

Ball State Players in NFL: Rising Stars and Hidden Gems

Introduction:

Ball State University has quietly been producing some impressive talent in the National Football League (NFL) over the years. While not as widely recognized as some other college football programs, the Ball State Cardinals have sent several players to the NFL who have made a significant impact on the field. In this article, we will delve into the world of Ball State players in the NFL, highlighting their achievements, interesting facts, answering common questions, and sharing some final thoughts on their contribution to the sport.

Interesting Facts and Tricks:

1. Hidden Gems: Ball State may not be a football powerhouse, but the university has produced some hidden gems in NFL history. One such player is Dwight “Dewey” Selmon, who played for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers from 1976 to 1984. Selmon was a key member of the Buccaneers’ defense, helping the team reach their first-ever playoff appearance in 1979.

2. Record-Breakers: Ball State players have set records in the NFL. Keith Wenning, a quarterback for the Cardinals from 2010 to 2013, set the school record for career passing yards with 11,402. Although he didn’t find much success in the NFL, his college achievements are noteworthy.

3. Super Bowl Champions: Despite the relatively small number of Ball State players in the NFL, the university has produced Super Bowl champions. Brad Maynard, a punter for the Cardinals from 1993 to 1996, won Super Bowl XLI with the Indianapolis Colts in 2006. Maynard had an illustrious NFL career and was one of the most consistent punters in the league.

4. Undrafted Success Stories: Ball State players have proven that they can succeed in the NFL even without being drafted. Willie Snead IV, a wide receiver for the Cardinals from 2011 to 2013, went undrafted but eventually signed with the New Orleans Saints in 2014. Snead had a breakout season in 2015, recording 69 receptions for 984 yards and three touchdowns.

5. Coaching Connections: Ball State’s football program has also produced successful NFL coaches. Bill Lynch, who served as the head coach for the Cardinals from 1995 to 2002, went on to become an NFL assistant coach for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Indianapolis Colts. Lynch’s experience at Ball State played a crucial role in his coaching career.

Common Questions and Answers:

1. How many Ball State players have made it to the NFL?

While Ball State may not have a large representation in the NFL, approximately 55 players have made it to the league over the years.

2. Who is the most successful Ball State player in the NFL?

James Banks, a wide receiver, had a successful career in the NFL. He played for the Washington Redskins, Miami Dolphins, and Baltimore Ravens from 2003 to 2006.

3. Are there any Ball State players currently in the NFL?

Yes, as of 2021, there are a few Ball State players in the NFL, including Jordan Hogue (Atlanta Falcons), Danny Pinter (Indianapolis Colts), and Anthony Winbush (Cincinnati Bengals).

4. Has any Ball State player won individual awards in the NFL?

Yes, Dante Ridgeway, a wide receiver for the Cardinals from 2001 to 2004, was named the Mid-American Conference Offensive Player of the Year in 2004. However, he did not achieve the same level of success in the NFL.

5. Have any Ball State players been inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame?

No, as of now, no Ball State player has been inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame.

6. How does Ball State’s football program compare to other colleges?

While Ball State may not have the same football reputation as powerhouses like Alabama or Ohio State, it has produced notable talent and has had players make their mark in the NFL.

7. What positions have Ball State players excelled in the NFL?

Ball State players have excelled in various positions, including wide receiver, quarterback, punter, defensive tackle, and linebacker.

8. Do Ball State players often get drafted into the NFL?

While Ball State players may not get drafted as frequently as players from larger programs, several Cardinals have been selected in the NFL Draft over the years.

9. Who are some Ball State players to watch for in the future?

Ball State’s Justin Hall, a wide receiver and return specialist, has shown promise and could make a significant impact in the NFL in the coming years.

10. Have any Ball State players made it to the Pro Bowl?

No, no Ball State player has made it to the Pro Bowl as of now, but the talent coming out of the university continues to grow.

11. How has Ball State’s football program evolved over the years?

Ball State’s football program has experienced ups and downs, but the university has invested in facilities and coaching staff, leading to improved performance and increased attention from NFL scouts.

12. What is the biggest challenge for Ball State players transitioning to the NFL?

The biggest challenge for Ball State players transitioning to the NFL is often the level of competition. Adjusting to the speed, physicality, and complexity of the professional game can be demanding.

13. How does Ball State’s NFL success impact the university?

Ball State’s NFL success brings recognition and positive attention to the university, attracting potential recruits and raising the program’s profile.

14. Are there any Ball State players who have become NFL coaches?

While not many, some Ball State players have pursued coaching careers in the NFL. Bill Lynch and Joey Lynch are notable examples.

15. How can Ball State increase its NFL presence?

Ball State can increase its NFL presence by consistently producing talented players, promoting the program’s achievements, and establishing relationships with NFL scouts and teams.

Final Thoughts:

While Ball State may not be a household name in college football, its players have made their mark in the NFL. From hidden gems to Super Bowl champions, Ball State alumni have proven that talent can come from unexpected places. As the university continues to develop its football program, we can expect to see more Cardinals making their way to the NFL and leaving their mark on the sport. Ball State’s contribution to the NFL is a testament to the talent and dedication of its players and coaches, and it serves as a reminder that greatness can emerge from even the most unassuming places.



