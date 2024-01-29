Bears Running Backs Last 10 Years



Title: A Decade of Chicago Bears Running Backs: Unveiling the Dynamic Playmakers

Introduction:

In the last decade, the Chicago Bears have seen a plethora of talented running backs grace Soldier Field, each leaving their own unique mark on the team’s history. From hard-nosed bruisers to elusive speedsters, these running backs have provided excitement, game-changing plays, and unforgettable moments for Bears fans. In this article, we will delve into the last ten years of Bears running backs, exploring their impact, interesting facts, tips, and answering common questions surrounding this position.

1. Matt Forte: The Versatile Workhorse

– From 2008 to 2015, Matt Forte ruled the Bears backfield with his versatility and durability.

– Forte ranks second in franchise history in rushing yards (8,602) and receptions (487) by a running back.

– His ability to contribute as both a ball carrier and a receiver made him a true dual-threat in the league.

2. Jordan Howard: The Powerful Rusher

– Jordan Howard burst onto the scene as a rookie in 2016, quickly establishing himself as a force to be reckoned with.

– Howard’s powerful running style allowed him to break multiple Bears rookie records, including rushing yards (1,313) and rushing touchdowns (6).

– Despite only spending three seasons in Chicago, Howard stands as the franchise’s sixth-leading rusher.

3. Tarik Cohen: The Explosive Playmaker

– Tarik Cohen brought a new dimension to the Bears’ offense with his electrifying speed and agility.

– Cohen’s diminutive stature didn’t hinder his impact, as he excelled as a rusher, receiver, and return specialist.

– He holds the Bears record for most receptions (79) by a rookie running back and became a fan favorite for his highlight-reel plays.

4. David Montgomery: The Emerging Star

– David Montgomery, a third-round pick in 2019, has quickly made a name for himself as the Bears’ lead back.

– Montgomery’s patience, vision, and ability to break tackles have made him a reliable and productive runner.

– In just two seasons, he has demonstrated his potential to become one of the top running backs in the league.

5. Interesting Facts and Tricks:

– In 2013, Matt Forte became the only player in NFL history to record over 1,000 rushing yards and over 70 receptions in each of his first six seasons.

– Jordan Howard’s 2016 campaign saw him become the first Bears rookie running back to rush for over 1,000 yards since Hall of Famer Gale Sayers in 1965.

– Tarik Cohen’s nickname, “The Human Joystick,” was bestowed upon him due to his ability to change direction on a dime and elude defenders.

– David Montgomery’s 2020 season saw him become the first Bears running back since Forte in 2014 to rush for over 1,000 yards in a single season.

– Bears running backs have been known for their pass-catching abilities, with Forte, Cohen, and Montgomery all contributing significantly in the receiving game.

Frequently Asked Questions:

1. Who is the Chicago Bears’ all-time leading rusher?

– Walter Payton holds the franchise record with 16,726 rushing yards.

2. Which Bears running back had the most rushing touchdowns in a single season?

– Walter Payton set the record with 16 rushing touchdowns in the 1977 season.

3. Who was the last Bears running back to make the Pro Bowl?

– Jordan Howard earned a Pro Bowl selection in his rookie season in 2016.

4. What is the longest rushing touchdown in Bears history?

– Devin Hester holds the record with a 83-yard rushing touchdown in 2007.

5. Who holds the Bears’ single-game rushing record?

– Gale Sayers set the record with 205 rushing yards in a single game in 1965.

6. How many 1,000-yard rushing seasons did Matt Forte have with the Bears?

– Forte had two 1,000-yard rushing seasons with the Bears (2008 and 2013).

7. Which Bears running back had the most receptions in a single season?

– Matt Forte set the record with 102 receptions in the 2014 season.

8. How many rushing touchdowns did David Montgomery score in his rookie season?

– Montgomery recorded six rushing touchdowns in his rookie season (2019).

9. Who was the last Bears running back to win the NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year award?

– Gale Sayers won the award in 1965.

10. Which Bears running back holds the record for the most rushing yards in a single game?

– Gale Sayers holds the record with 205 rushing yards in a single game in 1965.

11. How many rushing touchdowns did Tarik Cohen score in his rookie season?

– Cohen recorded five rushing touchdowns in his rookie season (2017).

12. Who holds the record for the most rushing yards in a single season by a Bears running back?

– Walter Payton set the record with 1,852 rushing yards in the 1977 season.

13. How many seasons did Jordan Howard spend with the Bears?

– Howard spent three seasons with the Bears (2016-2018).

14. Who holds the record for the longest rushing play in Bears history?

– Garrett Wolfe holds the record with a 72-yard rushing play in 2008.

15. How many 100-yard rushing games did Matt Forte have with the Bears?

– Forte had 24 100-yard rushing games with the Bears.

Final Thoughts:

Over the last ten years, the Chicago Bears have been fortunate to witness an array of talented running backs who have left their mark on the franchise’s history. From the versatility of Matt Forte to the power of Jordan Howard, the explosiveness of Tarik Cohen, and the emergence of David Montgomery, these running backs have brought excitement and success to the Bears’ offense. As the team continues to build for the future, it is evident that the running back position will remain a vital component of their offensive strategy, providing fans with thrilling moments for years to come.



