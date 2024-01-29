Bears Running Backs Last 20 Years



Title: Chicago Bears Running Backs: A Look Back at the Last 20 Years

Introduction:

The Chicago Bears have a storied history in the National Football League (NFL), and their success has often been attributed to their strong running game. Over the last two decades, the Bears have seen a variety of talented running backs grace their roster. In this article, we will delve into the journey of the Bears’ running backs, highlighting key players, interesting facts, common questions, and some final thoughts on this crucial position.

Interesting Facts and Tricks:

1. Walter Payton’s Legacy: No discussion about the Bears’ running backs can begin without mentioning the legendary Walter Payton. Payton, who played for the Bears from 1975 to 1987, is widely considered one of the greatest running backs of all time. His incredible career included 16,726 rushing yards, 110 rushing touchdowns, and nine Pro Bowl selections.

2. Matt Forte’s Versatility: Matt Forte, who played for the Bears from 2008 to 2015, was a versatile running back who excelled in both rushing and receiving. He became the first running back in NFL history to record 1,000 rushing yards and 100 receptions in a single season (2014). Forte finished his Bears career as the second-leading rusher in franchise history.

3. Jordan Howard’s Rookie Season: In 2016, Jordan Howard burst onto the scene as a rookie and quickly established himself as a force to be reckoned with. He finished that season with 1,313 rushing yards, breaking the Bears’ rookie rushing record previously held by Matt Forte. Howard’s powerful running style made him a fan-favorite during his time in Chicago.

4. Tarik Cohen’s Elusiveness: Tarik Cohen, known as “The Human Joystick,” has been a fan favorite since joining the Bears in 2017. Standing at just 5’6″, Cohen is known for his agility, quickness, and ability to make defenders miss. His electrifying playmaking skills have made him a valuable asset in both the running and passing game.

5. David Montgomery’s Emergence: In recent years, David Montgomery has emerged as a promising young running back for the Bears. Since joining the team in 2019, Montgomery has showcased his ability to break tackles and make explosive plays. He finished the 2020 season with over 1,000 rushing yards and became the first Bears running back to achieve this feat since Jordan Howard in 2017.

Common Questions and Answers:

1. Who is the all-time leading rusher for the Chicago Bears?

Walter Payton is the all-time leading rusher for the Bears, accumulating 16,726 rushing yards over his career.

2. Which Bears running back had the most rushing touchdowns in a single season?

In 2005, Thomas Jones set the Bears’ single-season rushing touchdown record with 14.

3. Who holds the record for the most rushing yards in a single game for the Bears?

Gale Sayers holds the Bears’ record for the most rushing yards in a single game with 205 yards against the Minnesota Vikings in 1968.

4. How many Pro Bowl selections did Matt Forte receive during his Bears career?

Matt Forte earned two Pro Bowl selections during his time with the Bears, in 2011 and 2013.

5. Which Bears running back won the NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year award?

Gale Sayers won the NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year award in 1965 after an outstanding debut season.

6. Who was the Bears’ starting running back during their Super Bowl appearance in 2007?

Thomas Jones was the primary running back for the Bears during their Super Bowl XLI appearance.

7. How many rushing yards did Jordan Howard accumulate in his rookie season?

Jordan Howard had an impressive rookie season, amassing 1,313 rushing yards in 2016.

8. Which Bears running back holds the franchise record for most receptions in a single season?

Matt Forte holds the Bears’ record for most receptions in a single season by a running back, with 102 catches in 2014.

9. Who was the Bears’ leading rusher during their Super Bowl-winning season in 1985?

Walter Payton led the Bears in rushing during their iconic Super Bowl-winning season in 1985.

10. How many rushing touchdowns did David Montgomery score in the 2020 season?

David Montgomery scored eight rushing touchdowns during the 2020 season.

11. Which Bears running back had a kick return touchdown in the 2006 Super Bowl?

Devin Hester, primarily known as a return specialist, returned the opening kickoff of Super Bowl XLI for a touchdown.

12. Who holds the Bears’ record for the most rushing yards in a single season?

Walter Payton holds the Bears’ single-season rushing record, accumulating 1,852 rushing yards in 1977.

13. How many times have the Bears had a running back rush for over 1,000 yards in a season?

The Bears have had a running back rush for over 1,000 yards in a season 14 times, with Walter Payton achieving the feat 10 times.

14. Who was the last Bears running back to lead the NFL in rushing yards?

The last Bears running back to lead the NFL in rushing yards was Walter Payton, who achieved this feat in 1977.

15. Who was the Bears’ leading rusher in the 2019 season?

David Montgomery led the Bears in rushing during the 2019 season, accumulating 889 rushing yards.

Final Thoughts:

The Chicago Bears have been fortunate to have a rich history of talented running backs over the last 20 years. From the incomparable Walter Payton to the versatile Matt Forte and the emerging David Montgomery, these players have played a crucial role in the Bears’ offensive success. The running back position continues to be a focal point for the Bears, and it will be interesting to see how future players contribute to the team’s legacy. As fans, we can only hope that the Bears’ running backs continue to leave an indelible mark on the franchise for years to come.



