impact. Identify players who are undervalued due to injury concerns or changes in team dynamics, and capitalize on their potential.

Now, let’s address thirteen common questions related to auction values in fantasy football:

1. How are auction values determined?

Auction values are typically derived from statistical projections, player rankings, and market trends. Several websites and experts provide auction value guides to assist fantasy players in their decision-making.

2. Should I strictly adhere to suggested auction values?

While auction values serve as a helpful guide, it’s essential to adapt your strategy based on the dynamics of your specific draft. Don’t be afraid to deviate from suggested values if you believe it will provide a competitive advantage.

3. Should I spend big on top-tier players?

Acquiring elite players can secure a strong foundation for your team. However, be cautious not to overspend on a single player, as it may limit your ability to build a balanced roster.

4. How much should I allocate for my bench?

Depending on your league’s scoring system and roster requirements, allocating around 20-30% of your budget for your bench can provide flexibility and depth throughout the season.

5. Should I prioritize rookies in auctions?

While rookies can be exciting additions to your team, their auction values are often inflated due to the hype surrounding them. Be cautious and consider their potential impact in the upcoming season.

6. How do I adjust auction values for keepers or dynasty leagues?

In keeper or dynasty leagues, players may have different values due to their long-term potential. Adjust auction values accordingly by factoring in future seasons and the potential for player growth.

7. Should I target players with high ceilings or high floors?

It’s important to strike a balance between players with high ceilings (potential for exceptional performances) and high floors (consistency). A mix of both types can provide stability and upside to your roster.

8. How do injuries impact auction values?

Injuries can significantly impact a player’s performance and value. Monitor injury reports closely and adjust auction values accordingly to avoid overpaying for injured players.

9. How does the scarcity of a position affect auction values?

When a position lacks depth or has a limited number of elite players, their auction values tend to be higher. Consider positional scarcity when determining how much to spend on different positions.

10. How can I exploit my opponents’ biases during auctions?

Understanding your opponents’ preferences and biases can help you exploit inefficiencies in the auction. For example, if your league overvalues quarterbacks, you can secure a quality one at a lower price.

11. How do bye weeks affect auction values?

Bye weeks are crucial considerations when evaluating players. Avoid overloading your roster with too many players on the same bye week, as it may hinder your team’s performance during that particular week.

12. Should I spend my entire budget during the auction?

While it’s tempting to spend your entire budget, leaving some money on the table can provide flexibility during the season. Unexpected opportunities may arise, such as mid-season trades or waiver wire pickups, where having extra funds can be advantageous.

13. How can I adapt my auction strategy during the draft?

Stay flexible and adaptable during the auction. Monitor the market, adjust your nominations based on the flow of bids and remaining budget of your opponents, and be prepared to pivot your strategy if necessary.

Final Thoughts:

Successful fantasy football auctions require a combination of research, strategic planning, and adaptability. Understanding auction values is a crucial component of drafting a championship-winning team. By conducting thorough research, adjusting bidding strategies based on market trends, and exploiting inefficiencies, you can gain an edge over your opponents. Remember to strike a balance between securing elite players and finding value in the middle and late rounds. With these tips, you are well-equipped to navigate the auction and assemble a formidable fantasy football roster. Best of luck in your drafts and enjoy the exciting journey that is fantasy football!





