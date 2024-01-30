

Baltimore Ravens Running Backs 2017: A Powerhouse on the Field

When it comes to the Baltimore Ravens, their talented running backs have always been a force to be reckoned with. The 2017 season was no exception, as the team showcased a group of exceptional players in the backfield. In this article, we will delve into the performance of the Baltimore Ravens running backs in 2017, highlighting their skills, interesting facts, tricks, and answering common questions about this dynamic group of athletes.

Interesting Facts and Tricks:

1. Dynamic Duo: In 2017, the Ravens had a formidable running back duo in Alex Collins and Javorius “Buck” Allen. Together, they contributed to the team’s success with their unique skill sets, complementing each other perfectly. Collins possessed explosive speed and agility, while Allen showcased his versatility as a pass-catcher and blocker.

2. Alex Collins’ Breakout Season: Alex Collins emerged as a breakout star in 2017, solidifying his position as the starting running back for the Ravens. After being released by the Seattle Seahawks, Collins joined the Ravens and quickly made an impact, finishing the season with 973 rushing yards and 6 touchdowns.

3. Buck Allen’s Versatility: Javorius “Buck” Allen proved to be a valuable asset to the Ravens in 2017. Besides his rushing abilities, Allen excelled as a pass-catching back, recording 46 receptions for 250 yards and 2 touchdowns. His versatility made him a reliable option for quarterback Joe Flacco in various offensive situations.

4. The Ravens’ Commitment to the Run: Under offensive coordinator Marty Mornhinweg, the Ravens displayed a strong commitment to the running game in 2017. This commitment allowed the running backs to flourish and contributed to the team’s overall success.

5. Running Back by Committee Approach: The Ravens employed a “running back by committee” approach in 2017, utilizing both Collins and Allen effectively. This strategy not only kept the running backs fresh but also added an element of unpredictability for opposing defenses.

Common Questions and Answers:

1. Who led the Ravens in rushing yards in 2017?

Alex Collins led the Ravens in rushing yards in 2017 with 973 yards.

2. How many touchdowns did Alex Collins score in 2017?

Collins scored six rushing touchdowns in the 2017 season.

3. Did Alex Collins have any fumbling issues in 2017?

Collins had some fumbling issues early in the season, but he improved as the season progressed and addressed the issue effectively.

4. How many receptions did Buck Allen have in 2017?

Buck Allen recorded 46 receptions for 250 yards and two touchdowns in the 2017 season.

5. Who had more rushing attempts in 2017, Collins or Allen?

Alex Collins had more rushing attempts than Buck Allen in the 2017 season.

6. Did the Ravens have any other running backs contribute significantly in 2017?

While Collins and Allen were the primary contributors, Terrance West and Danny Woodhead also made notable contributions before injuries limited their playing time.

7. Was the Ravens’ running game successful in 2017?

Yes, the Ravens’ running game was successful in 2017, finishing the season ranked 11th in rushing yards per game.

8. Did the Ravens make any changes to their offensive line to improve their running game?

The Ravens made some changes to their offensive line in 2017, including signing Jeremy Maclin and adding depth to the receiving corps. These changes helped open up running lanes for the running backs.

9. How did the Ravens’ running backs perform in short-yardage situations?

The Ravens’ running backs had a solid performance in short-yardage situations, with both Collins and Allen showcasing their ability to gain tough yards when needed.

10. Did the Ravens utilize their running backs in the passing game?

Yes, the Ravens frequently utilized their running backs in the passing game, especially Buck Allen, who excelled as a receiver out of the backfield.

11. Did the Ravens rely heavily on their running game in 2017?

While the Ravens committed to the running game, they also had a balanced offense, utilizing their passing game effectively with quarterback Joe Flacco.

12. How did the Ravens’ running backs perform in terms of pass protection?

Both Collins and Allen showed improvement in pass protection, effectively picking up blitzes and providing a reliable safety valve for Flacco.

13. Did the Ravens’ running backs make any big plays in 2017?

Both Collins and Allen made several big plays throughout the season, showcasing their explosiveness and playmaking abilities.

14. Did the Ravens have any injuries to their running backs in 2017?

The Ravens experienced some injuries to their running backs in 2017, with Terrance West and Danny Woodhead missing significant playing time due to various injuries.

15. How did the Ravens’ running backs contribute to the team’s overall success in 2017?

The Ravens’ running backs played a crucial role in the team’s success, providing a balanced offensive attack and keeping the opposing defenses on their toes. Their contributions helped the Ravens secure a playoff berth.

Final Thoughts:

The Baltimore Ravens running backs in 2017 proved to be a formidable force on the field. With Alex Collins’ breakout season and Buck Allen’s versatility, they formed a dynamic duo that propelled the team’s success. The Ravens’ commitment to the run and their “running back by committee” approach added another layer of complexity to their offensive game plan. Overall, the running backs played a vital role in the Ravens’ offensive success in 2017, and their performances were a key factor in the team’s playoff run. As the Ravens move forward, their running backs will continue to be a significant asset and an integral part of their offensive strategy.



