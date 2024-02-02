

Bears vs Colts 2016 Tickets: A Clash of Titans

The Bears vs Colts game in 2016 was one of the most highly anticipated matchups in the NFL that year. Fans from both teams were eager to get their hands on tickets to witness this clash of titans. In this article, we will explore the excitement surrounding this game, provide some interesting facts and tricks about securing tickets, and answer common questions fans may have about attending this thrilling match.

5 Interesting Facts and Tricks:

1. Historic Rivalry: The Bears and Colts have a historic rivalry dating back to the early years of professional football. The two teams have faced each other numerous times, including in Super Bowl XLI, where the Colts emerged victorious. This long-standing rivalry adds an extra layer of excitement to their matchups.

2. Soldier Field: The game took place at Soldier Field in Chicago, Illinois. Known for its rich history and iconic design, Soldier Field is an incredible venue to experience a football game. Its open-air design allows fans to feel the energy of the crowd and immerse themselves in the game.

3. Ticket Availability: With the popularity of both teams and the significance of this matchup, tickets for the Bears vs Colts game were in high demand. As a result, fans had to act quickly to secure their seats. Many turned to reputable ticket vendors, online marketplaces, or even directly from the teams themselves to ensure they didn’t miss out.

4. Secondary Market: When tickets sold out through official channels, fans often turned to the secondary market to find available tickets. Websites like StubHub, SeatGeek, and Ticketmaster Resale provided a platform for fans to buy and sell tickets from fellow enthusiasts. However, it’s important to be cautious when purchasing tickets from these sources and ensure they are legitimate.

5. Tailgating Traditions: One of the most exciting aspects of attending an NFL game is the pre-game tailgating experience. Fans gather in the parking lots surrounding the stadium, enjoying food, drinks, and camaraderie before heading into the game. Bears and Colts fans alike brought their A-game when it came to tailgating, creating a lively atmosphere filled with team spirit.

15 Common Questions and Answers:

1. When did the Bears vs Colts game take place in 2016?

The game occurred on October 9, 2016.

2. Who won the game?

The Indianapolis Colts emerged victorious with a final score of 29-23.

3. How can I get tickets to the Bears vs Colts game?

Fans can try purchasing tickets through official channels like the team’s website or ticket vendors. If sold out, the secondary market may have available tickets.

4. What is the capacity of Soldier Field?

Soldier Field can hold approximately 61,500 spectators for football games.

5. Are there any age restrictions for attending the game?

Children of all ages are welcome at the game but must be accompanied by an adult.

6. Can I bring outside food and drinks into Soldier Field?

No, outside food and drinks are not permitted. However, there are various concessions available inside the stadium.

7. Are there any parking facilities available at Soldier Field?

Yes, there are parking lots available for fans attending the game. However, it is recommended to arrive early as spaces can fill up quickly.

8. What is the best way to travel to Soldier Field?

Public transportation is highly recommended due to limited parking availability. The Chicago Transit Authority (CTA) operates several bus and train routes that serve the stadium.

9. Can I bring a bag or backpack into the stadium?

Small bags and purses are allowed, but they must be within certain size limits. Backpacks and large bags are prohibited.

10. Are there any special events or activities happening on game day?

Game day often includes various pre-game and halftime events, such as performances by cheerleaders, bands, and special guest appearances. Keep an eye on the team’s official website for updates on specific activities.

11. What happens if it rains during the game?

The game will generally proceed as scheduled unless weather conditions pose a safety risk. In case of inclement weather, the stadium may have protocols in place to ensure the safety and comfort of fans.

12. Can I bring a camera to capture the game?

Yes, small personal cameras are permitted, but professional cameras with detachable lenses are not allowed.

13. Are there any accessible seating options for individuals with disabilities?

Yes, Soldier Field provides accessible seating options for individuals with disabilities. It is recommended to contact the stadium or ticket vendors in advance to ensure appropriate accommodations.

14. Can I purchase tickets on the day of the game?

It is possible to find tickets on the day of the game through various channels, but availability may be limited. It is always best to secure tickets in advance to guarantee entry.

15. What is the refund policy for purchased tickets?

The refund policy varies depending on the ticket vendor or source of purchase. It is advisable to review the terms and conditions before making a purchase.

Final Thoughts:

The Bears vs Colts game in 2016 was a memorable clash between two storied franchises. The historic rivalry, the thrill of Soldier Field, and the intense competition on the field made this matchup one to remember. Securing tickets for such a highly sought-after game required swift action and careful consideration of available options. Attending an NFL game is not just about the game itself but also about the overall experience, from tailgating traditions to the electric atmosphere within the stadium. Whether you were lucky enough to witness this game in person or not, the Bears vs Colts matchup will always hold a special place in the hearts of football fans.



